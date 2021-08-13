A Brand New Hell in Gamma Flight #3 [Preview]

The Gamma Flight team finds themselves battling strange creatures in an unknown location in this preview of Gamma Flight #3, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics. But is it hell? Or a hell? Not one they're familiar with. Can Dr. Charlene McGowan pull them out of it? Will anyone care if she doesn't? Check out the preview below.
GAMMA FLIGHT #3 (OF 5)
MARVEL COMICS
JUN210686
JUN210687 – GAMMA FLIGHT #3 (OF 5) PACHECO CONNECTING VAR – $3.99
JUN210688 – GAMMA FLIGHT #3 (OF 5) HOTZ VAR – $3.99
(W) Al Ewing, Crystal Frasier (A) Lan Medina (CA) Leinil Francis Yu
AMERICAN GAMMA!
Who is after Gamma Flight? You've been calling for them since IMMORTAL HULK's early days – well, True Believer, we're here to deliver. Come to GAMMA FLIGHT for all the radioactive wonder you've been missing – and the characters you love to hate.
Rated T+
In Shops: 8/18/2021
SRP: $3.99
