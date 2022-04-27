Wield the Power of Doctor Doom with Mezco Toyz Newest One:12 Figure

It looks like the Mezco Toyz One:12 Collective Fantastic Four bundle has been pushed back to later in the year. However, Marvel Comics fans can rejoice as the iconic villain Doctor Doom is also on the way. No Fantastic Four set can be finished without a deadly villain to go against in Mezco Toyz has delivered. Doctor Doom will feature everything you want with the iconic supervillain with swappable heads, removable metal mask, fabric cloak, spellbook, an assortment of magic, and so much more. The only thing this speaker is missing is some Doombots really show the power of Latveria. Doctor Doom will be priced at $155, is set for April 2023, and pre-orders are live right here. Pre-orders are still live for the Fantastic Four Deluxe Box set right here if still interested.

"Doom is no man's second choice." The Latverian monarch, Doctor Doom, joins the One:12 Collective! Doctor Doom wears a hooded tunic and a suit of armor made with real metal components. His removable cape features a clasp, real metal chain, and integrated posing wire. He comes with 2 interchangeable unmasked heads and 3 interchangeable faceplates allowing for a variety of distinct looks. Doctor Doom wields the Cosmic Power Siphon Harness which features a light-up function. The harness connects securely to his armored suit and allows him to drain cosmic energy from beings with great power."

"The master of science and sorcery comes complete with his signature electro-shock weapon which fits neatly in the holster on his belt, a hinged spell book with printed pages, interchangeable rocket thrusters that attach to the back of his armored suit, and much more. After overcoming his difficult childhood, Victor Von Doom went on to become one of the world's most brilliant scientists. The combination of his towering ego, scientific genius, and unquenchable lust for power have allowed him to become one of the greatest villains in the Marvel Universe."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE DOCTOR DOOM FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 28 points of articulation

Two (2) head portraits with three (3) interchangeable masks

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Seventeen (17) interchangeable hands including One (1) pair of stun shocker FX hands (L & R) Three (3) pairs of posing hands (L & R) One (1) pair of fists (L & R) One (1) pair of weapon holding hands (L & R) One (1) pointing hand (R) One (1) pair of spell summoning hands (L & R) Two (2) energy protecting hands (L)



COSTUME:

Hooded tunic with integrated posing wire

Cape with clasp, metal chain, and integrated posing wire (removable)

Titanium armor battle suit

Two (2) removable belts with two pouches and weapon holster

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) Cosmic Power Siphon Harness with light-up function

One (1) HUD projection FX for Cosmic Power Siphon Harness

One (1) electro-shock weapon

One (1) electro-shock blast FX

Two (2) electric flash FX

Two (2) energy blast FX

Two (2) interchangeable rocket thrusters

Two (2) long rocket thruster FX (plug into feet)

Two (2) short rocket thruster FX (plug into back)

One (1) hinged spell book with printed pages

One (1) spell FX

One (1) One:12 Collective display bases with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display posts

Each One:12 Collective Doctor Doom figure is packaged in a collector-friendly box, designed with collectors in mind.