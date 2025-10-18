Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: Frankensteined, knull, Shadows Of Tomorrow

33 January 2026 Marvel Comics Solicits Frankensteined, 12 For February

33 Marvel Comics Solicits for January 2026, and 12 for February, Frankensteined

Article Summary Preview 33 Marvel Comics January 2026 issues, plus 12 major new February releases with full solicit details

Spotlight on epic new storylines for Ultimate Endgame, X-Men, Wolverine, Amazing Spider-Man, and more

Debuts and key returns: Iron Man, Rogue, Deadpool, Cyclops, Magik & Colossus, and Star Wars: Jar Jar Binks

Exciting crossovers and miniseries: Marvel/DC facsimiles, Godzilla, Death Spiral, Knull, Logan, and more

Well, New York Comic Con managed to get a lot of these out there, as did a rather overflowing December Marvel Comics full solicitation list. Here are 33 of Marvel Comics' Frankensteined solicitations for January 2026, and twelve for February 2026 as well…

Marvel Comics January 2026 Solicitations

Ultimate Endgame #2 (of 5)

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by TERRY DODSON & JONAS SCHARF

Cover by MARK BROOKS

THE END HAS ONLY JUST BEGUN! The heroes of the Ultimate Universe – including Spider-Man, America Chavez, Killmonger and Doom – desperately search for a way to stop the Maker. Plus, Iron Lad makes a stunning and heartbreaking discovery that could change the fate of the entire Ultimate Universe forever. Don't miss this pivotal chapter that will leave you reeling!

Written by CHRIS CONDON

Art by DOMENICO CARBONE

Cover by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

INTO THE MAKER'S WAR! Wolverine hunts down the Maker's Council…and with the Maker himself on the horizon, it's time to exact revenge on the ones who turned his life into a living nightmare! Wolverine's journey through the ENDGAME starts here! January 7th 2026

Written by PEACH MOMOKO

Art by PEACH MOMOKO

Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

SHOCKING TRUTHS REVEALED!

This issue peels back the layers of deception, revealing the truth behind key events from the previous 22 issues! Prepare yourself for shocking twists that will change how you see the Ultimate X-Men forever! Jan 7th, 2026 $4.99

Written by BRYAN HILL

Art by STEFANO CASELLI

Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

Finale Variant Cover by MARCOS MARTIN

THE EPIC FINALE! T'Challa vs. the Progenitors in a final showdown for control of not only vibranium and Wakanda, but the whole world. And what role will the mysterious "Child of Light" play in all this? Don't miss the thrilling finale that brings this epic series to a close!

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by JUAN FRIGERI

Cover by DIKE RUAN THE FIRE AND THE (SERGEANT) FURY! Following up on the darkly brilliant ULTIMATE UNIVERSE: ONE YEAR IN…the Maker's Council's army of Nick Fury LMDs comes back into play! Secrets of the Fury program – and of H.A.N.D. – will be revealed!

Sorcerer Supreme #2

(W) Charles Soule)

(CA) DEVMALYA PRAMANIK & RACHELLE ROSENBERG

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by TONY DANIEL

Cover by TONY DANIEL

AGE OF REVELATION EPILOGUE! One X-Man of the present has been stranded in the Age of Revelation, fighting against impossible odds in the world of tomorrow. But while they've been there, what has their future counterpart been doing in their body in the present? Jan 7th, 2026 · $4.99

Amazing Spider-Man #19

Written by JOE KELLY

Art by PEPE LARRAZ

Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

SPIDEY VS. HELLGATE, ROUND TWO! The spacefaring SPIDER-MAN heads back to Earth – only to find HELLGATE standing in his way! Spider-Man's finally strong enough to beat the most powerful foe he's ever faced…right?! Jan 7th, 2026 $4.99

Written by JOE KELLY

Art by JOHN ROMITA JR.

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

NIGHT OF THE GOBLIN (SLAYERS)!

Norman Osborn may be purged of his sins, but that doesn't mean they can't still come back to haunt him! HOBGOBLIN wants Norman out of the SPIDER-MAN game (and this life) for good – and he's got the hyper-lethal tech of an entire goblin-slaying army at his disposal. What does Norman have…?! A Spider-Man or Woman or two who trust him as far as they can throw him…

Fantastic Four #7

Jan 7th, 2026 · $3.99

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Art by MARTIN COCCOLO

Cover by DAN PANOSIAN

WOLVERINE ENCOUNTERS SILVER SABLE! The flagship series returns as WOLVERINE crosses paths with SILVER SABLE in a mission to save a cadre of MORLOCKS. But are they on the same side? And who's got LOGAN in their sights? The all-new era starts now! Jan 7th, 2026 · $4.99

