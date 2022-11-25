118 Black Friday Sales In Comic Shops & Stores Today

Today is Black Friday. Started as the retail resurgence after America's Thanksgiving Thursday, and it gained traction internationally after Amazon started doing it – even though no one else celebrates their Thanksgiving. Here's a look at a few comic book-related Black Friday deals sent my way, updated from yesterday's 76 listings, and now a whopping 118.

Alabama

Treasure Quest – Comics, Toys & Collectibles, 412 22nd Ave., Northport, AL,

Starts 8 am

20% OFF everything in store

(packs 10% off)

*FREE COMICS

*FREE COKES

*FREE COOKIES

*DOOR PRIZES

Arizona

Cab Comics, 1471 S Milton Rd, Flagstaff, AZ

We have extended our deeper discount for 3 hours instead of 2 to allow things to go more smoothly. Remember to keep social distance.

Having trouble thinking of what your kids want? Do they like comics? Do they need a new board game? Well come to Cab Comics for our Black Friday sale! DOORS WILL OPEN AT 10AM For 3 hours EVERYTHING in the store will be 30% off!

Heroes And Villains, 4533 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ

Not everyone wants to be up early, so we've got the solution, Black Friday Weekend! Spend $100 and you'll GET $50 BACK! That's not a typo! Spend $100 and you'll get five 2023 Super Punch cards, each worth $10 off a single purchase. That's a total of $50 in savings. And they stack: spend another $100 and you'll get another $50 back…you can go crazy without the guilt!

Fantastic Worlds Comics, 9393 N 90th St suite 119, Scottsdale, AZ

40% off Recent New Releases

30% off Toys & Funko Pops

25% off T-Shirts

20% off Back Issues + Trade Paperbacks

15% off Hardcover Books

10% off Wall Books

5% off Statues

Collectors Choice, 1805 E. Elliot Rd – Suite 101, Tempe, AZ

• OUR ONLY ONCE-PER-YEAR BUY 1, GET 1 FREE ON ALL LIMITED VARIANTS (this includes wall variants and a full table of over 10 SHORT BOXES of limited variants!)

• 25% OFF ALL CCC SLABS

• 25% OFF ALL CCC TOYS, UNSIGNED POPS, & STATUES

• 15% OFF SIGNED FUNKOS

• 10% OFF ALL NEW BOOKS (most recent 3 weeks)

• 50% OFF OUR NORMALLY 20% RECENT BACK ISSUES

• $2 BOOKS: NOW $1 EACH!

• 2 FOR 1 on ALL $1 BOOKS!

• 15% OFF ALL OTHER ITEMS

California

Graham Crackers Comics, 25021 Madison Ave. Suite #101 Murrieta, CA 92562

Escapist Comics, 3090 Claremont Ave, Berkeley, CA 94705, 510-65COMIC



Escapist Comics is hosting a two-day Plaid Friday and Small Business Saturday sale this weekend! On Plaid Friday HARDCOVERS BOOKS are 20% off and all BACK-ISSUE BIN COMICS are 50%. And on Small Business Saturday, GRAPHIC NOVELS and MANGA are 25% off, BACK ISSUES 50% off, and VARIANT COVERS from the Special Variant Box are 50% off.

Nostalgic Comic Shop in San Gabriel. 513 S Del Mar Ave San Gabriel, Ca 91776.

Caldwell's Comics and Cards, 7483 Monterey Road, Gilroy CA.

We are offering 50% off all back issues $10 and below, 30% on all back issues $11 and up, 50% off Manga, 20% off funko pops, novelties and toys, 25% off trade paperbacks and 30% off recent comics. Friday and Saturday 11-7 and 11-6 respectively.

Collector's Paradise Valley, 7131 Winnetka Ave, Canoga Park, CA 91306

Collector's Paradise Pasadena, 319 S. Arroyo Prkwy Unit 4, Pasadena, CA 91105

Collector's Paradise NoHo, 5118 Lankershim Blvd, N. Hollywood, CA 91601

BUY 3 GET 1 FREE ON ANYTHING*

(MIX AND MATCH ANY ITEMS, LOWEST PRICED ITEM IS FREE)

PROGRESSIVE DISCOUNT GRAPHIC NOVEL SALE, 11/25-12/11

(SPECIAL DESIGNATED SELECTION IN EACH LOCATION, NOT ALL GRAPHIC NOVELS IN THE STORES, DISCOUNT INCREASES BY 5% EVERY WED AND SUN)

IN WINNETKA LOCATION ONLY, COMICS BY THE POUND, progressive sale starts on Saturday, 11/26.

