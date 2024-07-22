Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Events, IDW, Image, Marvel Comics, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, Titan, Tokyopop, Top Cow | Tagged: san diego comic con, sdcc

239 Exclusive Comics At San Diego Comic-Con 2024 This Week

Two Days until San Diego Comic-Con 2024 kicks off, with lots of exclusive and exclusively covered comic books, for the occasion.

Article Summary 239 exclusive comics unveiled at SDCC 2024, with variant covers.

Highlighting collectible issues like Do You Pooh and Witchblade.

Special editions include a foil Ashcan range and metallic variants.

Features unique art by creators like Marat Mychaels and Ryan Ottley.

Two Days until San Diego Comic-Con 2024 kicks off, with lots of creators and publishers putting their best foot forward and selling a lot of exclusive and exclusively covered comic books, just for the occasion. Here are 239 of them. Send more examples to richjohnston@gmail.com and I'll run another one of these tomorrow!

Patrick Ballesteros's The San Diego Bugle. This 4-page tabloid paper on newsprint includes the latest in SDCC character news. (250, $65, 88gsm paper and a fine art linen paper print) Booth #DD-08

Parody comic book Do You Pooh #1 by Marat Mychaels may hold the record for the most variant covers of any comic book. It is possible that the latest may cause a greater stir than others. He states "You wanted it…you got it! SDCC exclusive…it will be available at the show and on all my live sales streams." He has some others as well…

Ryan Dunlavey 's YO: A FANZINE tribute GI Joe, CC-14

The Feeding is released by Image Comics in October. But a Roy Lichtenstein-inspired variant by the Winston Gambro will be available at San Diego Comic Con…

…and later on David M Booher's Whatnot live stream.

Abigail Harding and Richard Starkings, Booth 2106

Parliament of Rooks ashcan remarque comic

Elephantmen: Yvette remarque!

Thundercats #6 Tyler Kirkham Exclusive for Fortress Comics/TENFWD

Epic Nation Collectibles' Bad Bunny #1 cover by Martin Gimenez.

VeVe Booth #4400

ZERO GHOST #1 Artist Edition Ashcan (247)

ZERO GHOST #1 Manix Variant Ashcan (247)

Deadpool #1 ($20, virgin variant for $50)

Wolverine #88 ($20, virgin variant $50).

Amazing Spider-Man #252 ($20)

X-Men #141 & #142 ($40)

Joshua Middleton's The Powerpuff Girls #1 exclusive. Booth #4523

Dogu's TMNT #1 exclusive by Mitsuhiro Arita online, which will ship roughly two weeks after the con. It's available as either a Trade Dress (1000) or a Virgin Cover (500).

Red Spot Foil version of the Mitsuhiro Arita cover (400) of The Crow #1. Also available in Blue Foil.

Plan 79 from Outer Space #1 (50) Dren Productions

Unknown Comic Books Power Girl #11 Foil by Pablo Villalobos (100)

Frank Cho's artbook, Outrage 4, regular or limited foil cover.

Witchblade #1 Exclusive Variant

Rob Liefeld's 30th Anniversary of Avengelyne with this SDCC exclusive by Shannon Maer.

Violence & Pogo Sticks: The Art of Ryan Ottley



X-Men #1 Exclusive Variants by Mark Brooks

Deadpool #4 Variants by Mark Brooks

Rose Besch,

Witchblade cover

Thundercats: Cheetara #1

Mirka Andolfo

Witchblade cover

Thundercats: Cheetara #1

Godzilla: Here There Be Dragons by Dan Panosian Variants

Conan #13 by Riccardo Federici

Falling in Love on the Path to Hell #1 FOIL by Rian Gonzales

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 by Joëlle Jones

Spawn 350 cover by Jonathan Glapion, GG-01

Supermassive 2024 Black Market SDCC Exclusive Foil ($60) #4901

KRS Comics

Amazing Spider-Man #52 by John Giang limited to 600 copies for $30.

G.I. Joe Real American Hero #308 by Sozomaika, limited to 300 for $20

Gun Honey Collision Course #1 by Tony Trophy – Limited to 300 – $20

Zatanna Bring Down the House #2 Foil Cover by Sozomaika, limited to 600 for $30.

Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers: The Return #4 by Chrissie Zullo — Limited to 300 — $20

Witchblade #1 by Woo Chul Lee — Limited to 300 — $20

Lilo & Stitch #1 Trade Dress Variant by Tanya Lehoux — Limited to 300 — $20

Showcase Presents Green Lantern #22 (Foil Edition) — Limited to 300 — $30

Spider-Gwen Ghost Spider #1 Virgin Cover Variant by Leirix Li – Limited to 600 – $30

TMNT #1 Shattered Variant by Matt Dimas — Limited to 300 – $20

Batman #609 (Foil) by Will Jack — Limited to 500 – $30

Batman Adventures #16 by Will Jack — Limited to 500 – $30

Vampirella Dark Reflections #1 by Will Jack — Limited to 300 – $20

Deadpool #1 by Todd Nauck — Limited to 600 – $30

Deadpool Wolverine WWIII #1 by Alan Quah — Limited to 600 – $30

Deadpool Wolverine WWIII #1 by Skan — Limited to 600 – $30

World of Minor Threats: Barfly Convention Exclusive Glow-In-The-Dark Cover by Ryan Browne – $25 (1000 copies, 5 per person, per day)

Gilt Frame #1 Convention Exclusive by Matt Kindt – $20

Limited to 750 Copies, 5 per person, per day

Usagi Yojimbo 40th Anniversary Chanoyu Convention Exclusive Cover by Sakai/Luth – $20

Limited to 500 copies, 5 per person, per day

Canto: No Place Like Home #1 Convention Exclusive B&W Cover by Nimit Malavia – $20

Limited to 500 copies, 5 per person, per day

Hellboy Seed of Destruction #1 30th Anniversary Convention Exclusive Variant

Features an updated line art cover, a bonus section with more than 20 sketches, and digital codes for Seed of Destruction #1-4 $25 Limited print run of 1,500 Limit of 5 per person per day

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES (2024) #1 foil variant with art by Joëlle Jones

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: 40TH ANNIVERSARY COMICS CELEBRATION variant with art by Ben Bishop

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: BLACK, WHITE, AND GREEN #1 foil variant with art by Declan Shalvey

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: ALPHA with art by Gavin Smith

BENEATH THE TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES: PRÄLUDIUM prequel ashcan (only 1,000 copies)

GODZILLA: 70TH ANNIVERSARY lenticular cover with art by Matt Frank

GODZILLA: MECHAGODZILLA 50TH ANNIVERSARY with art by Edison Neo

GODZILLA: SKATE OR DIE #1 with art by Oliver Ono

GODZILLA: HERE THE BE DRAGONS II – SONS OF GIANTS #1 foil variant with art by Jacob Edgar

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #70 with art by Gigi Dutreix

STAR TREK: CELEBRATIONS with art by Paulina Ganucheau

STAR TREK ANNUAL 2024 with art by Liana Kangas LOCKE & KEY head key

THE EXORCISM AT 1600 PENN #1 ashcan (Free)

MONSTER HIGH SCAREMESTER ashcan (free)

Ronin Club Collectibles have Gatchaman #1 by the Escorza Brothers. Trade Dress limited to 500, a Virgin limited to 200, and a Foil cover limited to 100

Rachta Lin first-ever SDCC exclusive Witchblade 2024 #1 GG-08.

Mad Cave Studios Booth #2806

Flash Gordon #1 (Ian Churchill, featuring Sam Jones)

Gatchaman #1 (Escorza Bros), Gatchaman #1 (Michael Cho)

Galaxy of Madness #1 (Michael Avon Oeming)

The Last Wardens #1 (Marco Ferrari)

Soul Taker #1 (Todor Hristov)

When the Blood Has Dried #1 (Meredith McClaren)

Sanction #1 (Antonio Fuso)

Dick Tracy #1, (Francesco Francavilla, featuring Tess Trueheart)

O'Malley variant cover for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #2 (350), $30, ISH booth, #2643

Magma Comix, Booth 1709

Greaser: Gemini Blues #1 by Darick Robertson and Stephen B. Jones (with an exclusive variant by the team) $20 at Magma Comix, Booth 1709

The Pedestrian #1 by Joey Espisto and Sean Von Gorman (with a Sean Von Gorman blank sketch cover) $20

All five of their exclusive event variants in one handy box set, The Principles of Necromancy, Silicon Bandits, Scale Trade, Greaser: Gemini Blues, and The Pedestrian and a bonus item. ($100)

Vampiro: Rockabilly Apocalypse gets an Ashcan Release from Massive limited to 150 copies. Both 1901.

BAIT x BRZRKR (two shirts and two comic book cover variants) Premium collectible and apparel store BAIT is back at San Diego Comic-Con with more high-end collectibles, fan-favorite parties, and more. You'll find them on the show floor at Booth #2747, as well as at their regular Gaslamp brick-and-mortar store (920 5th Ave).

