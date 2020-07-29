Cable, Like Polyamorous Father, Like Polyamorous Son?

Like father, like son? The young Nathan Summers appears in Cable #2, out today, to be dating all five of the Stepford Cuckoos, the quintuplets grown from cells harvested from Emma Frost while she lay comatose after the Sentinel attack that killed the original Hellions – and are only five of many cloned daughters. And while he may be out with Esme…

Telepathically he is with them all.

Now of course, since the Stepford Cuckoos are all clones of Emma Frost, and Nathan Summers is the son of Scott Summers and a clone of Jean Grey, Madelyne Pryor (recently popping up in Hellions), this is going to make the genetic aspect of the 'relationship tree' even more complex.

Given that Scott Summers himself is, and yes, we are still reporting this, in a throuple with Jean Grey and Wolverine, with Emma Frost on the side. So that in X-Men, when Scott Summers and Jean Grey take their parallel universe daughter and Scott son with Jean's clone Cable to the beach over in X-Men #10 also out today, we note they have brought Uncle Logan with them, sitting in the deckchair in the background, which Scott writes a letter to his most recent brother.

And of course, if it doesn't work out between Nathan and the Stepfords, there are literally thousands more Emma Frost clones waiting in The World to revive. He must get a winner one day…

CABLE #2 DX

MARVEL COMICS

FEB200874

(W) Gerry Duggan (A/CA) Phil Noto

LOVE AND VIOLENCE!

When mutant babies are going missing, Cable takes it personally. Almost as personally as his love life…

It's not easy dating five girls, even if they are clones. Rated T+In Shops: Jul 29, 2020 SRP: $3.99 X-MEN #10 EMP

MARVEL COMICS

FEB200789

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Leinil Francis Yu

EMPYRE TIE-IN!

The Summers family has grown a Krakoan home on the moon. Now some new neighbors have moved in. Rated T+In Shops: Jul 29, 2020 SRP: $3.99

I bought mine from Piranha Comics in Kingston-Upon-Thames. Piranha Comics is a small south London comic store chain with a small south-east store in Kingston-Upon Thames's market centre, which runs Magic The Gathering nights on Fridays, and a larger south-west store in Bromley, which also runs Magic nights and has an extensive back issue collection and online store. If you are in the neighbourhood, check them out.