Vampirella Seduces the Night With New PCS Collectibles Statue

The night gets sexy as Vampirella is back with a brand new 1/3 scale statue from PCS Collectible. Standing 26.5" tall, this bloodsucking vixen is posed on a devilish outfit as she casts a spell with her cauldron. The statue features Vampirella standing on a base of skulls with a bat flying out of the cauldron as her newest spell takes effect. She will come with two separate head sculpts, which will allow fans to showcase her in modern and classic designs. The entire statue is beautifully crafted, capturing the beauty of this seductress in a tight-fitting outfit but keeping the horror element still intact. Fans will not want to miss out on owning this delightful statue that will be a must-have addition o any vampire, horror, or Dynamite Entertainment collection. The Vampirella 1/3 Scale Statue from Premium Collectibles Studio is priced at a whopping $905 and is set to release in October 2022. Pre-orders are already live here, with payment plans also available, so be sure to take advantage if needed.

"Premium Collectibles Studio presents the Vampirella 1:3 Scale Statue, a scintillating supernatural statue celebrating this iconic Dynamite Entertainment heroine. The Vampirella 1:3 Scale Statue measures 26.5" tall and 15" wide, with the vampiric vixen resting against a creepy cauldron surrounded by a pile of skulls. Blue smoke swirls in the demonic vessel and a shrieking bat takes flight, emerging from the mists. Everyone's favorite bloodsucking bombshell looks perfectly at ease among the eerier elements of this piece, making a delightfully macabre scene."

"The Vampirella Statue is fully sculpted and features two unique headsculpts to capture Vampi's classic and modern era appearances. Her classic portrait features a more mischievous expression framed by dramatically arched brows and sleek, stylized bangs, giving her an air of sinister seduction. The modern portrait has a softer, more flirtatious expression with gently parted lips and feathery bangs that give her hair a more volumized look. Vampirella's signature red costume is accented with a high white collar and gold jewelry accents, including her armband, bracelets, and earrings. A pair of glossy high-heeled boots completes the vampire's enthralling ensemble, proving this daughter of Drakulon is beautiful enough to make even a dead heart beat."