On Thursday night, they will be hosting a party (hours TBA) for their new beer drop, and on Saturday, you'll find a Honkai: Star Rail afterparty. Details for how to attend are still TBA, but both parties will be from 7pm-11pm.

At the Booth #2747, you'll find:

Sam & Twitch Case Files #1 McFarlane Cover – Limit of 2 per person

Spawn #350 Gold Logo Blank Cover – Limit of 2 per person

Rat City #1 McFarlane Sketch Cover – Available only in bundle, one bundle per person

Spawn Kills Every Spawn #1 by John Layman & Rob Sketchcraft Duenas SDCC 2024 exclusive cover art by Todd McFarlane, $25 + tax

SDCC 2024 exclusive cover art by Todd McFarlane, $25 + tax Witchblade #1 by Marguerite Bennett & Giuseppe Cafaro, SDCC 2024 exclusive foil cover art by Marc Silvestri, $25 + tax

Geiger Deluxe Edition Vol. 1 hardcover by Geoff Johns & Gary Frank with Convention Exclusive dust jacket, cover art by Frank, $34.99 + tax

with Convention Exclusive dust jacket, cover art by Frank, $34.99 + tax Little Monsters Deluxe Edition Vol. 1 hardcover by Jeff Lemire & Dustin Nguyen with Convention Exclusive dust jacket, cover art by Nguyen, $39.99 + tax

with Convention Exclusive dust jacket, cover art by Nguyen, $39.99 + tax Image Comics SDCC 2024 passport, $5 + tax

X-Men #1 Tribute Cover – Alex Ross Variant at Booth #2415, available online at a later date, in three formats, including unsigned ($75), signed ($125), and CGC 9.8 ($225). The signed version includes a Certificate of Authenticity.

World's Finest #29 – Alex Ross Variant, by Jim Lee (pencils) and Alex Ross (painting), unsigned for $40, signed by Alex Ross with a Certificate of Authenticity for $80, and a CGC Signature Series 9.8 for $250. Also a B cover, available for $50 unsigned, $100 signed, or $250 for a CGC SS 9.8.

Naruto, Vol. 1, 25th Anniversary Edition – $13, Viz Booth 2813

Port Of Earth exclusive hardcover collection, featuring cover art by Andrea Mutti at Top Cow Booth #2629

DSTLRY booth, #2314

Direct to Consumer Hardcover Edition of Somna (300) signed by the creators on a tip-in plate $200.

Somna #2 Cover L by Victoria Ying – $30

Somna #3 Metallic Cover by Jenny Frison – $50

The Big Burn #1 Undressed Cover by Jae Lee – $30

Spectregraph #1 Tradd Moore Inks Cover O – $30

Manga Biographies: Charles Schulz special advance copies from the Peanuts booth at the event, #1635.

Udon Studios

Darkstalkers #1: 20th Anniversary Edition Cover X1 by REIQ – $20

2024 Street Fighter & Friends Swimsuit Special #1 – SDCC Covers 1 & 2 by Genzoman – $20 each

EVO Exclusive Street Fighter Masters: Game Gals #1 by Long Vo, Jeffrey "Chamba" Cruz, and Edwin Huang – $20

2024 Shantae Swimsuit Special #1 by Nami Sakurajyousui $25

Bubblegum Crisis: Complete Archive Hardcover Collection, special shared exclusive hardcover slipcase-edition (with shikishi signing board) available at both San Diego Comic-Con and online

Declay Shalvey Art Deco Thundercats #6 cover at Elrey Comics booth #2302

Aspen Comics booth #2330

The Ekos Genesis Art Collection hardcover book oversized 11"x13" book featuring artwork by Michael Turner

Three Metal Variant Books featuring remastered Michael Turner Artwork.

Gold Foil SDCC exclusive version of our White Ash Annual at White Ash Comics Booth 2202

Titan Comics Booth #5537

The Savage Sword of Conan #1 SDCC Exclusive Foil Joe Jusko – $20

Conan the Barbarian #13 SDCC Exclusive Foil Dan Panosian – $15

Conan the Barbarian #13 SDCC Exclusive Tehani Farr Virgin – $10

Mother Nature Signed Anniversary Edition by Jamie Lee Curtis SDCC Exclusive – $50

Blade Runner: Tokyo Nexus #1 SDCC Exclusive Foil Christian Ward – $15

Doctor Who: The Fifteenth Doctor #1 SDCC Exclusive Artgerm Virgin – $10

Gun Honey: Collision Course #1 SDCC Exclusive Foil Adam Hughes – $20

High on Life #1 SDCC Exclusive Glow-in-the-Dark Cover – $15

Life Is Strange: Forget-Me-Not #1 SDCC Exclusive Game Cover – $15

Show debuts, include Doctor Who: The Tenth Doctor #1 and Doctor Who: The Eleventh Doctor #1 facsimile editions.

