Dragon Week Unlocked At Pokémon GO Fest 2020

Updating from the action of the global, remote GO Fest 2020 event, Niantic announced that ticket holders have officially unlocked Dragon Week in Pokémon GO. This event, one part of three weeks dubbed "Ultra Unlock," is a week-long series of in-game bonuses, raids, and Pokémon spawns that players were tasked with earning through a series of tasks at GO Fest 2020 this weekend. Here's everything trainers need to know to prepare for Dragon Week and its Rayquaza raids.

DATE: Friday, July 31, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. to Friday, August 7, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7).

Dragons In The Wild & Raids

As we previously reported when news on the potential that Ultra Unlock would have for Pokémon GO players, Dragon Week will offer… well, dragons. Available Pokémon will include the following spawns, which are either Dragon-type Pokémon or feature an evolutionary line that includes one: Alolan Exeggutor, Horsea, Dratini, Trapinch, Swablu, Bagon, and, Niantic adds, "if you're lucky, you might find a Gible" or hatch a Deino. Deino is also the new Pokémon being released in its shiny form, which looks great in its swampy green palette.

OUR TIP: Shiny Hunters rejoice, this is your event. Dragon-types are some of the rarest spawns in the game, so this is your chance to attempt to find shinies for species that are otherwise difficult to find. Prepare, though, for extreme rarity in the case of Gible and Deino. It's always nice to be surprised, but these are Pokémon that Niantic has been able to use as bait to monetize egg incubators for a long time. With both of them now available in shiny, these are not spawns or hatches you should expect to be anything but very rare.

Rayquaza In Legendary Raids

This Dragon/Flying-type serpent is a fan-favorite, and that's an understatement. It may be the most popular Legendary Pokémon in the franchise if the "Pokémon of the Year" vote is to be believed. Niantic knows the value of Rayquaza so, like Palkia and Dialga, they are careful not to oversaturate. All of this to say, this may be the last Pokémon GO players see of Ray-Ray for a long while.

OUR TIP: With Mega Evolution coming, do like Mufasa's brother and be prepared. Rayquaza is already a top-tier attacker, and its Mega Evolution will take that to the next level when released. Niantic just announced that trainers will be able to Mega Evolve Pokémon they have already caught in Pokémon GO, so the time to stock up on Rayquazas and Rayquaza candy is coming.

Stay tuned during Dragon Week for a complete Rayquaza Raid Guide.