UNDER THE TENT OUTSIDE, YOU WILL FIND BOXES UPON BOXES OF COMICS FROM EVERY ERA, ALL PRICED BY THE POUND. THE PRICE IS $2.00 PER POUND, AND YOU CAN FILL UP A WHOLE COMIC BOOK SHORT BOX FOR $50. WE PROMISE THERE ARE A TON OF GEMS IN THESE BOXES AND SOME WILL SURPRISE YOU. SINCE WE DO NOT DO A LOT OF BACK ISSUES IN OUR STORES, THIS IS A GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO GRAB BOOKS FROM THE COLLECTIONS WE'VE PURCHASED THROUGHOUT THE YEAR. WE WANT YOU TO GET A CRAZY DEAL.

Colorado

KaPow Comics & Coffee, 4239 N. Nevada Ave. Suite 100, Colorado Springs, CO

We open early on Friday – 10AM, for our Black Friday Sale. Discounts on just about everything including 50% off back issue comics and 20% off graded comics. We have 20 mystery boxes for $50 each. Each box has a graded comic, a special variant or exclusive comic and at least one toy including POPs and other action figures. Pictures show some of the mystery box contents. Sale is Friday and Saturday.

Connecticut

Legends of Superheros, 28 Main Street, Oakville, CT 06779

Delaware

Comics and Gaming Bethany Beach, 101 Garfield Parkway Bethany Beach, DE 19930

Florida

Yancy Street Comics, 9409 US HWY 19 -Gulf View Square Mall, Port Richey, FL,



Browncoat Comics & Games, 500 SW 10th St #200, Ocala, FL

50% off Select Video Games

30% off Wall Books

20% off Tabletop Gaming

20% off Board Games

40% off Funko PoP!

15% off Sealed TCG

20% off Toy/Figure/Statues

25% off Select Graded Comics

15% off all Manga

With Select Clearance Loungefly up to 30% off

**As a reminder sales do not stack or combine with sale price

Yancy Street Comics South, 13944 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL,

The Collective: A Comic & Game Community, 520 W STATE RD 436, SUITE 1172, Altamonte Springs, FL



– Doorbuster deals on statues, Funko Pop's and more

– Buy 1 get one 50% off on ALL key books on the wall! (Only time of the year we offer a deal on wall books)

– 1st 20 members in the store on Friday get a FREE swag bag

Which deals will YOU be taking advantage of?! We open at 9AM on Friday!

River Monster Comics and Collectibles, 11223 N Williams St Suite B, Dunnellon, FL 34432,

Windu's Comics & Collectibles, 194 US HWY 27 suite A, Clermont, FL

WE WILL HAVE A SIDEWALK SALE ON BLACK FRIDAY NOVEMBER 25th STARTING AT 10:00am!

UP TO 50% OFF SELECT ITEMS!!!!

COMICS, STATUES, FIGURES, COLLECTIBLES!!!!!

SALE ENDS AT 4:00pm!!!!!

Mr Comics, 3180 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze, FL

Black Friday Weekend Sale!! 15% off everything excluding MTG and Pokemon sealed product and gift certificates.

Comic Central, 1425 WP Ball Blvd, Sanford, FL

After having no sales in 2020 and 2021 we are back with some amazing deals! Join us on Friday November 25th from 10am to 8pm to save big on Funko Pops, Trades, Hardcovers, Manga, and Graphic Novels. With some extra big savings on select items running all weekend long and in to Monday. Plus a special gift card offer if you purchase a single statue or Hot Toy priced $250+. Check out our Black Friday flyer more details! See less

Illinois

Graham Crackers Comics, 1271 Rickert Drive, Naperville, IL 60540 (630) 355-4310

Graham Crackers Comics, 1550 Ogden Ave.; Downers Grove, IL 60515 (630) 852-1810

Graham Crackers Comics, 962 Unit A S. Randall Rd., St. Charles, IL 60174 (630) 584-0610

Graham Crackers Comics, 16030 S. Lincoln Highway, Plainfield, IL 60586 (815) 254-3410

Graham Crackers Comics, 5028 N. Clark, Chicago, IL 60640 (773) 561-5010

Graham Crackers Comics, 1207 E. Butterfield Rd.; Wheaton, IL 60189 (630) 668-1350

