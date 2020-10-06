10-Page Preview Of Matt Kindt/Doug Braithwaite's Bad Idea: Eniac #1

Eniac #1 is the for-real launch comic book from Bad Idea, by Matt Kindt and Doug Braithwaite, the first of a series of comics launching from Bad Idea in 2020.

We have a preview and further details of some of the other books. Because we can't just post articles about Batman #100 today. Though it would be fun to try.

At the height of World War II, the world's most ingenious minds began a race to create a super-weapon capable of ending the war with the push of a button.

One of those projects gave us the atom bomb…and another produced the world's first supercomputer: ENIAC (Electronic Numerical Integrator and Computer) – an immeasurably complex mathematical model that targeted the Axis war machine by calculating missile trajectories and troop deployments.

Everybody knows that. It's real-life American history.

Or so we were told.

On August 6th, 1945, the United States dropped the nuclear bomb on Hiroshima.

Three days later, a second bomb was dropped on Nagasaki…

Only President Truman wasn't the one who gave order. It was ENIAC.

In the Allies' determination to end the war, they had accidentally created the world's first autonomous machine intelligence… which had quickly deduced that one bomb wouldn't be enough. But ENIAC's real plan was only just beginning…

Now, 75 years later, an encrypted countdown has just been detected in Earth's satellite network and mankind only has three days left before ENIAC launches every weapon in the planet's nuclear arsenal simultaneously. With few options and even less time, the Secretary of Defense has just given two covert operatives the most important mission in human history: kill ENIAC.

Featuring a cover by Lewis LaRosa (Punisher MAX) and practically bursting out of its comic book-sized muscle tee with more than 40 pages of content (including a top-secret, standalone bonus story that we can't even talk about yet), prepare to hear an awful lot about ENIAC's high-caliber sci-fi thrillride as March 2021 draws closer. And that's not all – in the wake of ENIAC's steamrolling debut, Bad Idea will be following it up with even more right hooks throughout the spring and summer:

March 2021

ENIAC #1 (of 4)

Matt Kindt (writer) ** Doug Braithwaite (art) ** Diego Rodriguez (colors) ** Lewis LaRosa with Laura Martin (cover)

April 2021

TANKERS #1 (of 3)

Robert Venditti (writer) ** Juan Jose Ryp (art/cover) ** Jordie Bellaire (colors)

The CEO of global energy conglomerate Greenleaf Oil has just discovered a terrifying secret: the planet only has a decade or less of petroleum left before it's gone forever. But he has a plan to make sure his great-great grandchildren can continue to generate maximum shareholder value – and secure his own legacy in the process. Rather than develop a game-changing renewable energy source through the power of corporate innovation, Greenleaf has perfected the next best thing – time travel (duh) – so that a team of six field-rat contractors armed to the teeth in individually customized mech suits can go back to the Cretaceous Period, tweak the trajectory of the meteor that killed the dinosaurs, and give mankind another 500 millennia worth of oil reserves. What could go wrong? Only all of human history, of course – because when Greenleaf's team of Tankers come home, they'll discover that not only did the dinosaurs never die out, they've kept evolving for another 60 million years…and they're more pissed off than ever.

Bone-shredding destruction! Wanton corporate malfeasance! Reckless use of industrial machinery! And lots and lots of ammunition. Like a Saturday morning cartoon that's run irresponsibly overbudget, New York Times bestselling writer Robert Venditti (Justice League), blockbuster artist Juan Jose Ryp (Wolverine), and Eisner Award-winning colorist Jordie Bellaire (Pretty Deadly) are here to take all of our insecurities about mankind's most self-destructive impulses and turn them up until the knob snaps off with THREE DOUBLE-SIZED ISSUES shipping BI-MONTHLY (that means every other month, don't look it up).

