DC Comics Makes Hellblazer: Rise And Fall #1 Returnable.

Hellblazer: Rise and Fall #1, the first issue of the new DC Comics foiur-issue miniseries by Tom Taylor and Darick Robertson, is on Final Order Cutoff on Sunday, August 2nd, the first of the new DC Sunday FOCs. DC Comics has also decided that launch issue is to be offered with full returnability. Also, a good opportunity to reveal the Lee Bermejo variant cover (below). As well as returnability, DC Comics will also be launching this with a house ad in DC titles, DC Nation column featuring an interview with Tom Taylor, a 12" x 36" promotional poster, retailer social media images, placement on the DC Connect Checklist poster, arranged preview coverage, with tame news websites including interviews and art and cover reveals, and extensive reviews program with similar websites. This issue will be made returnable at a later date. Retailers will be asked to make full copy returns at that time.

HELLBLAZER: RISE AND FALL #1 (OF 3) CVR A DARICK ROBERTSON A billionaire falls out of the sky and is gruesomely skewered on a church spire. Bizarrely, Angel Wings are attached to his back. More follow until, hallelujah, it's raining businessmen. Detective Aisha Bukhari is stumped by this, until she's visited by her childhood friend, occult investigator John Constantine. DC's Hellblazer discovers a link between the falling elite and a shocking moment in his and Aisha's misspent youth. How do these killings tie to the first death on John's hands? How does this involve heaven and hell? Even if this is kind of John's fault, will Constantine be happy to let a few more rich bastards fall from the sky, like a vindictive Robin Hood? It's an all-new DC Black Label mystery starring John Constantine in his very first tale spun by acclaimed writer Tom Taylor (DCeased) and artist Darick Robertson (The Boys)!

Release Date: 09/01/2020 Writer(s): Tom Taylor Artist(s): Darick Robertson Price: $6.99

Hellblazer: Rise and Fall #1 is published on September 1st with a cover price of $6.99 US and a DC Black Label / Ages 17+ rating.