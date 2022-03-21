2000 AD 45th Anniversary: Massive Online Comic Con is this weekend

Brace yourselves, Earthlets! – The Galaxy's Greatest: 2000 AD at 45, the star-studded online convention celebrating four and a half decades of the groundbreaking British Science Fiction anthology comic and home of Judge Dredd, is this weekend! At a time when things are slowly opening up and going back to normal, this might be the of one of the last big online comic conventions of this era!

The two-day show will stream online and for free on the 26th and 27th of March on 2000AD.com/45years, as well as 2000 AD's Facebook and YouTube, and Rebellion's dedicated Twitch stream.

Featuring more than sixty guests on twenty panels, The Galaxy's Greatest: 2000 AD at 45 features celebrities and creators discussing the impact of 2000 AD on them, on comics, and on wider culture over almost half a century.

Guests from the world of entertainment include award-winning comedians Robin Ince (The Infinite Monkey Cage), Desiree Burch (Taskmaster, Unfuckable), Dane Baptiste (Mock the Week, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown), and Mitch Benn (The Now Show), bestselling authors Ian Rankin OBE (Rebus), Lauren Beukes (The Shining Girls), and Louie Stowell (Loki: A Bad God's Guide to Being Good), writer and broadcaster David Quantick (The Day Today), MPs Stella Creasy and Alex Sobel, and political commentator Ian Dunt (i newspaper, How To Be A Liberal) with more to be announced! That's a lot of serious people in UK media and pop culture, not just comics, Earthlets!

The event will throw a spotlight on the people who have helped make 2000 AD the galaxy's greatest comic, with creators both new and legendary sharing their stories and insights on the comics-making process — including interviews with the creator of 2000 AD, Pat Mills, co-creator of Judge Dredd and Strontium Dog, John Wagner, as well as panels with Mick McMahon (Judge Dredd), Brian Bolland (Judge Dredd, Batman), Jock (Batman), Garth Ennis (The Boys, Preacher), Rob Williams (Suicide Squad), Alex de Campi (Archie vs Predator), Frank Quitely (All Star Superman), Sean Phillips (Criminal), Dan Abnett (Brink, Sinister Dexter) Anna Morozova (Judge Anderson), John McCrea (Hitman), INJ Culbard (Brink, Brass Sun), Chris Weston (Judge Dredd), Simon Davis (Sláine), Simon Fraser (Nikolai Dante), Steve Yeowell (Zenith), Dan Cornwell (Rok of the Reds), Aleš Kot (Zero), Tom Foster(Storm Warning), Arthur Wyatt (Dredd), Michael Carroll (Judge Dredd, Proteus Vex), Chris Burnham (Batman), Liana Kangas (Star Wars Adventures), Annie Parkhouse (letterer, Judge Dredd), Chris Blythe (colourist, Judge Dredd), Korinna Mei Veropoulou (Harlem Heroes), Ramzee (Harlem Heroes), Sally Jane Hurst(colourist, Dreadnoughts), Sir Ian Livingstone (creator of Judge Dredd board game) and more.

The next 45 years of 2000 AD will also be discussed with owners and publishers Chris Kingsley OBE and Jason Kingsley OBE, and current editor Matt Smith – now the longest-serving editor in 2000 AD history.

The Galaxy's Greatest: 2000 AD at 45 promises to be an unmissable experience befitting such a milestone for Britain's most groundbreaking comic!

2000 AD is on sale every week in the UK from newsagents and comic book stores, as well as digitally from the 2000AD.com webshop and app, alongside its monthly sister title, the Judge Dredd Megazine. Graphic novel collections are available from all good book and comic book stores, as well as online retailers, and digitally from the 2000AD.com webshop and app.