New Avengers #8

(W) Sam Humphries (A)Ton Lima

THE UNUSUAL SUSPECT! Black Widow believes she's discovered the identity of the person who betrayed the New Avengers and ordered the creation of the Killuminati, but her discoveries set her on a crash course with the Winter Soldier, who has his own suspicions. Can the team survive a clash between its leaders? Meanwhile, the Killuminati are reunited as Iron Apex, Luke Charles and Guru Strange rebel against their shadowy creator… Jan 7th, 2026 · $3.99

Spider-Man Noir #4

(W) Erik Larsen

(A) Andrea Broccardo

GUNS & GHOSTS & GOONS — OH MY! Peter Parker is investigating a slew of dehydrated corpses popping up around town — much to Gwen Stacy's dismay! And as Peter gets closer to solving the mystery of her father's death, Gwen homes in on the identity of Spider-Man…

Jan 7th, 2026 · $4.99

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by PAOLO VILLANELLI

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

UNFRIENDLY COMPETITION? Gwen's new band competes in a Battle of the Bands! But things get more dangerous than they bargained for when someone unexpected takes the stage by storm. Will Gwen and her band survive?!

Venom #253

Written by AL EWING

Art by CARLOS GOMEZ

Cover by CARLOS GOMEZ

UNFRIENDLY COMPETITION? MASQUE MAKES HER MOVE!

Madame Masque wants Venom out of her way – one way or the other. And somehow, she's found out who's under the goo. With all the power of A.I.M. in her golden glove, she's turning the screws on the world's strangest roommates…but will the goosome twosome squish under the pressure? Or is Madame Masque waking up the monster within? Jan 7th, 2026

Written by SALADIN AHMED, JOE KELLY & MORE!

Art by FEDERICO VICENTINI

Cover by FRANCESCO MOBILI

RAPID RESPONDERS! SPIDER-MAN shows new speedster RAPID around the friendly neighborhood! Rapid has A LOT to learn about the super-hero game! But the training wheels come off when SCREWBALL live streams death and destruction across NYC!

Written by RYAN NORTH

Art by VINCENZO CARRATÙ

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

HULK SMASHES HISTORY! Pencils down, True Believers, and pay attention to this next history lesson! For centuries, scholars believed dinosaurs to be among some of the fiercest creatures to ever roam Earth during its prehistoric age – until HULK arrived… Pangea? Evolution? Forget it! History as we know it is about to get SMASHED!

Nova: Centurion #3

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Álvaro López

NOVA ON THE VERGE! An old grudge from the Annihilation War comes due as NOVA and RAVENOUS throw down with credits — to say nothing of life and death! — in the balance! Will Rich Rider survive to see a positive number in his bank account?! All is not as it seems, though, and crew member CAMMI will make a discovery that changes everything! Jan 7th, 2026 · $3.99

(W) Rodney Barnes (A) Ramón Rosanas

BATTLE AT UNKAR PLUTT'S! HAN & CHEWIE return to the Jakku junk dealer's hideaway to battle for the FALCON! Visions of LUKE, LEIA and BEN SOLO run rampant through Han's mind as he battles through merciless security droids! Will Han's love of his family overpower his love for adventure? Jan 7th, 2026 · $3.99

(W) Mark Waid (A) Jorge Fornés

First! You'll find yourself experiencing bibliophobia after a skin-crawling story from MARK WAID and JORGE FORNÉS starring the one and only DOCTOR STRANGE and a spell so malevolent and dangerous, even he cannot control it! THEN! Rising star VICTOR LAVALLE has penned a script for artist BRUNO BÜLL, making his Marvel debut! The Marvel U is the world outside your window, and in keeping with the holiday season this story is set on NEW YEAR'S EVE! Starring the classic DEFENDERS, this is one story that's sure to be a SMASH! Jan 7th, 2026 · $5.99

Marvel / DC: Spider-Boy Team-Up Facsimile Edition #1

(W) Karl Kesel/Roger Stern (A) José Ladrönn

As iconic heroes of two worlds collide in the Amalgam Universe, Spider-Boy shares a mind-bending adventure in time with the Legion of Galactic Guardians 2099! As the Arach-Kid battles his airborne adversary, the Scalvulture, little does he know his fate hangs perilously in the balance — and all hope of salvation lies a century away with an assemblage of young heroes inspired by his legendary adventures! But can the Legion of Galactic Guardians 2099 avert the doom of their idol without causing complete chronal collapse? Or will their actions only bring it about?! Plus: Get ready to meet the sensational Spider-Boy of tomorrow! After almost 30 years, one of the all-time great DC/Marvel crossover comic books is boldly re-presented in its original form — ads and all! Reprinting SPIDER-BOY TEAM-UP #1. Jan 7th, 2026 · $4.99