** THREE ISSUES // DOUBLE-SIZED // BI-MONTHLY // BEGINNING APRIL 2021 **

Preview art by Juan Jose Ryp

May 2021

WHALESVILLE #1

Matt Kindt (writer) ** Adam Pollina (art/cover) ** Matt Hollingsworth (colors)

You never thought you'd see a Bad Idea like this! From the limitless imaginations of New York Times best-selling writer Matt Kindt (Mind MGMT), veteran artist Adam Pollina (X-Force), and Eisner Award-winning colorist Matt Hollingsworth (Hawkeye) comes a very special whale tale for all ages (and species) in the tradition of Hayao Miyazaki and Pixar!

When young Wawae – the seaborn son of a whaling captain – is thrown overboard and swallowed whole by a whale, he knows his father will relentlessly pursue revenge against the creature that stole away his boy. What he didn't expect, however, is what he's about to find inside: the town of "Whalesville" – a colorful, cobbled-together village inhabited by an astounding collection of talking sea creatures, including a crab named Caleb, an angler fish called Angela, and a seadragon that prefers to go by Lilly. But, to Wawae's new friends, Whalesville isn't just their home, it's the whole world – and they don't understand the danger that now pursues them from above the waves or that they are even inside a whale at all. To rescue his new best buddies, Wawae will have to convince them of the truth…and save Whalesville before his own father sends them sinking into the inky depths forever.

** WHALE-SIZED ONE-SHOT // ON SALE MAY 2021 **

Preview art by Adam Pollina with Matt Hollingsworth

July 2021:

THE LOT #1 (of 4)

Marguerite Bennett (writer) ** Renato Guedes (art/cover)

In 1970, legendary filmmaker Oliver Larsen began production on his latest horror masterpiece on the lot of Los Angeles' famed Cloverleaf Studios. Obsessed with bringing authenticity to the genre, the director insisted on casting real-life occultists to perform a genuine Satanic ritual live on camera – until something went horribly wrong. In the bloody aftermath, the production was shut down, the footage was confiscated, and the soundstage was forever shuttered.

Until today.

On the heels of a promotion that's just made her the youngest studio chief in decades, Aviva Copeland is planning to overhaul Cloverleaf's fading image for the 21st century – starting with the prime piece of California real estate that's gone unused for 50 years: the very same lost soundstage where Larsen filmed his doomed masterpiece. But, as Aviva will soon discover, this corner of the lot may have been closed for a half-century, but it's far from empty…and the evil that lives within its haunted walls will soon seize its chance to kill again.

New York Times best-selling writer Marguerite Bennett (Animosity, A-Force) and artist Renato Guedes (DCeased: Hope at World's End) present a terrifying vision of horror and Hollywood in the boldly bloody Bad Idea manner!

** FOUR ISSUES // MONTHLY // ON SALE JULY 2021 **

July 2021

SLAY BELLS #1

Zeb Wells (writer) ** David Lafuente (art/cover) ** Ulises Arreola (colors)

You've heard of black comedies? Well, this is the first one that's not just black, but red and green and covered in reams of extremely flammable tinsel that's already been banned in Canada!

Every Christmas Eve, little Bobby Hamilton and his father rise at dawn for an early morning hunting trip. It was their favorite tradition – until they accidentally killed a certain red-nosed reindeer. They should have known better. They shouldn't have tried to cover it up. Because Santa Claus knows that they've been naughty – and, now like so many fragile Christmas ornaments violently shaken free, the yuletide peace of a quaint Midwestern farming hamlet will forever be shattered as Old Saint Nick comes to town to reap the sweetest gift of all: vengeance.

This July, Emmy Award winner Zeb Wells (Hellions, Robot Chicken), mischief-making artistic all-star David Lafuente (Ultimate Spider-Man), and colorist Ulises Arreola (Action Comics) are ready to ruin Christmas a solid six months in advance with the only thing we really wanted this year, anyway: another king-sized Bad Idea one-shot that will soon go down in infamy!

** SANTA-SIZED ONE-SHOT // ON SALE JULY 2021 **

Preview art by David Lafuente

Comics stores can be found here, order forms can be found here.