Graham Crackers Comics, 901R Lucinda Ave.; DeKalb, IL 60115 (815) 748-3883

Graham Crackers Comics, 77 E. Madison St., Chicago, IL. 60602 (312) 629-1810

Graham Crackers Comics, 3162 N. Broadway, Chicago, IL 60657 (773) 665-2010

Graham Crackers Comics, 115 W. North Street Normal, IL 61761 (309) 451-8240

Jay's Comics, 34165 N US Highway 45, Third Lake, IL



-50% Off All Sets

– 30% Off Kid's Comics & Books

– 25% Off Supplies

– 25% Off Statues (No Sideshow)

– 40% Off PVC Statue

– Buy 2 Get 1 Free Trade Paperbacks

– Half Off Comics bins = Now $1.00 each

– All Unknown Exclusive Variant Comics $3.00 For Trade Dress Cover & $6.00 for Virgin Covers

– FRIDAY SPECIAL: 40% Off

Omnibus/Oversized/Absolute Editions

– SATURDAY SPECIAL:

Select CGC Books Discounts up to 50% (Excludes consignment)

– SUNDAY SPECIAL:

Buy 2 Get 1 Funko Pops

Indiana

Comic Book University, 7623 Shelby St, Indianapolis, IN

Stop by Friday, November 25 for Comic Book University's 16-Hour Black Friday Sale and take advantage of 20% OFF* almost everything in the store! The U has gift certificates as well as a variety of action figures, games, statues, and apparel for that geek on your X-Mas list.

Doors open at 7 am!

Door Buster Specials – MtG Commander Legends: D&D Battle for Baldur's Gate Set Booster Box and Dominaria United Draft Booster Box, $89.99 each. Pokémon Sword & Shield Fusion Strike Booster Box, $114.99. (While supplies last.)

Limited Edition Comic Book University keychain FREE with purchase.

Comic Quest, 8401 North Kentucky Ave. Evansville, IN 47711

Buy Me Toys & Comics, 4615 Grape Rd, Ste C Mishawaka, IN 46545

EVERYTHING in the store is 15% off! That's right – EVERYTHING!

If you have a Redemption Chip, it's valid for an additional 11% off – for a total of 26% off in celebration of our 26th Anniversary! (Redemption Chip deal excludes Hot Toys, Sideshow and Prime 1 Statues)

Valid in store only and Friday only! Watch for Small Business Saturday Deals, too!

Also, the deep discount tables will be back this season and as always we will rotate our stock on the tables often!

All discounts exclude Pre-Order, Held Items and Deep Discount Table Items.

Iowa

Rodman's Comics, 318 S Ankeny Blvd Ankeny, IA 50023

20 percent off everything in the store not already discounted.

Kansas

Hooked On Comics, 3074 SW 29th Street Suite #1, Topeka, KS

ONE DAY ONLY

Black Friday Sale

$1.00 Back Issue Comics!

Include us in your holiday shopping plans this Black Friday for a comic book back issue blowout sale!

Choose from tens of thousands of Marvel, DC and Independent back issues for just ONE DOLLAR!

In addition to the $1 sale, save 10% off market price books including Silver-Age!

Also…

Save 20% on select Board Games.

Save 25% on Loose Toys and Action Figures.

Save 50% on Trade Paperbacks.

Save 25% on Non-Game Collector Cards.

No Early Birds.

No Holds.

Can't be combined with other offers/discounts.

Does not apply to Consignment items or Graded Books.

Sale starts Friday at 12 PM and ends at close that evening

Kentucky

Lemonjuice McGee's Comic Cavalcade, 450 S Hwy 27, Suite 5, Somerset, KY

This Black Friday you're going to be in the shop anyway due to our amazing deals, so take a break from the crowds and insanity to take part in a FREE Heroclix Tournament! Not only is this tournament free, but we will be offering an Avengers Forever Play at Home Kit, featuring an exclusive piece, legacy card, and map, as first prize!

Now for the details, the tournament will start at 6 PM EST, and the build will be 400 points modern – Villains Only!

The event is absolutely free, we will provide the table and maps, so bring your friends, bring your family, and win big! See less

Maryland

KCs Comics, 2807 Bel Air Rd, Fallston, MD

Regular Back Issues- 35% Off

Regular Comic Sets- 40% Off

Mega Comic Sets- 10 to 50% Off

Posters- Buy 1, Get a 2nd Free

Funko POPs- Buy 4, Get a 5th Free

Loose Action Figures- 25% Off

50¢ Comics- 15 for $5.00

Cards Comics and Collectibles, 51 Main St. , Reisterstown, MD



FRIDAY NOV. 25TH – SUNDAY NOV.27TH !

FRIDAY: 11-7:30; SAT.: 11-7; SUNDAY :12-5

70% OFF: MODERN AGE BACK ISSUES!