Written by PAUL ALLOR

Art by MICHAEL SHELFER & ERIC GAPSTUR

Cover by NICO LEON

LUNA SNOW IN SEARCH OF A HEAVENLY VENUE! Drinking games, Doombots and Squids, oh my! Luna Snow's ready to bring the house down with a legendary concert at the mystical Chi Hive tavern in K'un-Lun — or at least she will be, if she ever finds it! Lost in the magical city, Luna lands smack in the middle of a battle between Daredevil and Angela, who are trying to awaken the Immortal Dragon using the Book of the Iron Fist. Standing in their way? Magik and Hulk, who are desperate to stop them at all costs! Can Luna survive the chaos and still make it to her gig, or will the Chi Hive never hear her songs? Jan 7th, 2026 · $5.99

Uncanny X-Men #22

Written by GAIL SIMONE

Art by DAVE MARQUEZ

Cover by DAVE MARQUEZ

MEAN GIRL MUTINA!

A festive event is interrupted by the daughter of darkness herself, MUTINA. And she has an unimaginable favor to ask the UNCANNY X-MEN and woe betide them all if they refuse! It's murderous mutants and cake and blades and you will look very differently at one of the core X-Men after this bloody issue! Jan 14th, 2026 · $4.99

Written by AL EWING & TOM WALTZ

Art by JUANAN RAMIREZ

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

RETURN OF THE KING! Weakened from his last death, trapped by the enemy he never expected, the God of the Void waits in a cage once again. His captors think Knull has nothing to fight back with — but in Knull's hands, nothing is a weapon. And there's a greater weapon out there, waiting for the King in Black to take it… and take his revenge. Jan 14th, 2026 · $5.99

DUNGEONS OF DOOM #1 (OF 3)

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON & BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by CARLOS MAGNO, ROBERT GILL, JUSTIN MASON & GEORGES JEANTY

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM'S EPIC AFTERMATH!

Follow this all-star group of creators into the darkest depths of Latveria, for even when Doom falls, his power remains! Across three pulse-pounding issues, meet a new cast of characters from various corners of the Marvel Universe as they seek to plunder Doom's unmatched armory, only to learn the hard way that even in absence, Doom leaves nothing unattended, especially his greatest secrets…. With Doom's castle empty and masterless, the superpowers of the world race to claim and control the untold power and technology that await inside. But when an explosion sends them all plummeting into a dungeon labyrinth that none of them knew was there, what began as an arms race becomes a terrifying game of survival. Who, if any, will survive? And what horrors lie within the DUNGEONS OF DOOM? Jan 14th, 2026

Written by TOM WALTZ, SALADIN AHMED & LARRY HAMA

Art by ADAM KUBERT, ALEX LINS & DAVE WACHTER

Cover by ALEX MALEEV

Variant Cover by ADAM KUBERT

Variant Cover by ANDREA SORRENTINO

Virgin Variant Cover by ANDREA SORRENTINO

Warrior, soldier, secret agent, super hero—Logan has done it all! Discover secret missions and never-before-told battles in all-new tales by top tier talent including the return of definitive Wolverine creators like Larry Hama and Adam Kubert along with modern Wolverine storytellers like Saladin Ahmed (Wolverine) and Tom Waltz (Wolverine: Blood Hunt). Tom Waltz and Alex Lins reveal Logan's never-before-revealed military service during the 1950s – with a secret connection to a fan-favorite Marvel character! A mission in seedy 1970s Times Square puts Logan on the trail of a deranged serial killer, as told by Saladin Ahmed and Adam Kubert. Survival is the name of the game after Logan escapes from Weapon X – by Larry Hama and Dave Wachter. On Sale 1/14

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by TONY DANIEL

Cover by TONY DANIEL

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS! In the wake of the Age of Revelation, the gene-terrorist group 3K has been revitalized. But will their internal schemes undo them? Jan 21st, 2026 · $4.99

Rogue #1 (Of 5)

Written by ERICA SCHULTZ

Art by LUIGI ZAGARIA

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

YOU CAN'T OUTRUN THE PAST!

