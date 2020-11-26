236 Comic Book Stores With Bad Idea Comics For 2021

Bad Idea Comics has been bumping up their distribution network of comic book stores ahead of their launch of ENIAC #1 by Matt Kindt and Doug Braithwaite in March with a mission to do things differently. The people who brought you The Second Life Of Valiant Entertainment. Their own distribution. Monthly comic books, sold exclusively in comic book stores. No digital releases. No trade paperbacks or hardcovers. And no variant covers, either. No more than two issues in a given month, extra-long page counts, surprise guest appearances by big-name artists, standalone bonus stories in every issue and no more than one copy per customer. Here are all the comic book stores that will be stocking Bad Idea Comics so far…

Alabama:

Dragon Quills

506 Broad St.

Gadsden, AL 35901

Arizona:

Jesse James Comics

5140 W. Peoria Ave. #100

Glendale, AZ 85302

Samurai Comics

6808 N. Dysart Rd. #148

Glendale, AZ 85307

Samurai Comics

1120 S. Country Club Dr.

Mesa, AZ 85210

Samurai Comics

1602 E. Indian School Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85016

Arkansas:

Retrograde Comics and Other Artifacts

2612 Kavanaugh Blvd.

Little Rock, AR 72205

California:

Alakazam Comics

17777 Main St.

Suite E

Irvine, CA 92614

BaT Comics & Games

218 Broadway St.

Chico, CA 95928

Brave New World Comics

22722 Lyons Ave, Suite 2

Newhall, CA 91321

Cape & Cowl Comics

1601 Clay St.

Oakland, CA 94612

Collector's Paradise

5118 Lankershim Blvd.

North Hollywood, CA 91601

Collector's Paradise

319 S. Arroyo Pkwy. #4

Pasadena, CA 91105

Collector's Paradise

7131 Winnetka Ave.

Winnetka, CA 91306

Comic & Figure Addicts

30707 Union City Blvd.

Union City, CA 94587

Comic Book Clubhouse

35 W. Alexander Ave.

Merced, CA 95348

Comic Quest

23811 Bridger Rd., Suite 100

Lake Forest, CA 92630

The Comic Shop

14837 Washington Ave.

San Leandro, CA 94579

Flying Colors

2980 Treat Blvd.

Concord, CA 94518

Galaxy of Comics

17306 Saticoy St.

Van Nuys, CA 91406

Geoffrey's Comics

15900 Crenshaw Blvd. # B

Gardena, CA 90249

Golden Apple Comics

7018 Melrose Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90038

Illusive Comics

1270 Franklin Mall

Santa Clara, CA 95050

Invincible Comics

3430 Tully Rd. #24

Modesto, CA 95350

Knowhere Games and Comics

744 Grand Ave

Suite 102

San Marcos, CA 92078

Linebreakers

15491 Seventh St.

Victorville, CA 9239

Modesto Comics

3321 McHenry Ave. #B1

Modesto, CA 95350

Njoy Games & Comics

8820 Reseda Blvd.

Northridge, CA 91324

Pop Comics

203 W. Center St. Promenade

Anaheim, CA 92805

Pop Comics

1081 N. Kraemer Pl.

Suite K

Anaheim, CA 92806

Red Sky Comics

3040 Park Ave.

Suite A

Merced, CA 95348

Sterling Silver Comics

2210 Pickwick Dr.

Camarillo, CA 93010

Things From Another World

1000 Universal City Plaza #101

Universal City, CA 91608

Treasure Island Comics

37244 Fremont Blvd.

Fremont, CA 94536

Zeppelin Comics

929 1st St.

Benicia, CA 94510

Colorado:

I Want More Comics

550 E Thornton Pkwy. #114

Thornton, CO 80229

Connecticut:

2nd Alarm Comics

205 Foxon Rd.

North Branford, CT 06471

Boom Tube Comics

1475 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike

Plantsville, CT 06479

Delaware:

Captain Blue Hen Comics

280 E. Main St.

Suite 101

Newark, DE 19711

District of Columbia:

Big Planet Comics

1520 U St. NW

Washington, DC 20009

Florida:

