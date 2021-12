32 Collections Coming Back Into Print From Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics has not the greatest reputation for keeping their collections in print. And with recent challenges to paper, printer, warehouse, and distribution availability, a lot of books have gone out of print. Here is the latest list of books that have gone back to print and will be available for comic book stores and bookstores to order for the New Year. And look for any increased aftermarket value for any of these books, because they had gone out of print, to drop back like a stone.

CIVIL WAR TPB HULK: PLANET HULK TPB HULK: WORLD WAR HULK TPB STAR WARS: DARTH VADER VOL. 1 – VADER TPB VENOM UNLEASHED VOL. 1 TPB HOUSE OF M TPB IMMORTAL HULK VOL. 1: OR IS HE BOTH? TPB IMMORTAL HULK VOL. 6: WE BELIEVE IN BRUCE BANNER TPB SECRET EMPIRE TPB STAR WARS: DARTH VADER VOL. 3 – THE SHU-TORUN WAR TPB THOR BY DONNY CATES VOL. 1: THE DEVOURER KING TPB INFINITY GAUNTLET OMNIBUS HC NEW MUTANTS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC THE UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS VOL. 4 X-MEN: INFERNO OMNIBUS HC THE FANTASTIC FOUR OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC THE UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC MARVEL-VERSE: LOKI GN-TPB SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES VOL. 1 TPB STAR WARS: DARTH MAUL – SON OF DATHOMIR TPB STAR WARS: DARTH VADER: DARK LORD OF THE SITH VOL. 1 – IMPERIAL MACHINE TPB STAR WARS: DARTH VADER: DARK LORD OF THE SITH VOL. 3 – THE BURNING SEAS TPB CAPTAIN AMERICA BY ED BRUBAKER OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC THE UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC SPIDER-MAN BY ROGER STERN OMNIBUS HC AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY NICK SPENCER VOL. 1: BACK TO BASICS TPB INFINITY GAUNTLET TPB INFINITY WAR TPB PUNISHER MAX: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 1 TPB SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES VOL. 2 TPB