Committed Comics will have Nira-X: REBORN #1 with story and art by Bill Maus and an SDCC exclusive cosplay cover features cosplay models Beke Jacoba and Ami Isley (50) $20 each at #L-09

Tales From the Asylum from Committed Comics Editor-in-Chief Tom Doherty, exclusive cover features digital artwork by Ben Hansen,(25) for $20 at #L-09

Diamond PREVIEWS and FandomWorld Booth #2401, and around the show

SAN DIEGO 2024 GATCHAMAN #1 MIKE DEODATO JR B&W PX EXC -$20 (500)

SAN DIEGO 2024 SHI #1 WOTW PX Billy Tucci 30TH ANNV COLOR ED – $10 (500)

SAN DIEGO 2024 SHI #1 WOTW Billy Tucci PX 30TH ANNV B&W ED – $10 (500)

THUNDERCATS CHEETARA #1 – $10 Domenico Carbone – $10 (1000)

THUNDERCATS CHEETARA #1 Domenico Carbone VIRGIN – $10 (500)

DESTRO #1 (OF 5) Andrei Bressan & Adriano Lucas PX VAR ED – $10 (1000)

SPAWN KILLS EVERY SPAWN #1 Rob Duenas B&W – $10 (500)

DOCTOR WHO FIFTEENTH DOCTOR Christopher Jones #1 – $10 (1000)

CONAN BARBARIAN #13 Nuno Pereira PX VAR – $10 (500)

HELLO DARKNESS #1 PX VARIANT – $10 (500)

HELLO DARKNESS #1 PX VARIANT FOIL EDITION – $20 (250)

EC EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS #1 Dani Strips PX VAR ED – $10 (1000)

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES PX #1 BILLY TUCCI – $10 (2000)

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES PX BILLY TUCCI B&W – $10

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #122 Bon Bernardo PX VAR – $10 (1000)

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #122 Bon Bernardo PX VAR COLOR ALT – $20 (600)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #53 BW PX VARIANT EDITION – $10 (3000)

PHOENIX #1 #1 WILL SLINEY PX VARIANT EDITION – $10 (3000)

SPIDER-MAN REIGN 2 #1 BW KAARE ANDREWS PX VARIANT EDITION – $10 (3000)

ULTIMATES #2 NIVK BRADSHAW BW PX VARIANT EDITION – $10 (3000)

X-MEN #1 TONY DANIEL BW PX VARIANT EDITION – $10 (3000)

Trinity Comics

STAR WARS #48 TRINITY SDCC VIRGIN EXCLUSIVE BY E.M GIST (500) The first 50 people to the booth each day will get a Holofoil Numbered COA.

X-MEN #1 TRINITY SDCC VIRGIN NIGHTSHADE EXCLUSIVE BY ADI GRANOV (700) The first 50 people to the booth each day will get a Holofoil Numbered COA.

Zoe Thorogood's Brain Worms Sketchbook – $20 Third edition Limited to 50 copies, booth #11-13/14

DESTRO #1 Condemned Comics Variant Cover, 5 hidden colour sketches by James Sullivan, Booth 1005

Kontra #1, an original Filipino horror making its convention debut. Booth L-10

Kid Heroes Productions,

THE ONES AND TWOS #1 SDCC Exclusive DJ Kuttin Kandi Variant Cover Art by Whilce Portacio & Diego Iriarte (75) $20 This is a special "bootleg edition" with an early preview in black and white.

JEMINI #3 SDCC Exclusive Flip Book Edition Arielle Jovellanos (40) – $20

THE LEGENDARY LUMPIA SQUAD #3 SDCC Exclusive Eraserheads Variant Gerald Pilare (100) – $25

Tokyopop exclusive cover for their Stitch manga.

Erik Arreaga's first comic book, Chingona, with a special Hall H variant exclusive package, which will feature the exclusive cover as well as a 2.5″ Chingona enamel pin with black nickel plating, and a Sana Sana sticker (100) $25. If the cover is anything to go by, this will sell insanely fast.

Dan Parent's Archie Comics pencil variant

.

Sean Forney's "Cos n Effect" She-Ra cosplay cover, and Do You Pooh homage to Joe Madureira's TMNT at EE-03

Titan Comics will be launching Huge Detective by Adam Rose and Magenta King with this SDCC exclusive cover by Diego Yapur, Booth #5537.