The Collective

515 E. Altamonte Dr.

Unit 1023

Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Comic Central

1425 WP Ball Blvd.

Sanford, FL 32771

A Comic Shop

114 S. Semoran Blvd.

Winter Park, FL 32792

The Dark Side

935 N. Beneva Rd., Suite #902

Sarasota, FL 34232

Mega Gaming and Comics

4000 W. Newberry Rd.

Gainesville, FL 32607

Pensacola Pop Comics

909 N. 12th Ave.

Pensacola, FL 32501

Georgia:

Dr. No's Comics & Games Superstore

3372 Canton Rd. #104

Marietta, GA 30066

Hawaii:

Maui Comics & Collectibles

10 N. Market St.

Wailuku, HI 96793

Idaho:

Captain Comics

710 S. Vista Ave.

Boise, ID 83705

The Collector's Outpost

2951 E. Overland Rd. #170

Meridian, ID 83642

Safari Pearl

660 W Pullman Rd.

Moscow, ID 83843

Illinois:

Amazing Fantasy

20505 South La Grange Rd.

Frankfort, IL 60423

Amazing Fantasy

113 E. 9th St.

Lockport, IL 60441

Amazing Fantasy

16649 Oak Park Ave. Unit A

Tinley Park, IL 60477

Aw Yeah Comics

7925 Lincoln Ave.

Skokie, IL 60077

Challengers Comics & Conversation

1845 N. Western Ave.

Chicago, IL 60647

Cosmic Comics, Games, & Collectibles

132 W. Main St.

Belleville, IL 62220

Dark Tower Comics

4835 N. Western Ave.

Chicago, IL 60625

Fantasy Books, Inc.

1113 E. Main St.

Belleville, IL 62221

Heroic Adventures

1005 & 1007 Century Dr.

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Star Clipper

1977 W. US Highway 50

Fairview Heights, IL 62208

Indiana:

Aw Yeah Comics

119 E. Charles St.

Muncie, IN 47305

Circle City Comics

3454 W. 86th St.

Indianapolis, IN 46268

Comic Book University

7623 Shelby St.

Indianapolis, IN 46227

Comics Elite

5575 Elmwood Ave., Suite E-2

Indianapolis, IN 46203

Game Changer

4303 Franklin St.

Michigan City, IN 46360

Summit Comics & Games

4240 W. Jefferson Blvd. #8

Fort Wayne, IN 46804

Iowa:

The CORE Comics & Games

1926 Valley Park Dr.

Cedar Falls, IA 50613

Daydreams Comics

21 S. Dubuque St.

Iowa City, IA 52240

Kentucky:

Comic Book World

7130 Turfway Rd.

Florence, KY 41042

Comic Book World

6905 Shepherdsville Rd.

Louisville, KY 40219

Rick's Comic City

830 Bastogne Ave.

Fort Campbell, KY 42223

Maryland:

Beyond Comics

5632 Buckeystown Pike

Frederick, MD 21704

Beyond Comics

18749 N. Frederick Ave.

Gaithersburg, MD 20879

Big Planet Comics

7939 Norfolk Ave.

Bethesda, MD 20814

Big Planet Comics

7315 Baltimore Ave.

College Park, MD 20740

Cards, Comics & Collectibles

51 Main St.

Reisterstown, MD 21136

Third Eye Comics

209 Chinquapin Round Rd.

Suite 200

Annapolis, MD 21401

Third Eye Comics

16062 Three Notch Rd.

California, MD 20619

Third Eye Comics

12522 Mattawoman Dr.

Waldorf, MD 20601

Massachusetts:

Friendly Neighborhood Comics

799 South Main St.

Bellingham, MA 02019

Holeymoleys Comics & Collectibles

90 King St

Unit 3

Northampton, MA 01060

New England Comics

716A Crescent St.

