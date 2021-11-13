US Agent is Ready for Action with Iron Studios Newest MCU Statue

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier was an excellent series to show off the aftermath of Sam Wilson obtaining Captain America's shield. John F. Walker was the next man appointed to take on the shield, and he sadly failed under pressure. However, he was given a second chance by taking on the title of US Agent with a new specialized patriotic black suit. Iron Studios brings US Agent back as they debut their newest MCU statue that stands 8.6" tall and is hand-painted. In The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, you never get a full up-close look at Walker's costume but that all changes with this collectible. Based on original references, Marvel fans get to bring home US Agent as he is posed in a dynamic stand as he awaits his next mission. US Agent, Captain America, and The Falcon, and The Winter Solider will definitely want this statue in the collection, and they can find him here. Priced at $149.99, this statue is set to release in Q4 2022, and be sure to check its gem of the other Marvel statues coming soon from Iron Studios.

"Former captain of the US Army\'s 75th Ranger Regiment, John Walker was chosen to succeed Steve Rogers as second Captain America, and on one of his missions, he managed to apply himself a replica of the Super Soldier Serum. Upon seeing his partner and best friend Sgt Lemar Hoskins, known as Battlestar get killed in action, Walker brutally murdered one of the terrorist members of the Flag Smashers, an anti-nationalist group made up of super soldiers. This act caused Walker to be stripped of his cloak and dishonorably discharged from his military rank. After abandoning his revenge to team up with new Captain America Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes against the extremist group, he was recruited by the mysterious Valentina Allegra de Fontaine from whom he received a new costume and was renamed U.S. Agent."

"Created in the comic book by Mark Gruenwald and Paul Neary in 1986, John Walker emerged as the supervillain Super-Patriot before taking over as Captain America, and later becoming the anti-hero US Agent. Already available for Pre-Order, John Walker (US Agent) adds as one more important MCU character in Iron Studios\' statue collection, derived from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier series, and which may appear again in a promising fourth solo film of the Captain America confirmed. Stay tuned to Iron Studios social media for all the news and releases coming soon."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 8.6 in (H) x 3.9 in (W) x 2.7 in (D)

Product Weight: 0.7 lbs

Release schedule: Third quarter of 2022