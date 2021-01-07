X-Men Cyclops Blasts His Way to Kotobukiya With New Statue

Cyclops, Leader of the X-Men, is here, and he is ready to lead his team to victory with a new Fine Art statue from Kotobukiya. Cyclops will stand roughly 16" tall and will showcase the mutant in a classic action pose. His iconic blue and yellow costume comes to life with this design. Kotobukiya captures the look of these heroes beautifully with high amounts of detail, color, and definition that really makes him pop. X-Men fans will not want to miss out on this amazing statue that will showcase one of the most iconic members of the X-Men.

Kotobukiya has also teased that Wolverine will be making his way to the Marvel Fine Arts statue series in the future. When placed together, X-Men fans can capture their rivalry and design perfectly. The Marvel Comics Cyclops Fine Art Statue from Kotobukiya will be priced at roughly $338. He is set to release in June 2021, and pre-orders are not live just yet, but they will be located here when live. Don't miss out on some of the other amazing Marvel Comics statues also coming soon from Kotobukiya.

"Cyclops from "X-Men" returns to the FINE ART STATUE line, fully revamped. Similar to Wolverine, this statue was digitally sculpted to portray an intense and action-packed battle scene that extends from the base to the statue. The level of energy that is portrayed in this statue transcends all other statues within the FINE ART series thus far. The fine details such as the texture of the skin and the rips and tears on his suit are replicated in a way that only high-quality cold cast resin can achieve. When displayed with Wolverine from the same series, the intense battle scene only ever gets better. Keep an eye out for the ever-expanding FINE ART line!"