Brockton, MA 02302

New England Comics

316 Harvard St.

Brookline, MA 02446

New England Comics

14 Eliot St. A

Cambridge, MA 02138

New England Comics

95 Pleasant St.

Malden, MA 02148

New England Comics

2184 Acushnet Ave.

New Bedford, MA 02745

New England Comics

732 Washington St.

Norwood, MA 02062

New England Comics

1511 Hancock St.

Quincy, MA 02169

Rubber Chicken Comics

5 N. Main St. #A4

Bellingham, MA 02019

Michigan:

Comic City

2125 S. Telegraph Rd.

Suite D

Bloomfield Township, MI 48302

Comic City

42727 Ford Rd.

Canton, MI 48187

Comic City

7366 Haggerty Rd.

West Bloomfield Township, MI 48322

Green Brain Comics

13936 Michigan Ave.

Dearborn, MI 48126

Summit Comics & Games

216 Washington Square South B

Lansing, MI 48933

Vault of Midnight

219 S. Main St.

Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Vault of Midnight

1226 Library St.

Detroit, MI 48226 48226

Vault of Midnight

95A Monroe Center St. NW

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Minnesota:

Source Comics & Games

2057 Snelling Ave N.

Roseville, MN 55113

Missouri:

The Fantasy Shop

736 N. New Ballas Rd.

Creve Coeur, MO 63141

The Fantasy Shop

2125 Zumbehl Rd.

St. Charles, MO 63303

The Fantasy Shop

10560 Baptist Church Rd.

St. Louis, MO, 63128

The Fantasy Shop

7329 Manchester Rd.

St. Louis, MO 63143

Nebraska:

Legend Comics & Coffee

5207 Leavenworth St.

Omaha, NE 68106

Nevada:

Alternate Reality Comics

4110 S. Maryland Pkwy.

Las Vegas, NV 89119

Cosmic Comics

3830 E Flamingo Rd

Suite F-2

Las Vegas, NV 89121

Maximum Comics

5130 S. Fort Apache Rd. #285

Las Vegas, NV 89148

Maximum Comics

7950 W. Tropical Pkwy.

Suite 120

Las Vegas, NV 89149

Torpedo Comics

7300 Arroyo Crossing Pkwy. #105

Las Vegas, NV 89113

New Hampshire:

Double Midnight

67 S. Main St.

Concord, NH 03301

Double Midnight

245 Maple St.

Manchester, NH 03103

Jetpack Comics

37 N. Main St.

Rochester, NH 03867

New Jersey:

Funnybooks

98 N. Beverwyck Rd.

Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034

The Geekery

133A Main St.

Matawan, NJ 07747

The Joker's Child

12-23 River Rd.

Fair Lawn, NJ 07410

Main Street Comics & Toys

74 N. Main St.

Milltown, NJ 08850

Time Warp Comics & Games

555A Pompton Ave.

Cedar Grove, NJ 07009

New Mexico:

Zia Comics

25 N. Main St.

Las Cruces, NM 88001

New York:

Anyone Comics

1216 Union St.

Brooklyn, NY 11225

Aw Yeah Comics

313 Halstead Ave.

Harrison, NY 10528

Comix Warehouse

52 S. Main St.

Pearl River, NY 10965

Forbidden Planet NYC

832 Broadway

New York, NY 10003

Grasshopper's Comics

76 Hillside Ave.

Williston Park, NY 11596

Kirwan's Game Store

369 Main St.

Catskill, NY 12414

Midtown Comics

200 W. 40th St.

New York, NY 10018

Midtown Comics

459 Lexington Ave.

New York, NY 10017

Midtown Comics

64 Fulton St.

New York, NY 10038

October Country Comics

246 Main St. #15

New Paltz, NY 12561

POP ROC

337 East Ave.

Rochester, NY 14604

North Carolina:

DreamDaze Comics Fun & Games

2801 Ward Blvd.

Suite 1-B

Wilson, NC 27893

Memory Lane Comics

201 Princess St.

Wilmington, NC 28401

Parker, Banner, Kent & Wayne

21500 Catawba Ave.

Cornelius, NC 28031

Rebel Base Comics & Toys

701 S Sharon Amity Rd., Suite C

Charlotte, NC 28211

Ssalefish Comics

10099 Weddington Rd., Suite 118

Concord, NC 28027

Ssalefish Comics

1622 Stanley Rd., Suite 118

Greensboro, NC 27407

Ssalefish Comics

3232 Silas Creek Pkwy.

Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Ultimate Comics

6120 Farrington Rd.

Chapel Hill, NC 27517

Ultimate Comics

1301 Buck Jones Rd.

Raleigh, NC 27606

Ultimate Comics

6320 Capital Blvd. #109

Raleigh, NC 27616

North Dakota:

Comic Realms

106 N. Mandan St.

Bismarck, ND 58501

Paradox Comics-N-Cards

26 Roberts St.

Fargo, ND 58102

Ohio:

