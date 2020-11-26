236 Comic Book Stores With Bad Idea Comics For 2021

Bad Idea Comics has been bumping up their distribution network of comic book stores ahead of their launch of ENIAC #1 by Matt Kindt and Doug Braithwaite in March with a mission to do things differently. The people who brought you The Second Life Of Valiant Entertainment. Their own distribution. Monthly comic books, sold exclusively in comic book stores. No digital releases. No trade paperbacks or hardcovers. And no variant covers, either. No more than two issues in a given month, extra-long page counts, surprise guest appearances by big-name artists, standalone bonus stories in every issue and no more than one copy per customer. Here are all the comic book stores that will be stocking Bad Idea Comics so far…
Alabama:
Dragon Quills
506 Broad St.
Gadsden, AL 35901
Arizona:
Jesse James Comics
5140 W. Peoria Ave. #100
Glendale, AZ 85302
Samurai Comics
6808 N. Dysart Rd. #148
Glendale, AZ 85307
Samurai Comics
1120 S. Country Club Dr.
Mesa, AZ 85210
Samurai Comics
1602 E. Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Arkansas:
Retrograde Comics and Other Artifacts
2612 Kavanaugh Blvd.
Little Rock, AR 72205
California:
Alakazam Comics
17777 Main St.
Suite E
Irvine, CA 92614
BaT Comics & Games
218 Broadway St.
Chico, CA 95928
Brave New World Comics
22722 Lyons Ave, Suite 2
Newhall, CA 91321
Cape & Cowl Comics
1601 Clay St.
Oakland, CA 94612
Collector's Paradise
5118 Lankershim Blvd.
North Hollywood, CA 91601
Collector's Paradise
319 S. Arroyo Pkwy. #4
Pasadena, CA 91105
Collector's Paradise
7131 Winnetka Ave.
Winnetka, CA 91306
Comic & Figure Addicts
30707 Union City Blvd.
Union City, CA 94587
Comic Book Clubhouse
35 W. Alexander Ave.
Merced, CA 95348
Comic Quest
23811 Bridger Rd., Suite 100
Lake Forest, CA 92630
The Comic Shop
14837 Washington Ave.
San Leandro, CA 94579
Flying Colors
2980 Treat Blvd.
Concord, CA 94518
Galaxy of Comics
17306 Saticoy St.
Van Nuys, CA 91406
Geoffrey's Comics
15900 Crenshaw Blvd. # B
Gardena, CA 90249
Golden Apple Comics
7018 Melrose Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Illusive Comics
1270 Franklin Mall
Santa Clara, CA 95050
Invincible Comics
3430 Tully Rd. #24
Modesto, CA 95350
Knowhere Games and Comics
744 Grand Ave
Suite 102
San Marcos, CA 92078
Linebreakers
15491 Seventh St.
Victorville, CA 9239
Modesto Comics
3321 McHenry Ave. #B1
Modesto, CA 95350
Njoy Games & Comics
8820 Reseda Blvd.
Northridge, CA 91324
Pop Comics
203 W. Center St. Promenade
Anaheim, CA 92805
Pop Comics
1081 N. Kraemer Pl.
Suite K
Anaheim, CA 92806
Red Sky Comics
3040 Park Ave.
Suite A
Merced, CA 95348
Sterling Silver Comics
2210 Pickwick Dr.
Camarillo, CA 93010
Things From Another World
1000 Universal City Plaza #101
Universal City, CA 91608
Treasure Island Comics
37244 Fremont Blvd.
Fremont, CA 94536
Zeppelin Comics
929 1st St.
