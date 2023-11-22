Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: ,

45 Comic Stores Doing Black Friday Sales For 2023

Here's a look at a few in-store comic book-related Black Friday deals sent my way. I'll do another list tomorrow, so send yours in too.

Published
by
|
Last updated
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • 45 comic stores with exciting Black Friday 2023 sales revealed!
  • Exclusive deals on toys, collectibles, and back issues across the US.
  • Email in your comic store's Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals.
  • Discounts include BOGO on books, and up to 50% off on various items.

In two days time, is Black Friday. Started as the retail resurgence after America's Thanksgiving Thursday, and it gained traction internationally after Amazon started doing it – even though no one else celebrates their Thanksgiving. Here's a look at a few in-store comic book related Black Friday deals sent my way. I'll do another list tomorrow if you'd like to send your flyer to richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. And over the weekend, stores, publishers, creators, send me your Cyber Monday offerings as well.

California

24 Black Friday Sales Comic Stores

Black Friday Sales Comic Stores

Black Friday Sales Comic Stores

Florida

"20% OFF ALL TOYS & COLLECTIBLES, ALL BOOKS ARE BOGO. ALL BACK ISSUES (EXCEPT OLDER COMICS SECTION &NEWER COMICS) ARE BOGO. ALL TRADE PAPERBACKS ARE BUY ONE GET ONE HALF OFF."

Illinois

Black Friday Sales Comic Stores

Indiana

37 Black Friday Sales Comic Stores

"We'll be doing 20% off everything, BUT….if you donate $5 to Gleaners food bank at check out we'll add another 10% on top of the 20% for an extra instore discount"

Kansas

37 Black Friday Sales Comic Stores

  • Spelbok Comics, 106 S. Main St., Lindsborg, KS, United States, Kansas

Maryland

Black Friday Sales Comic Stores

Nebraska

24 Black Friday Sales Comic Stores

"50% off Back Issues & variants in the drawers 25% off trade paperbacks, graphic novels & comic book sets 25% off board games, RPGs, banks, coffee merch, & t-shirts"

New Hampshire

BACK ISSUE COMIC BOOKS – Get 10 back issues priced up to $6 each for just $20.  Limit of 30.

New York

37 Black Friday Sales Comic Stores

"This Black Friday 1pm-3pm and score some HUGE savings! 25% OFF GRAPHIC NOVELS, STATUES, ACTION FIGURES & BOARD GAMES 30% OFF BACK ISSUE BINS BUY 2 GET 1 NEW COMIC WALL $10 FOR 15 $1 COMIC BINS $10 FOR 30 50¢ COMIC BINS"

Black Friday Sales

Ohio

24 Black Friday Sales Comic Stores

Buy two graphic novels, get one free of equal or lesser value.

Pennsylvania

24 Black Friday Sales Comic Stores

Black Friday Sales Comic Stores

Tennessee

37 Black Friday Sales Comic Stores

Texas

24 Black Friday Sales Comic Stores

Utah

37 Black Friday Sales Comic Stores

Dr Volts Comics, 2043 E 3300 S, Salt Lake City, UT,

West Virginia

24 Black Friday Sales Comic Stores

Wisconsin

Black Friday Sales Comic Stores

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.