Comics Are Go

5214 Detroit Rd.

Sheffield, OH 44035

Ground Zero Comics

15139 Pearl Rd.

Strongsville, OH 44136

New Dimension Comics

67800 Mall Ring Rd. #875

St. Clairsville, OH 43950

World's Greatest Comics

5974 Westerville Rd.

Westerville, OH 43081

Oklahoma:

Impulse Creations

8228 E. 61st St #121

Tulsa, OK 74133

Speeding Bullet Comics

614 N. Porter Ave.

Norman, OK 73071

Oregon:

Books With Pictures

1401 SE Division St.

Portland, OR 97202

Comics Adventure

15705 SE McLoughlin Blvd.

Milwaukie, OR 97267

Cosmic Monkey Comics

5335 NE Sandy Blvd.

Portland, OR 97213

Geek Geek Nerd Nerd

2127 S. Hwy 97

Redmond, OR 97756

Heroes Haven

635 SE Jackson St.

Roseburg, OR 97470

Things From Another World

4390 SW Lloyd Ave.

Beaverton, OR 97005

Things From Another World

10977 SE Main St.

Milwaukie, OR 97222

Things From Another World

2916 NE Broadway St.

Portland, OR 97232

Pennsylvania:

Fourcorners Comics & Games

42 Baltimore St.

Gettysburg, PA 17325

JAF Comics

224 Nazareth Pike

Bethlehem, PA 18020

JAF Comics

143 Palmer Park Mall

Easton, PA 18045

New Dimension Comics

108 S. Main St.

Butler, PA 16001

New Dimension Comics

20550 U.S. 19

Piazza Plaza

Cranberry Township, PA 16066

New Dimension Comics

516 Lawrence Ave.

Ellwood City, PA 16117

New Dimension Comics

630 E. Waterfront Dr.

Homestead, PA 15120

New Dimension Comics

590 Pittsburgh Mills Blvd.

Suite #220

Tarentum, PA 15084

New Wave Collectibles

4020 Skippack Pike

Schwenksville, PA 19473

Phantom of the Attic

411 S. Craig St.

2nd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Pittsburgh Comics

113 E. McMurray Rd.

Canonsburg, PA 15317

South Carolina:

Borderlands Comics + Games

1434 Laurens Rd.

Greenville, SC 29607

Planet Comics

2704 N. Main St.

Anderson, SC 29621

Planet Comics

1633 Woodruff Rd.

Greenville, SC 29615

Richard's Comics & Collectables

1214 Laurens Rd. #A

Greenville, SC 29607

Tennessee:

Heroes Wanted Comics & Collectibles

1190 Long Hollow Pike

Gallatin, TN 37066

Infinity Flux

3643 Hixson Pike

Chattanooga, TN 37415

Rick's Comic City

1923 Madison St.

Clarksville, TN 37043

Rick's Comic City

2720 Old Lebanon Rd. #104

Nashville, TN 37214

Texas:

The Adventure Begins

525 Woodland Square Blvd. #130

Conroe, TX 77384

Bedrock City Comics

6516 Westheimer Rd., Suite D

Houston, TX 77057

Bedrock City Comics

4683 Farm to Market 1960 Rd. W

Houston, TX 77069

Bedrock City Comics

4602 Washington Ave.

Houston, TX 77007

Bedrock City Comics

4831 Hwy 6

Missouri City, TX 77459

Bedrock City Comics

102 Bay Area Blvd.

Webster, TX 77598

Global Pop Culture Collected

7420 N. Beach St. #236

Fort Worth, TX

Global Pop Culture Collected

3008 Alta Mere Dr.

Fort Worth, TX 76116

Keith's Books and Comics

5400 E. Mockingbird Ln.

Dallas, TX 75206

Keith's Books and Comics

17610 Midway Rd.

Dallas, TX 75287

Keith's Books and Comics

345 Coneflower Dr.

Garland, TX 75040

Keith's Books and Comics

1681 N. Central Expy. #300

McKinney, TX 75070

More Fun Comics and Games

103 W. Hickory St.

Denton, TX 76201

Space Cadets

27326 Robinson Rd #117

Oak Ridge North, TX 77385

Star Comics

3504 34th St.

