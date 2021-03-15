40 Years of Superhero Trading Cards Spotlighted at Heritage

To say that the trading card market is intense right now is an understatement. Both sports cards and Pokémon TCG cards are selling out worldwide in retail locations and going for extremely marked-up prices in the secondary market. People are lining up at retail locations and buying out product as soon as it restocks. It's not only modern products but also, and especially, vintage cards that are skyrocketing in value. This has created quite a potent demand for these cards online, which is where many are going to find collectibles in this new, quickly changing market. I was intrigued to find a bundle of cards online that were neither sports nor Pokémon TCG but, rather, comics-based cards. Heritage Auctions is currently hosting the sale of a huge bundle of vintage cards featuring characters like Batman both from the comics and the Tim Burton movie Iron Man, The Shadow, and Catwoman. Also, it's not just corporate superheroes represented on these cards, as there is a Pioneers of Country Music collection within this illustrated by comics R. Crumb, the famed cartoonist known for his satirical depictions of American culture. Here's what Heritage Auctions had to say about this huge vintage lot:

Comic Related Trading Cards Group (Various Publishers, 1966-95). Includes full sets of Batman Cards (1989) Series 1 & 2 (both unopened), (1992) Premium & Regular, Creator Card Set (unopened), Heroes of the Blues, Pioneers of Country Music, Steranko, a partial set of Batman (1966) Black Bat(42), Red Bat (33), and Photo (17), Green Hornet (28 plus 4 stickers), Marvel (32), and You'll Die Laughing (30), plus 29 cards from other random sets. The full sets average NM-, the rest average FN. Not listed in Overstreet.

You can head over to Heritage Auctions and bid on these cards now. If you're aiming to add this variety of superhero trading cards to your collection, I wish you the best of luck!