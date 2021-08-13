A Brand New Hell in Gamma Flight #3 [Preview]

The Gamma Flight team finds themselves battling strange creatures in an unknown location in this preview of Gamma Flight #3, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics. But is it hell? Or a hell? Not one they're familiar with. Can Dr. Charlene McGowan pull them out of it? Will anyone care if she doesn't? Check out the preview below.

GAMMA FLIGHT #3 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Al Ewing, Crystal Frasier (A) Lan Medina (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

AMERICAN GAMMA!

Who is after Gamma Flight? You've been calling for them since IMMORTAL HULK's early days – well, True Believer, we're here to deliver. Come to GAMMA FLIGHT for all the radioactive wonder you've been missing – and the characters you love to hate.