Lubbock, TX 79410

Titan Comics

3128 Forest Ln. #250

Dallas, TX 75234

Zeus Comics

1334 Inwood Rd.

Dallas, TX 75247

Utah:

The Nerd Store

601 South 2700

West Suite G106

West Valley City, UT 84119

Virginia:

Big Planet Comics

426 Maple Ave E #4721

Vienna, VA 22180

Four Color Fantasies

80 Weems Ln.

Winchester, VA 22601

Telegraph Art & Comics

398 Hillsdale Dr.

Charlottesville, VA 22901

Telegraph Art & Comics

211 W. Main St.

Charlottesville, VA 22902

Third Eye Comics

11575 W. Broad St.

Richmond, VA 23233

Velocity Comics

819 W. Broad St.

Richmond, VA 23220

Washington:

Arcane Comics

15202 Aurora Ave. N, Suite A

Shoreline, WA 98133

The Comic Place

105 E. Holly St.

Bellingham, WA 98225

I Like Comics

1715 Broadway St.

Vancouver, WA 98663

CANADA

The Beguiling

319 College St.

Toronto, ON M5T 1S2

Canada

Big B Comics

241 Essa Rd.

Barrie, ON L4N 6B7

Canada

Big B Comics

1045 Upper James St.

Hamilton, ON L9C 3A6

Canada

Big B Comics

6465 Lundy's Ln.

Niagara Falls, ON L2G 1T9

Canada

Big Pete's Collectibles

121 1st St E

North Vancouver, BC V7L 1B2

Canada

The Comic Hunter

467 Main St.

Unit 300

Moncton, NB E1C 1C2

Canada

The Dragon

55 Wyndham St. N

T-19B

Guelph, ON N1H 7T8

Canada

The Dragon

987 Gordon St.

Unit 5B

Guelph, ON N1G 4W3

Canada

The Dragon

363 Main St. E.

Milton, ON L9T 1P7

Canada

Redd Skull Comics

720A Edmonton Trail

Calgary, AB T2E 3J4

Canada

Strange Adventures

101 Portland St.

Dartmouth, NS B2Y 1H7

Canada

Strange Adventures

68 York St.

Fredericton, NB E3B 3N4

Canada

Strange Adventures

5110 Prince St.

Halifax, NS B3J 1L3

Canada

WonderHarbor Comics

10502 105 Ave. NW

Edmonton, AB T5H 0K8

Canada

Words & Pictures

2610 Centre St N

Calgary, AB T2E 2V4

Canada

Variant Edition

10132 151 St. NW

Edmonton, AB T5P 1T4

Canada

EUROPE

BELGIUM

Worlds' End Comics & Games

Ketelvest 51 B

9000 Gent

Belgium

GREECE

Limited Edition Comics

94, Keiriadon Street

Athens 118 53

Greece

IRELAND

Big Bang Comics

2,3 Dundrum Town Centre, Sandyford Rd

Dundrum, Dublin 16

Ireland

UNITED KINGDOM

Forbidden Planet

74 Bull St.

Birmingham, B4 6AD

United Kingdom

Forbidden Planet

4 & 5, Clifton Heights Triangle

West Clifton

Bristol BS8 1EJ

United Kingdom

Forbidden Planet

28-30 Burleigh St.

Cambridge CB1 1DG

United Kingdom

Forbidden Planet

31 Cross Cheaping

Coventry CV1 1HF

United Kingdom

Forbidden Planet

43 Church St.

Croydon CR0 1RH

United Kingdom

Forbidden Planet International

122-126 Sauchiehall St.

Glasgow G2 3DH

United Kingdom

Forbidden Planet

92 Bold St.

Liverpool L1 4HY

United Kingdom

Forbidden Planet

179 Shaftesbury Ave.

London, WC2H 8JR

United Kingdom

Forbidden Planet

49 Grainger St.

Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 5JE

United Kingdom

Forbidden Planet

24 Hanover Buildings

Southampton SO14 1JU

United Kingdom

AUSTRALIA

Impact Comics

16 Garema Pl.

Canberra, ACT 2601

Australia

Incognito Comics

32B Bignell Rd.

Moorabbin, VIC 3189

Australia

Kings Comics

283 Clarence St.

Sydney NSW 2000

Australia