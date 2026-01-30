Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, netflix

Mattel Announces New KPop Demon Hunters Hello Friend Minis

Get ready to protect the Honmoon by bringing home some brand new collectibles for the world wide phenomenon: KPop Demon Hunters

KPop Demon Hunters took the world by storm, and after months of waiting, Mattel has revealed some of the first collectibles for the hit film. As expected, there will be collectible dolls, foam weapons, and action figures, along with a fine set of mini collectible keychain figures. Launching in Fall 2026 as part of the broader K‑Pop Demon Hunters toy lineup, fans can enhance their backpacks and collection with mystery themed collectibles. The Demon Hunters Hello Friend series is designed to be small, themed figures with charm accessories and keychain clips. These will be able to be attached to bags, lanyards, or display them in your growing KPop collection.

A total of 13 different characters from the K‑Pop Demon Hunters universe are featured with both HUNTR/X members, Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, and the Saja Boys! A nice set of other fan‑favorite characters is also included, like Manager Bobby, a Female Demon, the Doctor, and multiple versions of the fan-favorite Derpy Tiger. Each mini comes with a themed charm and keychain clip, and a price tag at $6.47 each. The Hello Friend KPop Mystery Clips are set to arrive in Fall 2026, and fans can sign up for the upcoming news of these drops through Mattel Creations.

KPop Demon Hunters Hello Friend Mini Reveal

"Clip and carry the world of KPop Demon Hunters with personality packed mini collectible keychains inspired by Netflix's most popular film! There are 13 mini figures to collect — with a rare friend hidden among them! Each includes a themed charm accessory and keychain clip. Which one will you find? From the HUNTR/X trio to Manager Bobby — and even the devoted Fan — there's a collectible doll for everyone! Fans can collect and connect them all – hunt demons on the go with movie-inspired keychain clips featuring a HUNTR/X or Saja Boys symbol."