More Great Art at booths 4401 and 4500

Beneath the Pooh by Marat Mychaels

Destro #1 Variant Cover by Dave Dorman – $25 (500)

Scarlett #1 Variant Cover by Dave Dorman – $25 (500)

Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees #1 Variant Cover by Dave Dorman – $25 (500)

Vampirella: Dark Reflections #1 by Dave Dorman – $20 (500)

Power Girl #11 Foil Variant by Pablo Villalobos – $40 (1000)

Wonder Woman #5 Spot Foil Variant Cover by Pablo Villalobos – $30 (1000

Spider-Man: Reign 2 #1 Variant Cover "A" by Kaare Andrews with trading card – $20 (1000)

Spider-Man: Reign 2 #1 Variant Cover "B" by Kaare Andrews with trading card– $40 (1000)

Red 5 Comics exclusive covers for The Last Harlemite #1 and Enigmatown #1 (150)

SMZ at Booth #933 have so, so many variants for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 that they may be representing a significant percentage of the overall print run. All issues are limited to 500, but with 62 variants, that's 31,000 copies just there and then.

White Blank – $19.99 Green Blank – $19.99 Black Blank – $19.99 Red Blank – $19.99 Glitch Polaroid Blank – $19.99 Sewer Hole Blank – $19.99 Ooze Blank – $19.99 Weapons Blank – $19.99 Helmet Blank – $19.99 each Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 Foil Variant by Kevin Eastman – $24.99 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 Foil Variant by Eric Talbot – $24.99 Aaron Bartling Standard Variant – $14.99 Virgin Variant – $19.99 Foil Variant – $24.99 Camilla D'Errico Standard Variant – $14.99 Virgin Variant – $19.99 Foil Variant – $24.99 David Mack Standard Variant – $14.99 Virgin Variant – $19.99 Foil Variant – $24.99 Drew Zucker Standard Variant – $14.99 Virgin Variant – $19.99 Foil Variant – $24.99 DONATELLO Variants by Eddie Nunez Standard Variant – $14.99 Virgin Variant – $19.99 Foil Variant – $24.99 LEONARDO Variants by Eddie Nunez Standard Variant – $14.99 Virgin Variant – $19.99 Foil Variant – $24.99 MICHELANGELO Variants by Eddie Nunez Standard Variant – $14.99 Virgin Variant – $19.99 Foil Variant – $24.99 RAPHAEL Variants by Eddie Nunez Standard Variant – $14.99 Virgin Variant – $19.99 Foil Variant – $24.99 DONATELLO Variants by Esau & Isaac Escorza Standard Variant – $14.99 Virgin Variant – $19.99 Foil Variant – $24.99 LEONARDO Variants by Esau & Isaac Escorza Standard Variant – $14.99 Virgin Variant – $19.99 Foil Variant – $24.99 MICHELANGELO Variants by Esau & Isaac Escorza Standard Variant – $14.99 Virgin Variant – $19.99 Foil Variant – $24.99 RAPHAEL Variants by Esau & Isaac Escorza Standard Variant – $14.99 Virgin Variant – $19.99 Foil Variant – $24.99 Javan Jordan Standard Variant – $14.99 Virgin Variant – $19.99 Foil Variant – $24.99 John Giang Standard Variant – $14.99 Virgin Variant – $19.99 Foil Variant – $24.99 Sajad Shah Standard Variant (Blue) – $14.99 Virgin Variant (Green) – $19.99 Foil Variant (Yellow) – $24.99 Raphael Disguise Battle Damage Variants by Tyler Kirkham Standard Variant – $14.99 Virgin Variant – $19.99 Foil Variant – $24.99 Leatherhead Battle Damage Variants by Tyler Kirkham Standard Variant – $14.99 Virgin Variant – $19.99 Foil Variant – $24.99

DC Comics' limited printings of special edition foil covers for Absolute Power #1, All-Star Superman #1 and Batman #150, a McFarlane Toys Action Figure variant of Batman Beyond #1, a new animation-themed Creature Commandos #1 variant cover (includes Frankenstein: Agent of Shade #1 and the first appearance of the Creature Commandos in Weird War Tales #93) … a special edition foil cover (6-5/8" x 10-3/16") SDCC 2024 Exclusive Absolute Batman Ashcan, a Golden Age-sized (7-3/4" x 10-1/2") facsimile edition of Detective Comics #27 with a movie homage cover, convention-exclusive graphic novels with metal covers for Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong, Batman Vol. 1: Failsafe (with a movie homage cover) and Wonder Woman Vol. 1: Outlaw, an oversized (11" x 17") pencil-and-ink flip-book variant of Batman: Hush #1, and more.