50% OFF: BRONZE AGE BACK ISSUES;

PAPERBACKS; HARDCOVERS; MANGA;

POP! FIGURES; ACTION FIGURES; T-SHIRTS , TOON TUMBLERS, & STATUES*!

*(EXCLUDES BOWEN STUDIOS!)

40% OFF: BOARD GAMES; RPGS;

HEROCLIX & GAME SUPPLIES!

30% OFF: SILVER, GOLDEN AGE &

PREMIUM BACK ISSUES & CARD SINGLES!

20%OFF: BOWEN STUDIOS STATUES & BUSTS; SPORTS CARD PACKS & BOXES:

COLLECTIBLE CARD GAME PACKS & BOXES;

NEW THIS WEEK ITEMS & RECENT COVER PRICE COMICS!

Third Eye Comics Annapolis, 209 Chinquapin Round Rd, Suite 200, Annapolis, MD

Third Eye Comics Lexington Park, 45315 Alton Ln, California, MD

Third Eye Comics Waldorf, 12522 Mattawoman Dr. Waldorf, MD

Third Eye Comics College Park, 4744 Cherry Hill Rd, College Park, MD 20740

Chuck's Comics, 530 Eastern Blvd Essex, MD 21221

It's that time of year again! Our Annual Black Friday/Small Business Saturday Sale is fast approaching and we will be extending in to Sunday as well.

Captain Chuck's Comics will be closed on Thanksgiving. As a small family business we value our employees and are grateful for time with our loved ones.

We will be open 9AM – 6PM on Friday, 9am – 6pm Saturday. 12pm to 5pm Sunday.

Almost EVERYTHING is on sale for all THREE DAYS!

In Store Sale!

All Bagged and boarded back Issues are 25% off (books in front cases not included in sale)

*All Graphic Novels are Buy One get One 50% off, that's over 10,000 graphic novels!

*All Gaming items (Warhammer, Magic, Board Games, D&D and more) Buy One get One 50% off

*All Toys and Action Figures Buy One get One 50% off

*All Statues Buy One get One 50% off

*All Funko Pops are Buy One get One 50% off

Discounted toy and games on our back stage!

* Equal or Lesser Value. Already discounted item do not apply

Massachusetts

The Comic Stop, 134a Main Street, Watertown, MA

This store-wide sale event begins Friday, November 25th at 10am. Discounts range up to 30% off! Have a Happy Thanksgiving holiday!

Minnesota

Source Comics & Games 2057 Snelling Ave N, Roseville, MN

When you make a monetary donation to food shelf at the register you'll receive 10% off your purchase, 20% off if you have an Adventure Club Card!

Throughout the weekend we will be hosting a rotation of local artists in our game room!

Nebraska

Krypton Comics, 2809 S 125th Ave, Suite 378, Omaha, NE



We will be closed on Thanksgiving, but we will be open Friday morning with 30% off all items, including singles all day Friday. The discount does not apply to booster boxes or other already discounted items, however we do have quite a few doorbuster items at drastically reduced prices. If you can't make it Friday, we will be continuing the doorbusters all weekend, and there will be a 20% off sale on Saturday and Sunday.

New Hampshire

Jetpack Comics, 37 N Main St Rochester, NH 03867

Single Issue New Floppies – BUY 10 GET 10 FREE

no duplication and no NEW THIS WEEK rack – this is firm limit of 2 deals

SALE ROOM COMICS – If you enter the sale room with merchandise from the store you can't be a part of ANY deals. DON'T DO THIS???

LONG BOX – fill a crappy old long bix – $175

100 sale room comics. MIX & MATCH – $75

50 sale room comics MIX & MATCH – $60

25 sale room comics – $40 limit of 1

WALL COMICS

Back Issues – Those are older comics that have value. – 25% off

Variants – Those new comics that have a cooler cover. – BUY 1 GET 1 FREE

No limit on the wall comics

TRADES / COLLECTIONS / GRAPHIC NOVELS ETC

Trades / HCs of the comic book ilk – BUY 1 GET 1 FREE limit of 3 deals

OMNIBUS / ABSOLUTE EDITION / BLACK LITE PORTFOLIO & MARVEL MASTERWORKS – HALF PRICE no limit

MANGA MANGA MANGA – BUY 2 GET 1 FREE limit of 3 deals

New Jersey

Conquest Comics, 659 Route 9, Bayville, NJ

50 % off Back Issues (In Boxes)

20 % off Back Issues (On wall)

50% off Comic Book Sets

20% off Action Figures

50% off Loose Action Figures

20% off Funko Pop Figures

15% off Statues & Busts

30% off Trade Paperbacks and Graphic Novels

50% off Dollar comics !