Rogue has an idyllic life with her sweet Remy LeBeau, but there are still skeletons in her closet…ones that come out when she least expects it. Rogue has worked so hard to leave her villainous past behind. Unfortunately, the past doesn't stay in the past. What happens when it slams you right in the face? What past sin would make Rogue leave Haven House? Do Mystique and Destiny hold the answer? Jan 21st, 2026

Written by TIM SEELEY Art by NICO LEON

Cover by DERRICK CHEW Foil Variant Cover by DIKE RUAN Variant Cover by JUAN FRIGERI Variant Cover by NOGI SAN

BETSY BRADDOCK: MUTANT, X-MAN…NINJA! Flashback to a time when Psylocke was reborn into the ultimate killing machine. What sacrifice did Betsy make to save the X-Men? Why did the Hand choose Psylocke to be their weapon? And what does it have to do with their former assassin…Elektra?! Discover the answers to these questions and more in a lost story from the X-Men's past! On Sale 1/21 $4.99

Written by TIM SEELEY

Art by MICHAEL STA. MARIA

Cover by R.B. SILVA

Variant Cover by FRANCESCO MANNA

INGLORIOUS VENGEANCE!

CABLE returns from the future with a handful of clues…and gaping holes in his memory. An assassination is at hand, and it's up to HELLVERINE, ARCHANGEL and his former teammate BOOM-BOOM to follow Cable's lead into the fire. But who are they after, and what secret does Cable's faulty memory hide? Be here for the ground floor of the mystery and strap in for the most extreme thrill ride in X-dom, as an all-new X-FORCE blazes into battle!Jan 21st, 2026

Civil War #6 Facsimile Edition 2026

Captain America's depleted forces have determined the secret of File 42, setting them on a last-ditch collision course with Iron Man and the Pro-Registration heroes! It's the beginning of the battle of the century — a conflict in which virtually every superhuman on Earth will be forced to choose a side to fight on! Jan 21st, 2026 · $4.99

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Nic Klein

Bruce Banner and Betty Ross have finally found their life of quiet normalcy, free from their past and the threat of the Infernal Hulk…or so they think. Is Banner really free? How long can they hide as the world burns down…and what happens when their nightmares find them? Guest-starring IRON MAN, the fate of Bruce Banner is revealed in this pivotal issue! Jan 28th, 2026 $3.99

IRON MAN #1

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by CARMEN CARNERO

Wraparound Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Promo Variant Cover by ADAM KUBERT

The unapologetic Iron Man is a once-in-a-lifetime hero – but the beating heart behind the armor is a once-in-a-century genius. Years ago, Tony Stark was knocking on death's door, so he created the Iron Man armor to survive! What happens the next time death comes calling? What weapon does he create then? What if…someone else creates it first? These questions have haunted Tony for years, a ticking time bomb inside of him waiting to explode. Femme fatale Madame Masque has also asked these questions, and with the power of Advanced Idea Mechanics behind her…she's ready to create the next great weapon. Welcome superstar JOSHUA WILLIAMSON as he makes his powerful return to the hallowed halls of Marvel, taking the reins of the Golden Avenger with Legacy Stormbreaker CARMEN CARNERO! This is classic super-hero storytelling in the MIGHTY MARVEL MANNER, just how you like it! Jan 28th, 2026

Marvel Comics February 2026 Solicitations

MARC SPECTOR: MOON KNIGHT #1

(W) Jed MacKay

(A) Devmalya Pramnik,

(C)E.M. Gist

February 2026

Reprint of Marvel Treasury Edition #28.

4th of February 2026

Magik & Colossus #1 (of 5)

Written by ASHLEY ALLEN

Art by GERMAN PERALTA

Promotional Variant Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

THE MUTANT SIBLINGS REUNITE! Illyana Rasputin is a cynical sorceress with power harnessed from the dark realm of Limbo. Piotr Rasputin is made of metal, but with a heart much softer than his exterior. But despite being family, blood does not run thicker than water! When they return to their mother country, they discover ancient monsters from Russian folklore preying on the innocent! Can these two mutant siblings set aside their differences to save their country? The talented creative team behind Magik reunite for an X-Men story full of epic fights, mysticism, and family drama! Feb 4th, 2026

Written by MUREWA AYODELE

Art by FEDERICA MANCIN

Cover by R.B. SILVA

THE WAR ABOVE ALL – the most dangerous war in existence – thunders louder and closer. As the cosmos braces for annihilation, STORM, unaware of the coming threat, turns her gaze inward – to her home – to EARTH. Earth's Mightiest Mutant becomes Earth's protector once more… in a daring new chapter of her life.

