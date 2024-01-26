Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Rebellion / 2000AD, Solicits | Tagged: April 2024, judge dredd, Solicits

2000AD Starts New Stories In Rebellion's April 2024 Solicits

New stories are starting in 2000AD in Rebellion's April 2024 solicits, even though they will only make it to the USA at the very end of May.

Article Summary New 2000AD storylines beckon in April 2024, hitting US shelves by late May.

Famed doppelgängers Ken Niemand & Gordon Rennie grace current 2000AD issues.

Celebrate 40 years of horror with the IPC's Scream collection coming in June.

Adventure awaits in Monster Fun Nasty Nature and Lowborn High Magic Twist.

Ken Niemand and Gordon Rennie both have strips in current 2000AD, despite being the same person, which is a good trick if you can manage it. With new stories starting in 2000AD in Rebellion's April 2024 solicits, even though they will only make it to the USA at the very end of May. Lots of our friends in Monster Fun Nasty Nature, a new Judge Dredd Megazine, and a collection of Joe Pineapples: Tin Man from Pat Mills, Clint Lamgley and Simon Bisley, as well as a 40 year collection of IPC's Scream comic, and a collection of the Hary Potter-meets-Grange Hill comic, Lowborn High by David Barnett and Anna Morozova.

2000 AD PROG PACK (APRIL 2024 SHIPPING) (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

FEB241663

(W) Ken Niemand, Mike Carroll, Dan Abnett, Gordon Rennie (A) Jake Lynch, I. N. J. Culbard, Patrick Goddard, Nick Percival (CA) Cliff Robinson, Dylan Teague

Incredible SF action from the Eisner-nominated UK anthology! New stories start this month – there's more deep-space alien weirdness in Proteus Vex: Devious; Bridget Kurtis investigates cult murders in Brink: Consumed; and Aquila wages war in the underworld in The Rivers of Hades. Plus Judge Dredd encounters horror in the dark in "Iron Teeth"!

In Shops: May 29, 2024

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #467 (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

FEB241664

(W) Laura Bailey, Mike Carroll, David Baillie, Alex Kot, Liam Johnson (A) Steve Yeowell, Rob Richardson, Warren Pleece, Paul Marshall, P. J. Holden (CA) John McCrea, Mike Spicer

More action and adventure in the future-shocked world of Judge Dredd! The lawman battles a maniac droid in "Escalation"; the Harrower Squad fight for their lives; Devlin Waugh seeks a new home; DeMarco's case continues in "No Smoke"; and Brit-Cit detective Armitage is back in "Bullets For an Old Man." Plus interviews, features and much more!

In Shops: May 22, 2024

MONSTER FUN NASTY NATURE 2024

REBELLION / 2000AD

FEB241665

(W) John Lucas, Chris Garbutt, Stacey Whittle, Dave Bulmer, Derek Fridolfs, Steve Roberts, Ned Hartley, Ramzee (A) Brett Parson, Rebecca Morse, Karl Dixon, Chris Garbutt, John Lucas, Abigail Bulmer, Steve Roberts, Henry Flint, Claude Tc (A / CA) Dan Boultwood

Welcome to the Monster Fun Nasty Nature! issue, where freaky flora and fauna slither into every strip! From vicious vermin to vexed Venus Flytraps, Gums, Kid Kong, Hell's Angel, Witch Vs. Warlock and Frankencritter shouldn't be taking nature for granted-but we know that they will! Also returning are the industrious, xenomorph-plagued crew of The Riluttante in Space Invaded!, Martha's Monster Make-Up and the fifth episodes of Peaches' Creatures and Rex Power.

In Shops: May 08, 2024

JOE PINEAPPLES TIN MAN TP

REBELLION / 2000AD

FEB241666

(W) Pat Mills (A) Clint Langley (A / CA) Simon Bisley

Stranded for millions of years on an asteroid is hard work-especially when you only have a sewage droid for company! Joe Pineapples, the hotshot robotic sniper who never misses and former member of the A.B.C. Warriors-a team of war robots sent to first conquer and then protect Mars-looks back over his life as he seeks to unravel the mystery behind an I.D. plate that he has carried around since his days as an X-terminator fighting in the Volgan War. This brand-new, stand-alone A.B.C. Warriors story marks the return of Simon Bisley to the characters for the first time with 1988's classic Black Hole story, which kickstarted his comic career, but now in glorious painted color reminiscent of Bisley's work on Slaine: The Horned God. Clint Langley, who has drawn A.B.C. Warriors stories for the last 15 years, completes this final tale of Joe Pineapples in his own unique style.

In Shops: May 22, 2024

SRP: 0

LOWBORN HIGH TP

REBELLION / 2000AD

FEB241667

(W) David Barnett

For as long as anyone can remember, Wychdusk Manor has been the school to which all the top magical novices are sent, where they are trained to become the world's greatest wizards. Androgeus Frost, part of one of the wizarding worlds' most esteemed families, always thought it was a sure thing he'd get in, but somehow finds himself dumped at Lowborn High, a struggling inner-city comprehensive school for those with mediocre magical talent. Androgeus finds himself with all the other duds, drop-outs, and those who don't have the upper-class wizarding family background. Making friends with Maisy, Ali and Dril, soon the group of friends find there are mysteries to solve and the pupils of Lowborn High can still be capable of some truly amazing feats!

In Shops: Apr 03, 2024

SRP: 0

40 YEARS OF SCREAM ARCHIVAL COL HC

REBELLION / 2000AD

FEB241668

FEB241669 – 40 YEARS OF SCREAM ARCHIVAL COL HC PX SLIPCASE ED

(W) Alan Moore, Simon Furman, John Wagner, Alan Grant, Gerry Finley-Day, Eric Bradbury (A) Jose Ortiz, Jesus Redondo, Brendan McCarthy, Eric Bradbury, Mike Western (A / CA) Cam Kennedy

Not for the nervous! Celebrating 40 years since IPC launched the UK's most iconic "horror" anthology, this single volume collects all of the strips included in the 15-issue run of Scream! Produced "from the depths" of King's Reach Tower by the mysterious "undead" editor Ghastly McNasty, the first issue of Scream! was unleashed on March 24, 1984. More tongue-in-cheek than horrific, the comic was an immediate hit with younger fans as it included a pair of fake vampire fangs attached to the cover and a number of fantastic new strips from such talents as Alan Moore, John Wagner, Jose Ortiz, Cam Kennedy, Tom Tully, Alan Grant, and Eric Bradbury.

In Shops: Jun 05, 2024

SRP: 0

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!