Comic Cavalcade, 107 Connolly Dr, Milltown, NJ 08850-2168

Black Friday $1 books! Is anyone interested? Cards! Graphic novels! Candy! East Brunswick/Milltown! Come for the books, stay for the candy! I'll be out hopefully by 9 on Friday.

New York

Fourth World Comics, Uncle Giuseppe's Shopping Center, 33 NY-111 Smithtown, NY 11787

Midtown Comics Downtown, 64 Fulton Street (corner of Gold St.) · New York, NY 10038

Midtown Comics Grand Central, 459 Lexington Avenue (corner of 45th St.) · New York, NY 10017

Midtown Comics Times Square, 200 W. 40th Street (corner of 7th Ave) · New York, NY 10018

ONE DAY ONLY #BLACKFRIDAY BLOWOUT SALE AT ALL 3 #NYC STORES

JHU Comics, 481 3rd Ave, New York, NY

25%Off Graphic Novels, Toys and Games!

Anyone Comics, 1216 Union Street, Brooklyn, NY,

Our BIGGEST bogo sale of the year! All products will be buy 2 get 1 free, except back issues which will be buy 1 get 1 free!

North Carolina

Ssalesfish Comics, 3232 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC

Rebel Base Comics, 701 S Sharon Amity Rd, Charlotte, NC

Black Friday Comic Mystery boxes are all pack and ready to go

Each one contains 4-6 comics

-Incentive variants randomly inserted

-a few "jackpot" boxes filled with incentives

-Chance at a $25 Rebel Base Gift Card

Will be available starting Friday. While supplies last. $20 each

2nd Time Around Comics, 902 Conover Blvd E suite B Conover, NC 28613

50% off all Back Issues. (includes the priced as marked boxes!)

Graphic Novels Buy One Get One Half Off

All normal priced pops are $9.00 each

Statues 25% Off

All board games and gaming books 20% off

All wall books and graded comics are 20% off

Toys and Action Figures are 20%

Ultimate Comics Raleigh, 6320 Capital Blvd #109, Raleigh, NC

Ultimate Comics Cary, 1301 Buck Jones Rd, Raleigh, NC, 27606

Buy 2 Get 1 Free on EVERYTHING in the store- mix and match ALL WEEKEND LONG!

11/25-11/27 Buy 2 Get 1 Free on comics, graphic novels, funkos, manga, action figures, statues, slabs, key issues, Hot Toys, you name it!

North Dakota

Paradox Comics-N-Cards, 26 Roberts St N Fargo, ND 58102

25% OFF:

*Back Issue Comics

*Board games

*Dice

*Graphic Novels

*Miniatures

*New comics

*Role Playing Games

*Supplies

Ohio

Rupp's Comics, 335 N Ohio Ave, Fremont, OH 43420

50% Off Trades, Hardcovers and Graphic Novels

Funko POP Special! order@

Comics And Friends, 7850 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH

Black Friday: 9 am till 8 pm

We will have pint glasses for $5, and all busts will be 25% off! All $1 station items are .50 cents! Who knows what else, you will have to come and see! And like every year, whoever brings Jeremy his first coffee of the day gets a special discount on one item (exclusions apply). Carmel latte for those wondering

Saturday: 11 am till 8 pm

Jason Bascom will be here out front starting at noon with plenty of his awesome art to look at! Come support this amazing local artist.

Sunday: 11 am till 6 pm.

Rubber City Comics, 74 E Mill St, Akron, OH



50% off Storewide anything $50.00 or Under.

Superscript Comics and Games, 13361 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, OH

The Superscript Black Friday Weekend Sale is back with storewide savings, Doorbuster Deals, and a Really Big Raffle!

Raffle tickets can be earned all week long with every $10 spent in-store between 11/22 and 11/27.

Superscript will have extended sale hours from 9AM – 9PM on Friday the 25th and Saturday the 26th, and will be open from 12PM – 6PM on Sunday the 27th.

Sale prices start on the 25th, and include Doorbuster Deals up to 50% off, Buy 1 Get 2 Free on select graphic novels and manga, 50% off back-issues, 20% off graphic novels, toys, statues, and prop replicas, and 10% off manga, board games, RPGs, miniatures, and hobby supplies.

Alter Ego, 230 North Main Street, Lima, OH

Boxes of all new dollar comics

Boxes of all new 1/2 off graphic novels

Boxes of Doctor Who Magazines & Yearbooks 1/2 off

Buy 1, Get 1 half-off Funko Pops

Buy 1, Get 1 half-off Action Figures

3 days only – Wednesday, Friday & Saturday during regular store hours, 10am-6pm. Shop early for the best selection!

