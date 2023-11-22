Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: black friday, comic shop

45 Comic Stores Doing Black Friday Sales For 2023

Here's a look at a few in-store comic book-related Black Friday deals sent my way. I'll do another list tomorrow, so send yours in too.

Article Summary 45 comic stores with exciting Black Friday 2023 sales revealed!

Exclusive deals on toys, collectibles, and back issues across the US.

Email in your comic store's Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals.

Discounts include BOGO on books, and up to 50% off on various items.

In two days time, is Black Friday. Started as the retail resurgence after America's Thanksgiving Thursday, and it gained traction internationally after Amazon started doing it – even though no one else celebrates their Thanksgiving. Here's a look at a few in-store comic book related Black Friday deals sent my way. I'll do another list tomorrow if you'd like to send your flyer to richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. And over the weekend, stores, publishers, creators, send me your Cyber Monday offerings as well.

California

Graham Crackers Comics, 25021 Madison Ave. Suite #101 Murrieta, CA 92562

Florida

"20% OFF ALL TOYS & COLLECTIBLES, ALL BOOKS ARE BOGO. ALL BACK ISSUES (EXCEPT OLDER COMICS SECTION &NEWER COMICS) ARE BOGO. ALL TRADE PAPERBACKS ARE BUY ONE GET ONE HALF OFF."

All Books And Comics, 1395 US Highway 1 South, Saint Augustine, Florida

Illinois

Indiana

Warehouse Comics, 620 W Edison Rd #140, Mishawaka, IN

"We'll be doing 20% off everything, BUT….if you donate $5 to Gleaners food bank at check out we'll add another 10% on top of the 20% for an extra instore discount"

Downtown Comics North , 5767 E. 86th St., Indianapolis, IN

Kansas

Spelbok Comics, 106 S. Main St., Lindsborg, KS, United States, Kansas

Maryland

Nebraska

"50% off Back Issues & variants in the drawers 25% off trade paperbacks, graphic novels & comic book sets 25% off board games, RPGs, banks, coffee merch, & t-shirts"

Legend Comics & Coffee, 6068 Maple Street, Omaha, Nebraska

New Hampshire

BACK ISSUE COMIC BOOKS – Get 10 back issues priced up to $6 each for just $20. Limit of 30.

Jetpack Comics, 37 N Main St, Rochester, NH, United States, New Hampshire

New York

MC Squared Comics, 161 Levittown Parkway Suite 1, Hicksville, NY

"This Black Friday 1pm-3pm and score some HUGE savings! 25% OFF GRAPHIC NOVELS, STATUES, ACTION FIGURES & BOARD GAMES 30% OFF BACK ISSUE BINS BUY 2 GET 1 NEW COMIC WALL $10 FOR 15 $1 COMIC BINS $10 FOR 30 50¢ COMIC BINS"

Red Shirt Comics, 322 Main St Port Jefferson, NY

Fourth World Comics, Uncle Giuseppe's Shopping Center, 33 NY-111 Smithtown, NY 11787

Ohio

Laughing Ogre Comics, 4258 N High St in Columbus, OH.

Buy two graphic novels, get one free of equal or lesser value.

Pennsylvania

The Comic Store, 28 McGovern Ave., Lancaster, PA 17602 | 717-397-8737

Third Eye Comics Mechanicsville , 6102 Brashier Blvd H, Mechanicsville, VA 23111

, 6102 Brashier Blvd H, Mechanicsville, VA 23111 Third Eye Comics Short Pump, 11575 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23233

Tennessee

Cadets Toys & Comics, 4910 Main Street, Suite 114, Spring Hill, TN,

Texas

Utah

Dr Volts Comics, 2043 E 3300 S, Salt Lake City, UT,

West Virginia

Four Horsemen Comics, 9515 Mall Road Morgantown, WV 26501

Wisconsin

Graham Crackers Comics, 2831 E. Washington Ave. Madison, WI. 53704

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!