In this new beginning, STORM shares a Japanese tea ceremony with an enemy and visits France for a masquerade with monsters. However, it all ends in a gut-wrenching funeral… for in this new era of ORORO MUNROE, brought to you by Murewa Ayodele (I AM IRON MAN, STORM, ROGUE STORM) and Federica Mancin (EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN, MILES MORALES: SPIDERMAN), MISTRESS DEATH is never far behind. With DEATH stalking the shadows, expect bloodshed, brutality, barbarism, and bold emotions in the brand-new STORM: EARTH'S MIGHTIEST MUTANT. Feb 4th, 2026

Godzilla: Infinity Roar #1

(W)Gerry Duggan, Javier Garron

(A) Ig Guara

(CA) Josemaria Casanovas, David Marquez

EARTH'S MIGHTIEST HEROES UNLEASH THE GALAXY'S DEADLIEST THREAT AS GODZILLA RAMPAGES ACROSS THE COSMOS! The combined forces of Earth's mightiest heroes managed to spare Earth by exiling Godzilla off into space…but in doing so may have just heralded the end of the larger galaxy! As Knull, the god of the symbiotes fans the flames of Godzilla's anger, a new campaign for galactic conquest begins with the King of the Monsters and the King in Black at the helm! Will the cosmos be able to band together to stop the two juggernauts, or will a new era of death and destruction descend upon the cosmos? One things for sure, from the Galactic Empire of Wakanda, Shi'ar Empires, Kree-Skrull space and beyond, no planet will be safe as Godzilla destroys the Marvel galaxy!

Wade Wilson: Deadpool #1

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by GEOFF SHAW Cover by GEOFF SHAW

DANGEROUS. UNHINGED. DEADLY. Deadpool is a man on the brink, and that means the jobs are deadlier, the stakes are higher, and the humor is darker than ever before. But Wade Wilson isn't laughing. A dark memory haunts Deadpool, as a mysterious client leads him down a troubling path. This way lies redemption? No, something far worse. Wade can never be forgiven for what he's done… the new ongoing series begins! Feb 11th, 2026 $4.99

Written by ALEX PAKNADEL

Art by ROGE ANTONIO

Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

THE ONE-EYED X-MAN UNLEASHED! Scott Summers is a mutant who is always in near-total control of his powers and his emotions. But what happens when he's separated from the X-Men, lost in a mountain wilderness without the visor that keeps his devastating powers in check? And will he be able to stay alive when Donald Pierce and his cyborgs, the Reavers, are hunting him? It's a tale of the X-Men's leader at his most savage core! Feb 11th, 2026 $4.99

Star Wars: Jar Jar Binks #1

Written by MARC GUGGENHEIM & MORE

Art by KIERAN MCKEOWN & LAURA BRAGA

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant Cover by DAVE WACHTER

JAR JAR BINKS RETURNS — CO-WRITTEN BY JAR JAR HIMSELF, AHMED BEST!

JAR JAR faces the consequences of giving emergency powers to CHANCELLOR PALPATINE. What pivotal role does Jar Jar play in the formation of the REBEL ALLIANCE? Guest starring fan favorite JEDI KNIGHT KELLERAN Beq!

Feb 18th, 2026 · $3.99

Written by JODY HOUSER

Art by JACOPO CAMAGNI

Cover by PARTHA PRATIM SARKAR

HER NAME IS WOLVERINE. BUT THE LEGEND OF X-23 GROWS. LAURA KINNEY was brainwashed and trained from birth to be the ultimate assassin as X-23. She's long put that life behind her…but it seems she hasn't quite outrun it yet! When LAURA and GABBY encounter someone who seems to be their LONG LOST FRIEND, the harrowing plot they uncover will turn their worlds upside down. The next generation of X-subjects is here, and they follow in the deadly footsteps of X-23! Featuring a host of new heroes and villains, Generation X-23 have a surprise in store for the WOLVERINE! Feb 18th, 2026

Amazing Spider-Man / Venom: Death Spiral #1

Written by JOE KELLY, AL EWING & CHARLES SOULE

Art by JESÚS SAÍZ

Cover by ED MCGUINNESS

DEATH SPIRAL – PART ONE!The next epic SPIDER-MAN and VENOM crossover starts here, spinning out of THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, VENOM, and EDDIE BROCK: CARNAGE from February to April! A new super powered serial killer is on the loose and they're coming for Spidey, Venom and everyone in between. But what terrible secret has CARNAGE learned and what does it have to do with Spider-Man?! Don't miss the next chapters of this spiders and symbiotes saga in the pages of THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN and VENOM!

Feb 26th, 2026

Written by PEACH MOMOKO

Art by PEACH MOMOKO

Finale Variant Cover by MARCOS MARTIN

