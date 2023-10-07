Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Rebellion / 2000AD | Tagged: 2000ad, Eels, jason kingsley, judge dredd

2000AD/Judge Dredd Owner Jason Kingsley OBE Goes To War Over Eels

Jason Kingsley OBE is the owner of Rebellion Publishing, 2000AD and Judge Dredd. He is also a keen medieval jouster. And is now fighting eels.

Jason Kingsley OBE is the owner of Rebellion Publishing, 2000AD and Judge Dredd. He is also a keen medieval jouster. Recently, as part of his Modern History TV Channel on YouTube, with three-quarters of a million subscribers, he looked into the medieval history of the eel, under the title "what medieval food killed a king?"

A video that has been watched by 120,000 people so far. Well, one of them was John Wyatt Greenlee, known on social media as the Surprised Eel Historian, PhD, and who runs what he calls "the world's premier eel-history Twitter account" with 35,000 followers. And he thought he noticed something about that video. He posted, "Hey, @RebellionJason ….I see you're doing eel history videos, & using my work. That's great; my public work is here to raise awareness. But…you're taking my work wholesale & presenting it as your own, without credit. I don't appreciate that at all. Cite your sources, please. Also, you are making mistakes in the history you're telling that spring from not actually knowing the material."

And there was a bit of a dogpile – or should that be eelpile? – from the many thousands of Eel followers. Jason replied in a tweet that he has now deleted, and following saying, "I've deleted my comments as I see little value in presenting my side of things. You and a few of your followers seem to have made your decision already. I'll now mute this thread. If you want to reach me by email, I'm not hard to find". And added, "Yup,I make many mistakes; I'm not a professional historian nor an academic; making videos is one of my hobbies, and I try to make entertaining, accessible medieval history videos. I'm sorry if you feel miffed by my work in any way. Again happy to post links as wanted."

Greenlee replied, "You pulled your historical material on eels primarily from my public work. Sometimes almost word-for-word. I suspect you treat other's work like this. You have a credits section at the end of your videos. I would suggest you list your sources when you borrow this extensively. Cite your sources. That's all I'm asking. It's a basic thing. Research takes years, history doesn't write itself, and credit is currency. Respect that. And if you choose not to, then you get to deal with the fallout. Also, a basic thing."

And then it appears that Jason went to DMs. Greenlee added, "An update of sorts: this fellow's asked me to delete my tweet. Says he did his own Google research. Yeah… Could he recreate my work, down to the exact same narratives, w/o using my work? Sure. It'd take years, but sure. Can you google "medieval eels' & not find my work? No."

Other comments included, "Pretty sure if I started telling stories verbatim from 2000AD without mentioning they were from 2000AD, he'd have a problem with it". Probably ten years in the cubes… still, I know who he would commandeer to enact such a sentence. Deputy Chief Judge Fish!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!