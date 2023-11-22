Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: black friday, comic shop
45 Comic Stores Doing Black Friday Sales For 2023
Here's a look at a few in-store comic book-related Black Friday deals sent my way. I'll do another list tomorrow, so send yours in too.
In two days time, is Black Friday. Started as the retail resurgence after America's Thanksgiving Thursday, and it gained traction internationally after Amazon started doing it – even though no one else celebrates their Thanksgiving. Here's a look at a few in-store comic book related Black Friday deals sent my way. I'll do another list tomorrow if you'd like to send your flyer to richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. And over the weekend, stores, publishers, creators, send me your Cyber Monday offerings as well.
California
- Arsenal Comics and Games 1610-1 Newbury Rd,Newbury Park, California
- Arsenal Comics and Games Ventura 3431 Telegraph RD, Ventura,California
- Graham Crackers Comics, 25021 Madison Ave. Suite #101 Murrieta, CA 92562
- Collector's Paradise Valley, 7131 Winnetka Ave, Canoga Park, CA 91306
- Collector's Paradise Pasadena, 319 S. Arroyo Prkwy Unit 4, Pasadena, CA 91105
- Collector's Paradise NoHo, 5118 Lankershim Blvd, N. Hollywood, CA 91601
Florida
"20% OFF ALL TOYS & COLLECTIBLES, ALL BOOKS ARE BOGO. ALL BACK ISSUES (EXCEPT OLDER COMICS SECTION &NEWER COMICS) ARE BOGO. ALL TRADE PAPERBACKS ARE BUY ONE GET ONE HALF OFF."
- All Books And Comics, 1395 US Highway 1 South, Saint Augustine, Florida
Illinois
- Graham Crackers Comics, 1271 Rickert Drive, Naperville, IL 60540 (630) 355-4310
- Graham Crackers Comics, 1550 Ogden Ave.; Downers Grove, IL 60515 (630) 852-1810
- Graham Crackers Comics, 962 Unit A S. Randall Rd., St. Charles, IL 60174 (630) 584-0610
- Graham Crackers Comics, 16030 S. Lincoln Highway, Plainfield, IL 60586 (815) 254-3410
- Graham Crackers Comics, 5028 N. Clark, Chicago, IL 60640 (773) 561-5010
- Graham Crackers Comics, 1207 E. Butterfield Rd.; Wheaton, IL 60189 (630) 668-1350
- Graham Crackers Comics, 901R Lucinda Ave.; DeKalb, IL 60115 (815) 748-3883
- Graham Crackers Comics, 77 E. Madison St., Chicago, IL. 60602 (312) 629-1810
- Graham Crackers Comics, 3162 N. Broadway, Chicago, IL 60657 (773) 665-2010
- Graham Crackers Comics, 115 W. North Street Normal, IL 61761 (309) 451-8240
Indiana
- Warehouse Comics, 620 W Edison Rd #140, Mishawaka, IN
"We'll be doing 20% off everything, BUT….if you donate $5 to Gleaners food bank at check out we'll add another 10% on top of the 20% for an extra instore discount"
- Downtown Comics North, 5767 E. 86th St., Indianapolis, IN
Kansas
- Spelbok Comics, 106 S. Main St., Lindsborg, KS, United States, Kansas
Maryland
- Third Eye Comics Annapolis, 209 Chinquapin Round Rd, Suite 200, Annapolis, MD
- Third Eye Comics Lexington Park, 45315 Alton Ln, California, MD
- Third Eye Comics Waldorf, 12522 Mattawoman Dr. Waldorf, MD
- Third Eye Comics College Park, 4744 Cherry Hill Rd, College Park, MD 20740
Nebraska
"50% off Back Issues & variants in the drawers 25% off trade paperbacks, graphic novels & comic book sets 25% off board games, RPGs, banks, coffee merch, & t-shirts"
- Legend Comics & Coffee, 6068 Maple Street, Omaha, Nebraska
New Hampshire
BACK ISSUE COMIC BOOKS – Get 10 back issues priced up to $6 each for just $20. Limit of 30.
- Jetpack Comics, 37 N Main St, Rochester, NH, United States, New Hampshire
New York
- MC Squared Comics, 161 Levittown Parkway Suite 1, Hicksville, NY
"This Black Friday 1pm-3pm and score some HUGE savings! 25% OFF GRAPHIC NOVELS, STATUES, ACTION FIGURES & BOARD GAMES 30% OFF BACK ISSUE BINS BUY 2 GET 1 NEW COMIC WALL $10 FOR 15 $1 COMIC BINS $10 FOR 30 50¢ COMIC BINS"
- Red Shirt Comics, 322 Main St Port Jefferson, NY
- Fourth World Comics, Uncle Giuseppe's Shopping Center, 33 NY-111 Smithtown, NY 11787
Ohio
- Laughing Ogre Comics, 4258 N High St in Columbus, OH.
Buy two graphic novels, get one free of equal or lesser value.
Pennsylvania
- The Comic Store, 28 McGovern Ave., Lancaster, PA 17602 | 717-397-8737
- Third Eye Comics Mechanicsville, 6102 Brashier Blvd H, Mechanicsville, VA 23111
- Third Eye Comics Short Pump, 11575 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23233
Tennessee
- Cadets Toys & Comics, 4910 Main Street, Suite 114, Spring Hill, TN,
Texas
- Bedrock City Galleria Area, 6516 Westheimer, Suite D, Houston, TX 77057
- Bedrock City Spring Area. 6927 FM 1960 W. Houston TX 77069
- Bedrock City Clear Lake Area, 102 W. Bay Area Blvd., Webster, TX 77598
- Bedrock City The Heights Area, 4602 Washington, Suite A, Houston, TX 77007
- Bedrock City Sugar Land Area, 4831 Highway 6, Suite A, Missouri City, TX 77459
- Bedrock City Katy, 1266 N Fry Rd.,Houston, TX 77084
Utah
Dr Volts Comics, 2043 E 3300 S, Salt Lake City, UT,
West Virginia
- Four Horsemen Comics, 9515 Mall Road Morgantown, WV 26501
Wisconsin
- Graham Crackers Comics, 2831 E. Washington Ave. Madison, WI. 53704