Benicia, CA 94510
Colorado:
I Want More Comics
550 E Thornton Pkwy. #114
Thornton, CO 80229
Connecticut:
2nd Alarm Comics
205 Foxon Rd.
North Branford, CT 06471
Boom Tube Comics
1475 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike
Plantsville, CT 06479
Delaware:
Captain Blue Hen Comics
280 E. Main St.
Suite 101
Newark, DE 19711
District of Columbia:
Big Planet Comics
1520 U St. NW
Washington, DC 20009
Florida:
The Collective
515 E. Altamonte Dr.
Unit 1023
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Comic Central
1425 WP Ball Blvd.
Sanford, FL 32771
A Comic Shop
114 S. Semoran Blvd.
Winter Park, FL 32792
The Dark Side
935 N. Beneva Rd., Suite #902
Sarasota, FL 34232
Mega Gaming and Comics
4000 W. Newberry Rd.
Gainesville, FL 32607
Pensacola Pop Comics
909 N. 12th Ave.
Pensacola, FL 32501
Georgia:
Dr. No's Comics & Games Superstore
3372 Canton Rd. #104
Marietta, GA 30066
Hawaii:
Maui Comics & Collectibles
10 N. Market St.
Wailuku, HI 96793
Idaho:
Captain Comics
710 S. Vista Ave.
Boise, ID 83705
The Collector's Outpost
2951 E. Overland Rd. #170
Meridian, ID 83642
Safari Pearl
660 W Pullman Rd.
Moscow, ID 83843
Illinois:
Amazing Fantasy
20505 South La Grange Rd.
Frankfort, IL 60423
Amazing Fantasy
113 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
Amazing Fantasy
16649 Oak Park Ave. Unit A
Tinley Park, IL 60477
Aw Yeah Comics
7925 Lincoln Ave.
Skokie, IL 60077
Challengers Comics & Conversation
1845 N. Western Ave.
Chicago, IL 60647
Cosmic Comics, Games, & Collectibles
132 W. Main St.
Belleville, IL 62220
Dark Tower Comics
4835 N. Western Ave.
Chicago, IL 60625
Fantasy Books, Inc.
1113 E. Main St.
Belleville, IL 62221
Heroic Adventures
1005 & 1007 Century Dr.
Edwardsville, IL 62025
Star Clipper
1977 W. US Highway 50
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
Indiana:
Aw Yeah Comics
119 E. Charles St.
Muncie, IN 47305
Circle City Comics
3454 W. 86th St.
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Comic Book University
7623 Shelby St.
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Comics Elite
5575 Elmwood Ave., Suite E-2
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Game Changer
4303 Franklin St.
Michigan City, IN 46360
Summit Comics & Games
4240 W. Jefferson Blvd. #8
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
Iowa:
The CORE Comics & Games
1926 Valley Park Dr.
Cedar Falls, IA 50613
Daydreams Comics
21 S. Dubuque St.
Iowa City, IA 52240
Kentucky:
Comic Book World
7130 Turfway Rd.
Florence, KY 41042
Comic Book World
6905 Shepherdsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40219
Rick's Comic City
830 Bastogne Ave.
Fort Campbell, KY 42223
Maryland:
Beyond Comics
5632 Buckeystown Pike
Frederick, MD 21704
Beyond Comics
18749 N. Frederick Ave.
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Big Planet Comics
7939 Norfolk Ave.
Bethesda, MD 20814
Big Planet Comics
7315 Baltimore Ave.
College Park, MD 20740
Cards, Comics & Collectibles
51 Main St.
Reisterstown, MD 21136
Third Eye Comics
209 Chinquapin Round Rd.
Suite 200
Annapolis, MD 21401
Third Eye Comics
16062 Three Notch Rd.
California, MD 20619
Third Eye Comics
12522 Mattawoman Dr.
Waldorf, MD 20601
Massachusetts:
Friendly Neighborhood Comics
799 South Main St.
Bellingham, MA 02019
Holeymoleys Comics & Collectibles
90 King St
Unit 3
Northampton, MA 01060
New England Comics
716A Crescent St.
Brockton, MA 02302
New England Comics
316 Harvard St.
Brookline, MA 02446
New England Comics
14 Eliot St. A
Cambridge, MA 02138
New England Comics
95 Pleasant St.
Malden, MA 02148
New England Comics
2184 Acushnet Ave.
New Bedford, MA 02745
New England Comics
732 Washington St.
Norwood, MA 02062
New England Comics
1511 Hancock St.
Quincy, MA 02169
Rubber Chicken Comics
5 N. Main St. #A4
Bellingham, MA 02019
Michigan:
Comic City
2125 S. Telegraph Rd.
Suite D
Bloomfield Township, MI 48302
Comic City
42727 Ford Rd.
Canton, MI 48187
Comic City
7366 Haggerty Rd.
West Bloomfield Township, MI 48322
Green Brain Comics
13936 Michigan Ave.
Dearborn, MI 48126
Summit Comics & Games
216 Washington Square South B
Lansing, MI 48933
Vault of Midnight
219 S. Main St.
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Vault of Midnight
1226 Library St.
Detroit, MI 48226 48226
Vault of Midnight
95A Monroe Center St. NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Minnesota:
Source Comics & Games
2057 Snelling Ave N.
Roseville, MN 55113
Missouri:
The Fantasy Shop
736 N. New Ballas Rd.
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
The Fantasy Shop
2125 Zumbehl Rd.
St. Charles, MO 63303
The Fantasy Shop
10560 Baptist Church Rd.
St. Louis, MO, 63128
The Fantasy Shop
7329 Manchester Rd.
St. Louis, MO 63143
Nebraska:
Legend Comics & Coffee
5207 Leavenworth St.
Omaha, NE 68106
Nevada:
Alternate Reality Comics
4110 S. Maryland Pkwy.
Las Vegas, NV 89119
Cosmic Comics
3830 E Flamingo Rd
Suite F-2
Las Vegas, NV 89121
Maximum Comics
5130 S. Fort Apache Rd. #285
Las Vegas, NV 89148
Maximum Comics
7950 W. Tropical Pkwy.
Suite 120
Las Vegas, NV 89149
Torpedo Comics
7300 Arroyo Crossing Pkwy. #105
Las Vegas, NV 89113
New Hampshire:
Double Midnight
67 S. Main St.
Concord, NH 03301
Double Midnight
245 Maple St.
Manchester, NH 03103
Jetpack Comics
37 N. Main St.
Rochester, NH 03867
New Jersey:
Funnybooks
98 N. Beverwyck Rd.
Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034
The Geekery
133A Main St.
Matawan, NJ 07747
The Joker's Child
12-23 River Rd.
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
Main Street Comics & Toys
74 N. Main St.
Milltown, NJ 08850
Time Warp Comics & Games
555A Pompton Ave.
Cedar Grove, NJ 07009
New Mexico:
Zia Comics
25 N. Main St.
Las Cruces, NM 88001
New York:
Anyone Comics
1216 Union St.
Brooklyn, NY 11225
Aw Yeah Comics
313 Halstead Ave.
Harrison, NY 10528
Comix Warehouse
52 S. Main St.
Pearl River, NY 10965
Forbidden Planet NYC
832 Broadway
New York, NY 10003
Grasshopper's Comics
76 Hillside Ave.
Williston Park, NY 11596
Kirwan's Game Store
369 Main St.
Catskill, NY 12414
Midtown Comics
200 W. 40th St.
New York, NY 10018
Midtown Comics
459 Lexington Ave.
New York, NY 10017
Midtown Comics
64 Fulton St.
New York, NY 10038
October Country Comics
246 Main St. #15
New Paltz, NY 12561
POP ROC
337 East Ave.
Rochester, NY 14604
North Carolina:
DreamDaze Comics Fun & Games
2801 Ward Blvd.
Suite 1-B
Wilson, NC 27893
Memory Lane Comics
201 Princess St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
Parker, Banner, Kent & Wayne
21500 Catawba Ave.
Cornelius, NC 28031
Rebel Base Comics & Toys
701 S Sharon Amity Rd., Suite C
Charlotte, NC 28211
Ssalefish Comics
10099 Weddington Rd., Suite 118
Concord, NC 28027
Ssalefish Comics
1622 Stanley Rd., Suite 118
Greensboro, NC 27407
Ssalefish Comics
3232 Silas Creek Pkwy.
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Ultimate Comics
6120 Farrington Rd.
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
Ultimate Comics
1301 Buck Jones Rd.
Raleigh, NC 27606
Ultimate Comics
6320 Capital Blvd. #109
Raleigh, NC 27616
North Dakota:
Comic Realms
106 N. Mandan St.
Bismarck, ND 58501
Paradox Comics-N-Cards
26 Roberts St.
Fargo, ND 58102
Ohio:
Comics Are Go
5214 Detroit Rd.
Sheffield, OH 44035
Ground Zero Comics
15139 Pearl Rd.
Strongsville, OH 44136
New Dimension Comics
67800 Mall Ring Rd. #875
St. Clairsville, OH 43950
World's Greatest Comics
5974 Westerville Rd.
Westerville, OH 43081
Oklahoma:
Impulse Creations
8228 E. 61st St #121
Tulsa, OK 74133
Speeding Bullet Comics
614 N. Porter Ave.
Norman, OK 73071
Oregon:
Books With Pictures
1401 SE Division St.
Portland, OR 97202
Comics Adventure
15705 SE McLoughlin Blvd.
Milwaukie, OR 97267
Cosmic Monkey Comics
5335 NE Sandy Blvd.
Portland, OR 97213
Geek Geek Nerd Nerd
2127 S. Hwy 97
Redmond, OR 97756
Heroes Haven
635 SE Jackson St.
Roseburg, OR 97470
Things From Another World
4390 SW Lloyd Ave.
Beaverton, OR 97005
Things From Another World
10977 SE Main St.
Milwaukie, OR 97222
Things From Another World
2916 NE Broadway St.
Portland, OR 97232
Pennsylvania:
Fourcorners Comics & Games
42 Baltimore St.
Gettysburg, PA 17325
JAF Comics
224 Nazareth Pike
Bethlehem, PA 18020
JAF Comics
143 Palmer Park Mall
Easton, PA 18045
New Dimension Comics
108 S. Main St.
Butler, PA 16001
New Dimension Comics
20550 U.S. 19
Piazza Plaza
Cranberry Township, PA 16066
New Dimension Comics
516 Lawrence Ave.
Ellwood City, PA 16117
New Dimension Comics
630 E. Waterfront Dr.
Homestead, PA 15120
New Dimension Comics
590 Pittsburgh Mills Blvd.
Suite #220
Tarentum, PA 15084
New Wave Collectibles
4020 Skippack Pike
Schwenksville, PA 19473
Phantom of the Attic
411 S. Craig St.
2nd Floor
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Pittsburgh Comics
113 E. McMurray Rd.
Canonsburg, PA 15317
South Carolina:
Borderlands Comics + Games
1434 Laurens Rd.
Greenville, SC 29607
Planet Comics
2704 N. Main St.
Anderson, SC 29621
Planet Comics
1633 Woodruff Rd.
Greenville, SC 29615
Richard's Comics & Collectables
1214 Laurens Rd. #A
Greenville, SC 29607
Tennessee:
Heroes Wanted Comics & Collectibles
1190 Long Hollow Pike
Gallatin, TN 37066
Infinity Flux
3643 Hixson Pike
Chattanooga, TN 37415
Rick's Comic City
1923 Madison St.
Clarksville, TN 37043
Rick's Comic City
2720 Old Lebanon Rd. #104
Nashville, TN 37214
Texas:
The Adventure Begins
525 Woodland Square Blvd. #130
Conroe, TX 77384
Bedrock City Comics
6516 Westheimer Rd., Suite D
Houston, TX 77057
Bedrock City Comics
4683 Farm to Market 1960 Rd. W
Houston, TX 77069
Bedrock City Comics
4602 Washington Ave.
Houston, TX 77007
Bedrock City Comics
4831 Hwy 6
Missouri City, TX 77459
Bedrock City Comics
102 Bay Area Blvd.
Webster, TX 77598
Global Pop Culture Collected
7420 N. Beach St. #236
Fort Worth, TX
Global Pop Culture Collected
3008 Alta Mere Dr.
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Keith's Books and Comics
5400 E. Mockingbird Ln.
Dallas, TX 75206
Keith's Books and Comics
17610 Midway Rd.
Dallas, TX 75287
Keith's Books and Comics
345 Coneflower Dr.
Garland, TX 75040
Keith's Books and Comics
1681 N. Central Expy. #300
McKinney, TX 75070
More Fun Comics and Games
103 W. Hickory St.
Denton, TX 76201
Space Cadets
27326 Robinson Rd #117
Oak Ridge North, TX 77385
Star Comics
3504 34th St.
