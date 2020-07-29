Why Do Cotati Prefer Wakanda To Krakoa and Mexico? (Empyre Spoilers)

Originally, there was meant to be an Empyre: Invasion Of Wakanda spinoff for Empyre. Then plans changed. and the series was confirmed as cancelled. But it was the advertising for the series that tipped Bleeding Cool off to the twist that the battle wouldn't be with the Kree or the Skrull but with the Cotati.

But what was so special about Wakanda for the Cotati that would see them make the assault?

Growing more Cotati, and Cotati weapons in Wakandan soil – what creatures may emerge? Which also explains why they may also have an interest in the Savage Land and in Genosha. But there's another place with rather interesting soil that might attract the invading plant species…

Okay not just Mexico City in Empyre: Savage Avengers #1… and also, ewww. Clearly Cotati have a taste for certain spices. They have a lot to grow in and around Mexico City, as you also get a taste in Empyre: Captain America #1, also out today.

No, I was thinking about a certain couple of islands known as Krakoa. And how Polaris refers to Krakoa in the new X-Factor #1. Not an Empyre tie-in – but maybe it should have been?

We've only seen Empyre's interest in X-Men in Genosha and on the Moon. Surely Krakoa would make both a tasty feast and create Krakoan mutant Cotati in the process?

Not if Vulcan has anything to say about it…

EMPYRE #3 (OF 6)

MARVEL COMICS

MAR200838

(W) Al Ewing, Dan Slott (A) Valerio Schiti (CA) Jim Cheung

• The tag-team action comes home!

• Wakanda is the battleground – as the Avengers and the FF unite to prevent a Vibranium-powered threat to all life as we know it!

• A long-lost Avenger returns to active duty – but will that be enough to turn the tide?

• And in space, interstellar intrigue threatens the fragile Kree/Skrull alliance…and the repercussions might just doom planet Earth!

Rated T+In Shops: Jul 29, 2020

SRP: $4.99 X-MEN #10 EMP

MARVEL COMICS

FEB200789

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Leinil Francis Yu

EMPYRE TIE-IN!

The Summers family has grown a Krakoan home on the moon. Now some new neighbors have moved in.

Rated T+In Shops: Jul 29, 2020

SRP: $3.99 EMPYRE SAVAGE AVENGERS #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAR200844

(W) Gerry Duggan (A/CA) Greg Smallwood

In South America, Conan finds himself enslaved – which is typically bad news for those attempting to do the enslaving! But these enslavers come from beyond the stars, and they've got a singular and grisly end in store for the Cimmerian – one that only Venom can help him avoid!

Rated T+In Shops: Jul 29, 2020

SRP: $4.99 X-FACTOR #1

MARVEL COMICS

FEB200865

(W) Leah Williams (A) David Baldeon (CA) Ivan Shavrin

MUTANTS HAVE CONQUERED DEATH!

By the grace of The Five, the resurrection protocols can bring back any fallen mutant. But such a huge enterprise isn't without its problems and complications… When a mutant dies, X-Factor is there to investigate how and why to keep the rules of reincarnation. Writer Leah Williams (AMAZING MARY JANE, X-TREMISTS) and artist David Balde n (DOMINO, WEB WARRIORS) take Northstar, Polaris, Prodigy, Eye-boy, Daken and Prestige into the world of murder and missing persons…

Rated T+In Shops: Jul 29, 2020

SRP: $4.99

I bought mine from Piranha Comics in Kingston-Upon-Thames. Piranha Comics is a small south London comic store chain with a small south-east store in Kingston-Upon Thames's market centre, which runs Magic The Gathering nights on Fridays, and a larger south-west store in Bromley, which also runs Magic nights and has an extensive back issue collection and online store. If you are in the neighbourhood, check them out.