Future Great Comics, 37 W High Street , Oxford, OH

20 % Off Everything Black Friday Sale!

Oklahoma

Wizards Asylum Comics & Games, 7165 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK

Friday November 25th – 10am to 7pm

EVERYTHING IN THE STORE ON SALE

ALL BACK-ISSUE COMIC ONLY

$1.00

All Ungraded Wall Comics only

$5.00

Role-Playing & Board Games

20% to 90% off!

TPBs/ Graphic Novels

20% to 90% off!

All other merchandise at least 10% off!

Oregon

Rose City Comics, N Mississippi Avenue, Portland, OR

10-12: 30% off

12-2: 25% off

2-4: 20% off

4-8: 10% off purchases if $100 or more

*excludes New This Week books & comics, special orders, and subscription box items

*includes all other comics, trades, toys, supplies, shirts, posters, used books, and comic sets

SUBSCRIPTION BOX CUSTOMERS GET 30% OFF ALL DAY!

Pennsylvania

Comics World, 1670 Lincoln Way East, Chambersburg, PA

New Dimension Comics – Butler, 108 S Main Street, Butler, PA,

20% off when you spend $50 or more on a qualifying purchase!

50% off dollar books!!

Fourcorners Comics, 42 Baltimore St, Gettysburg, PA

You know FOURCORNERS COMICS & GAMES has the BEST gifts this holiday, so come in and enjoy 20% off store wide during Black Friday/Small Business Saturday Weekend*! Select items up to 70% off. We open at 10am each day.

4th Wall Comics, 1224 Millersville Pike (Manor Shopping Center), Lancaster, PA

25% Off *almost* EVERYTHING in the store!

Buy one get one Funko Pops!

Alchemist's Cove Games & Comics, 25 West Main St Suite 4 Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972

*All action figures 50% off!

*All Statues, busts and Gallery figures 40% off!

*All graphic novels, trade paperbacks and children's books 50% off!

*All Back issue comics $0.25! *Includes a FREE bag and board*

*All Comics on the racks 50% off!

*All Yu-Gi-Oh! Booster packs buy 2 get one FREE!

*All Magic: the Gathering Bundles 30% off! (Excludes Brothers War Gift Edition)

*All Magic: the Gathering card singles 30% off!

*Magic: the Gathering prerelease kits 20% off!

*All Magic: the Gathering Commander decks 40% off!

*All Magic: the Gathering Spell books 50% off! (Reg $24.99)

*All Magic: the Gathering Collector Booster Packs 35% off! (Excludes MH2 & DM2)

*Magic Secret Lair Ultimate Edition 2 45% off!

South Carolina

Soundwave Comics, 1448 Boone Hill Road, Summerville, SC

No early morning scramble to get to the deals here! AND if you don't make it Friday, that's OK, we are having our sale ALL WEEKEND LONG!

SALES ARE HERE……..

Back Issues – 50% OFF

(on wall and boxes, excludes new releases, ONE # issue per person, no bulk buying.)

TRADES/HC – BUY ONE GET 3 FREE

(thats right 3, no buying limit on back stock trades/HC, does not included new releases)

FUNKO POPS!

$15 and under – $3.00 OFF

$15.99 to $29.99 – $4.00 OFF

$30 and up – $5.00 OFF

Legends Comics, 702 S Irby St Florence, SC 29501…

from 10-12pm, get $100 worth of Back Issues for $30.00

… from 12-2pm, get $100 worth of Back Issues for $40.00

…after 2pm, Back Issues will be 50% off.

The above sale excludes Wall & Ebay Books.

… All Wall & Ebay Books will be 25% of all day.

… Select Action Figures will be 30% off all day.

… We will be Wheeling and Dealing on Hot Toys & Statues

We will have pizza & drinks after 1pm while they last.

South Dakota

Rainbow Comics, Cards and Collectibles, 3310 S Minnesota Ave Sioux Falls, SD 57105

50% off all comic book back stock, comic book sets, and trade paperbacks. This excludes wall and showcase comics.

20% off board games.

Trading card specials to be announced!

Additional doorbuster specials will be available during the sale.

Sale runs Friday, 11/25 – Sunday, 11/27.

Our hours will be:

Friday – 11/25 – 10a to 8p

Saturday – 11/26 – 10a to 8p

Sunday – 11/27 – 12p to 5p See less

Tennessee

901 Comics, 2162 Young Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-5745,

From 10am to 2pm everything storewide will be 25% off!

From 2pm to close everything storewide will be 20% off!

