Wonder Woman 1984 Shows Her Kid Side with Iron Studios

Iron Studios has unveiled some new statue for the upcoming DC Comics movie, Wonder Woman 1984. This time we are getting the evolution of Princess Diana with a back to back sculpt of both past and present versions of her. A young Princess Diana is just starting her training on one side of the statue and a fully matured Wonder Woman has her back, The statue is 1/10 scale and stands 8 inches tall. Both characters are beautifully sculpted and show the actresses Gal Gadot and Lily Aspel in all their glory. This is one statue that Wonder Woman fans will not want to miss out on.

This statue design is very unique as it shows both past and present of Princess Diana. Both characters nicely sculpted and will be a great addition to any WW84 fans collection. The Wonder Woman and Young Diana 1/10 Scale is priced at $199.99. The statue is not set to release until June 2021 and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Payment plans are available so make sure you take advantage of that if need be. Don't forget to check out some of the other amazing Wonder Woman 1984 statues from Iron Studios.

"Since her childhood, the still little princess Diana has shown her adventurous and rebellious side by observing and imitating the training of her older amazon sisters, especially Lieutenant Antiope, who was later responsible for her preparation as a warrior. Despite contradicting the wishes of her mother Hippolyta, the queen of the amazons, who preferred her beloved heiress following more diplomatic paths as regent, Diana's nature made her her greatest warrior."

"Arriving in the so-called "world of men" to promote and defend peace and justice, Diana came to be known as Wonder Woman and alongside Batman and Superman formed the Justice League, meeting other heroes like Aquaman, Flash and Cyborg to defend Earth from the invading forces of Darkseid. The immortal demigod daughter of Zeus and the Queen Hippolyta, wins another version in the line of collectible statues at Iron Studios, the "Wonder Woman & Young Diana Deluxe Art Scale 1/10" presents little Diana in her youthful and purest version, along with her adult version as Wonder Woman, the greatest of the amazon warriors."

"Certainly the greatest superhero in comics, and among the most popular icons in pop culture; created by William Moulton Marston and Harry G. Peter in 1941; the piece presents Diana's evolution from a little princess to Wonder Woman, just like in theaters played by Lilly Aspel as a child and Gal Gadot as an adult."

Scale: Art Scale 1/10

Limited edition

Based on original movie references

Made in polystone

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 8 in (H) 4.7 – in (W) 4.7 – in (L)

Product Weight: 0.9 lbs