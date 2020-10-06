Wonder Woman Goes Retro with Ex-Convention Exclusive LEGO Set

Wonder Woman is back and getting a retro makeover with LEGO. LEGO has unveiled a new 255 piece set featuring three iconic DC Comics characters from Wonder Woman with Princess Diana, Etta Candy, and Cheetah. They are all sporting their retro first appearances which are something we have seen before with the single LEGO figure mystery bags released earlier this year. LEGO states that this set was expected to be a convention exclusive but with the cancellation of both SDCC and NYCC it has been shuffled to be an online exclusive. With some amazing box art, Wonder Woman and Cheetah duke it out on a luscious diorama set. Whether you're a fan of the classic DC Comics series or of the films like the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 this is the perfect set for you. The Ex-Convention Exclusive Wonder Woman LEGO Set is priced at $39.99 and can be purchased today. While LEGO Shop orders are already sold out they can also be found located here.

"LEGO® DC Wonder Woman™ (77906) brings together 3 classic characters from the Wonder Woman comic book in a buildable, play-and-display action scene. Hands-on Wonder Woman display set Superhero fans of any age can build their own recreation of a superhero battle between Wonder Woman™ and Cheetah™ – as seen on the cover of the classic Wonder Woman comic. As the model features the same iconic characters as the WW1984 movie – Wonder Woman and Cheetah – it's also the ideal gift for fans of the blockbuster movie. The 3 collectible minifigures are displayed in an outdoor environment set on a sturdy base. The completed model will add a great conversation piece to any room. Popular action minifigure toys from LEGO DC construction toys let children role-play as their favorite characters in good vs. evil conflicts to save the world! With legendary super heroes and cool gadgets, LEGO DC building sets make great gifts for kids, inspiring individual and group play that never ends."

Fans of Wonder Woman™ can bring together 3 of the comic's characters in LEGO® DC Wonder Woman (77906). Great for superhero play and display.

Includes 3 minifigures – Wonder Woman™, Cheetah™ and Etta Candy™ – in an outdoor battle scene set on a sturdy base with a nameplate attached to the front.

The model measures over 4 in. (11 cm) high, 4 in. (12 cm) long and 3 in. (9 cm) wide. The minifigures easily remove for hands-on action and combine with other LEGO® DC sets for extra imaginative play.