Also from Friday thru Sunday $1 & .50¢ comics will be BUY 1 GET 1!

Texas

DNA Comics, 20032 HWY 59 N, Humble, TX 77338

BUY 1 GET 1 HALF OFF

GRAPHIC NOVELS

POSTERS

FUNKO POPS

MARVEL SELECTS

ACTION FIGURES

SHIRTS

20% OFF

ANIME STATUES

MARVEL STATUES

DC STATUES

¼ SCALE FIGURES

Nico's Comics Sale, 316 W Texas Avem Baytown, Texas.

Bedrock City Galleria Area, 6516 Westheimer, Suite D, Houston, TX 77057

Bedrock City Spring Area. 6927 FM 1960 W. Houston TX 77069

Bedrock City Clear Lake Area, 102 W. Bay Area Blvd., Webster, TX 77598

Bedrock City The Heights Area, 4602 Washington, Suite A, Houston, TX 77007

Bedrock City Sugar Land Area, 4831 Highway 6, Suite A, Missouri City, TX 77459

Bedrock City Katy, 1266 N Fry Rd.,Houston, TX 77084

𝗗𝗢𝗢𝗥𝗕𝗨𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗥: 𝟭𝟬𝗔𝗠-𝟭𝟮𝗣𝗠

Graphic Novels & Manga – Buy 2, Get 1 Free

Q-Posket Anime Figures – 50% Off

My Hero Academia Kids Shirt – $4

𝗔𝗟𝗟 𝗗𝗔𝗬: 𝟭𝟬𝗔𝗠-𝟳𝗣𝗠

Back Issues 50% off

Toys 25-50% off

Graphic Novels 25% off

Manga 25% off

Gaming 25% off

Funko & Vinyl 25% off

Statues 20-25% off

Novelties 25-50% off

Apparel 25% off

Posters 25% off

Supplies 25% off

New Comics 10% off

…and much more!

Star Comics, 3504 34th St, Lubbock, TX

It's our biggest sale of the year!

*10% off all graphic novels

*10% off back issues (excluding wall and case books)

*$1 comics are Buy 1/Get 4 Free (5 comics for $1)

*Lots more markdowns and discounts throughout the store See less

Collected Comics Fort Worth, 2823 Alta Mere Fort Worth TX 76116 p. 817-945-1722

Buy 2 Get 1 Free

Collected Comics Haltom City, 5684 Denton HWY Haltom City TX 76148 p. 817-576-3656

Buy 2 Get 1 Free

Ground Zero Comics, 2744 E 5th St, Tyler, TX

Save 10 to 20% and More this weekend at Ground Zero Comics' Black Friday and Small Business Saturday Sale!

PUZZLES – 20% Off!

ALIENS & PREDATOR Action Figures – 20% Off!

BACK ISSUE COMICS – 20% Off!

MARVEL & DC Character Statues – 10% Off!

Magic the Gathering Booster Packs – Buy 3, get 1 FREE!

T-Shirts- Buy 1 Get 1 FREE!

Dimensions Comics & Music, 1908 Hialeah Dr, Ste B, Seabrook, TX

$20.00 and under 50% off

$20.01 to $200.00 25% off

$200.01 and up 15% off

CGC 25% off

Sets 15% off

Trades 25% off

Paper back books buy one get on 1/2 off

Figures, pops, statues 15% off

$1.00 books 4 for $1.00

plus all the buy one get one free items

all other items not on sale will be 10% off

The Hive Comics, 3615 N Dixie Blvd, Odessa, TX

Free Funko Pop ($13 or less) or Action Figure ($13 or less) with $50+ purchase of anything in the store!!!

Limit one per person!!!

Virginia

Comics & Gaming, 7556 Gardner Park Drive, Gainesville, VA 20155

Third Eye Comics Mechanicsville, 6102 Brashier Blvd H, Mechanicsville, VA 23111

Third Eye Comics Short Pump, 11575 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23233

Cavalier Comics, 189 Ridgeview Rd SW, Wise, VA

It's time for the big Black Friday Weekend Sale!

Everything will be 20% off and I'll have a huge selection of Marvel and DC Trade Paperbacks at 1/2 off !

CGC graded books will only be 10% off

Telegraph Art & Comics, 398 Hillsdale Drive Charlottesville, VA 22901

Black Friday Weekend Tent Sale – Fill a short box for $40

20% off all graphic novels and a whopping 50% off comics and used/sale books!

*New Releases not included in the sale.