Lubbock, TX 79410
Titan Comics
3128 Forest Ln. #250
Dallas, TX 75234
Zeus Comics
1334 Inwood Rd.
Dallas, TX 75247
Utah:
The Nerd Store
601 South 2700
West Suite G106
West Valley City, UT 84119
Virginia:
Big Planet Comics
426 Maple Ave E #4721
Vienna, VA 22180
Four Color Fantasies
80 Weems Ln.
Winchester, VA 22601
Telegraph Art & Comics
398 Hillsdale Dr.
Charlottesville, VA 22901
Telegraph Art & Comics
211 W. Main St.
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Third Eye Comics
11575 W. Broad St.
Richmond, VA 23233
Velocity Comics
819 W. Broad St.
Richmond, VA 23220
Washington:
Arcane Comics
15202 Aurora Ave. N, Suite A
Shoreline, WA 98133
The Comic Place
105 E. Holly St.
Bellingham, WA 98225
I Like Comics
1715 Broadway St.
Vancouver, WA 98663
CANADA
The Beguiling
319 College St.
Toronto, ON M5T 1S2
Canada
Big B Comics
241 Essa Rd.
Barrie, ON L4N 6B7
Canada
Big B Comics
1045 Upper James St.
Hamilton, ON L9C 3A6
Canada
Big B Comics
6465 Lundy's Ln.
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 1T9
Canada
Big Pete's Collectibles
121 1st St E
North Vancouver, BC V7L 1B2
Canada
The Comic Hunter
467 Main St.
Unit 300
Moncton, NB E1C 1C2
Canada
The Dragon
55 Wyndham St. N
T-19B
Guelph, ON N1H 7T8
Canada
The Dragon
987 Gordon St.
Unit 5B
Guelph, ON N1G 4W3
Canada
The Dragon
363 Main St. E.
Milton, ON L9T 1P7
Canada
Redd Skull Comics
720A Edmonton Trail
Calgary, AB T2E 3J4
Canada
Strange Adventures
101 Portland St.
Dartmouth, NS B2Y 1H7
Canada
Strange Adventures
68 York St.
Fredericton, NB E3B 3N4
Canada
Strange Adventures
5110 Prince St.
Halifax, NS B3J 1L3
Canada
WonderHarbor Comics
10502 105 Ave. NW
Edmonton, AB T5H 0K8
Canada
Words & Pictures
2610 Centre St N
Calgary, AB T2E 2V4
Canada
Variant Edition
10132 151 St. NW
Edmonton, AB T5P 1T4
Canada
EUROPE
BELGIUM
Worlds' End Comics & Games
Ketelvest 51 B
9000 Gent
Belgium
GREECE
Limited Edition Comics
94, Keiriadon Street
Athens 118 53
Greece
IRELAND
Big Bang Comics
2,3 Dundrum Town Centre, Sandyford Rd
Dundrum, Dublin 16
Ireland
UNITED KINGDOM
Forbidden Planet
74 Bull St.
Birmingham, B4 6AD
United Kingdom
Forbidden Planet
4 & 5, Clifton Heights Triangle
West Clifton
Bristol BS8 1EJ
United Kingdom
Forbidden Planet
28-30 Burleigh St.
Cambridge CB1 1DG
United Kingdom
Forbidden Planet
31 Cross Cheaping
Coventry CV1 1HF
United Kingdom
Forbidden Planet
43 Church St.
Croydon CR0 1RH
United Kingdom
Forbidden Planet International
122-126 Sauchiehall St.
Glasgow G2 3DH
United Kingdom
Forbidden Planet
92 Bold St.
Liverpool L1 4HY
United Kingdom
Forbidden Planet
179 Shaftesbury Ave.
London, WC2H 8JR
United Kingdom
Forbidden Planet
49 Grainger St.
Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 5JE
United Kingdom
Forbidden Planet
24 Hanover Buildings
Southampton SO14 1JU
United Kingdom
AUSTRALIA
Impact Comics
16 Garema Pl.
Canberra, ACT 2601
Australia
Incognito Comics
32B Bignell Rd.
Moorabbin, VIC 3189
Australia
Kings Comics
283 Clarence St.
Sydney NSW 2000
Australia