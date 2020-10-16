X-Men Professor X Gets His Own Statue With XM Studios

Class is in session as XM Studios announces a new Marvel statue featuring the leader of the X-Men, Professor X. Professor X's role has recently changed if you are reading the new X-Men comics but it wasn't always like that. Like most comic book characters, the Professor has gone. Over many cosmetic changes throughout X-Men history. XM Studios has captured two of those iconic versions with two new 1:4 scale statues. Each version of the iconic professor is hand-painted and handcrafted to capture eve the smaller amount of detail. Version A of Professor X features Charles Xavier in his wheelchair, he will come with a nice set of interchangeable pieces as well. One amazing swappable part shows off the professor holding Magneto's helmet. Version B of the statue shows off Xavier, in his golden hoverchair while wearing his Cerebro helmet. Swappable left and right hand will show off different poses allow collectors to capture that their own unique X-Men vibe. Version B will also feature a special light-up mode with LED in the base of the hoverchair and the control panel.

X-Men fans will not want to miss out on either statue version of Professor X from XM Studios with the Version A coming in at roughly $845. The light-up Version B statue is roughly $955 which is not bad for the size and the inserted LEDs. Pre-orders are not expected to go live until October 17th, 2020 while Version A can be found located here and Version B located here.

"XM Studios is excited to present our next Marvel Premium Collectibles series statue, Professor X (Ver A & B) This beloved character is immortalized in amazingly detailed 1:4 scale cold-cast porcelain. Each painstakingly handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with the high quality finish. Don't miss out on adding Professor X to complete your collection!"

Professor X Premium Collectibles statue features:

Professor X in hover chair with his Cerebro helmet on, concentrating on his psionic powers. (Version B)

2 Left and 2 Right Arm Switch-outs (Version B)

Light up features on the base of the hoverchair and panel (Version B)

Professor X in his wheelchair (Version A)

2 Headsculpt (1 facing forward, 1 facing Magneto's helmet) (Version A)

2 Right arm switchouts (Version A)

Crafted in cold cast porcelain.

Each painstakingly handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with the highest possible quality finish.

ES: MTO (Max 599)

Interchangeable pieces vary depending on what version of Professor X you choose.

Artists:

Oliver

Alan Sales (Sculpt)

Carlos Dattoli (Art Print)

XM Studios Design and Development Team