Washington

Comic Book Ink, 2510 South 84th, Suites 15A-B, Lakewood, Washington 98466

7:00am – 8:00am

60% OFF EVERYTHING

(except Magic, HeroClix and New This Week Stuff)

75% OFF ALL Variant Covers & Back Issues Over $5.00

.50 Cent Back Issues

(for listed back issues under $5.00)

9:00am – 10:00am

55% OFF EVERYTHING

(except Magic, HeroClix and New This Week Stuff)

70% OFF ALL Variant Covers & Back Issues Over $5.00

.50 Cent Back Issues

(for listed back issues under $5.00)

11:00am – 12:00pm

50% OFF EVERYTHING

(except Magic, HeroClix and New This Week Stuff)

65% OFF ALL Variant Covers & Back Issues Over $5.00

.50 Cent Back Issues

(for listed back issues under $5.00)

11:00am – 12:00pm

40% OFF EVERYTHING

(except Magic, HeroClix and New This Week Stuff)

60% OFF ALL Variant Covers & Back Issues Over $5.00

$1.00 Back Issues

(for listed back issues under $5.00)

12:00pm – 10:00pm

30% OFF EVERYTHING

(except Magic, HeroClix and New This Week Stuff)

50% OFF ALL Variant Covers & Back Issues Over $5.00

$1.00 Back Issues

(for listed back issues under $5.00)

Phantom Zone Comics – Southcenter, 1057 Southcenter Mall , Tukwila, WA,

Starting Friday, November 25th at 6am until 2pm, EVERYTHING IN THE STORE WILL BE 25% OFF!!!!*

-All Clearance items will be 50% off the marked price all weekend long.

-All Funko 20% off Saturday and Sunday.

-Bring in a new and unwrapped toy for our Toys for Tots drive and get 10% off your entire purchase that day. Purchase a toy from us to donate and get 20% off your entire purchase!

Wisconsin

Graham Crackers Comics, 2831 E. Washington Ave. Madison, WI. 53704

Powers Comics, 2180 S Ridge Rd, Green Bay, WI

Kowabunga Comics, 650 E Wisconsin Ave, Oconomowoc, WI 53066-3044

All trades/ graphic novels:

Buy 1 – 5 get 25% off

Buy 6 – 9 get 35% off

Buy 10 or more get 45% off

All figures/ toys/ statues:

Buy 1 – 5 get 25% off

Buy 6 or more get 35% off

Games Workshop:

Buy 1 – 5 get 25% off

Buy 6 or more get 35% off

Board Games:

Buy 1 – 3 get 25% off

Buy 4 – 6 get 35% off

Buy 7 or more and get 45% off

Back Issues:

45% off

Wall Books & CGC Slabs:

Buy 1 – 5 get 25% off

Buy 6 or more get 35% off

Everything else – a blanket 15% off

Canada

Comic Alley, 1753 Water st, Miramichi, NB, Canada,

The Comic Hunter (Moncton) 321 St George Street Moncton, NB E1C 1W8 (506) 855-4950. Locations in Moncton, Charlottetown, and Fredericto

Heroes Beacon, 25 Charlotte St, Saint John, NB, Canada, New Brunswick

Back Issue Comics: $5 or less cover price – 50% off.

Back Issue Comics: $6 or more cover price – 15% off.

Trades Paperbacks / Hardcovers – 25% off

All Supplies – 20% off

Pop Vinyl – Buy 2 get 1 Free

Apparel – 20% off

Action Figures – 25% off

Statues – 15% off

Model kits – 15% off

Board Games – 15% off

Collectible Card Games – 15% off

RPGs / Dice 15% off

Miniatures – 20% off

Clearance Rack – extra 25% of

England

Crunch Comics, 10/11 Harris Arcade, Reading, RG1 1DN

At Crunch Comics, this Black Friday, all our standard back issue comics are £1 each, plus we have 50% off T-shirts and discounts on selected collectibles.

Australia

Secret Headquarters Comic Emporium, 3/2 Beaconsfield Emerald Road, Beaconsfield. VIC, Australia, 3807



The sale is running from 25th – 28th And we have up to 40% off including back issues, trades, figures, statues and more!

Impact Comics, 16 Garema Place, Canberra, ACT, Australia

4 days, thousands of back issues, 50% OFF the marked price!

South Africa

Cosmic Comics, 254 Beyers Naude Drive Blackheath 2194 Johannesburg, South Africa

SAVE 25% on everything in store this Friday ONLY at all 3 of our branches!

Blackheath 9am – 5pm

Clearwater Mall 7am -9pm (opening early)

Canal Walk 9am – 9pm

FREE collection of online orders at Canal Walk for our Cape Town customers.