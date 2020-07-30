$4.99 – A Price Point Too Far? The Daily LITG, 30th July 2020

The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. But how much are you willing to pay? The $4.99 comic book price point is causing ructions… The Daily Lying In The Gutters, remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
$4.99 – and the ten most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
Price points are back in the news courtesy of the current Empyre series, with 20 pages for $4.99. Is that a price point too far?
- Marvel Comics And The $4.99 Twenty-Page Comic Book
- Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon, Jeff Loveness React to "Acid" Emmy Nom
- American Horror Story: Bassett, Ross Wouldn't Mind Marie Laveau Series
- How The Missing Final Line Ruined Minority Report
- Buizel Spotlight Hour Tonight in Pokemon GO, But Will It Be Shiny?
- Cable, Like Polyamorous Father, Like Polyamorous Son?
- Tom King Issues Full Apology to Jae Lee, Removes Tweets
- Dynamite Entertainment Posts Comicsgate Statement – Is It Enough?
- Supernatural, Good Omens: Misha Collins, Michael Sheen's Divine Cause
- Dragon Week Unlocked At Pokémon GO Fest 2020
ICYMI: five more you may prefer
They weren't in the top ten, but they may be just what you are looking for.
- The Heroes Of The Empyre Go To War (Spoilers)
- Which Came First? Batgirl #47, Nightwing #72 or Batman #95? SPOILERS
- The Pandemic Comes to Todd McFarlane's Spawn, But Is It Our Pandemic?
- Why Do Cotati Prefer Wakanda To Krakoa and Mexico? (Empyre Spoilers)
- DC Comics Makes Hellblazer: Rise And Fall #1 Returnable
One year ago…
A year ago, everyone was talking 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia'…
- "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia": A Reigniting of "The Office" War?
- Bethesda Softworks Releases A Summer Roadmap For "Fallout 76"
- "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Spawned a 2014 Russian Edition?!?
- "Critical Role": Changing Viewing Habits and TV's Future [OPINION]
- Jonah Weiland, Founder of CBR, Now Vice President of DC Comics
- House of X, the Second Coming of Morrison's New X-Men? [X-ual Healing 7-24-19]
- "The Walking Dead" Offers First-Look at Spring 2020 Spinoff [PREVIEW]
- Judge Makes Recommendations in Case Between Richard Meyer and Mark Waid Over Claims of Tortious Interference and Defamation
- Locke & Key Changes Name, New Series by Joe Hill and Martin Simmonds to be Previewed
- "Swamp Thing" Fails Alan Moore's "Anatomy Lesson" [OPINION]
What's happening today…
- Story Comic Presents: Interview with Heather Farrington, 7-8pm EDT.
- Comic Book Art 101: Demonstrations, Tips, and Tricks of the Trade, TidalWave Comics,2.30-3.30pm PDT
Comic Book birthdays today.
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With eleven years for us as well.
- Chris Sprouse of Tom Strong, Supreme
- Chris Kotsakis of Artistacomics
- Nate Bellegarde of Brit and Nowhere Men
- Theo Scheresky, writer of Late Sunsets Early Sunrises
