A Far Cry to Thank FOC It's Sunday, 18th September 2022

It's Sunday, 18th September 2022

Thank FOC It's Sunday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors on Monday. And now Lunar Distribution and Penguin Random House on Sunday as well. So here's this week's comics product coming through that may need adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or some such. Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed, and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOC-ing this weekend?

Find Rick And Morty by Jim Stoten from Dark Horse. "A superbly rendered puzzle book packed with colorful characters and picturesque locations from the Rick and Morty multiverse. Spend your every waking moment pouring over intergalactic variations of unreality looking for Rick, Morty, their friends, foes, acquaintances, and adversaries so you can avoid considering your own existence by confirming theirs!"

Star Trek #1 by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Ramon Rosanas launches from IDW with 1:25, 1:50 and 1:100 tiered covers for FOC. "It's stardate 2378 and Benjamin Sisko has finally returned from the Bajoran Wormhole-omnipotent-but with every minute, his godhood is failing. Sent by the Prophets on a mission to the deepest parts of space aboard the U.S.S. Theseus, he witnesses the unthinkable-Someone is killing the gods. And only Sisko and his motley crew of Starfleet members from every era of Trek can stop them. From Star Trek: Year Five duo Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly (Batman Beyond, Captain America) comes IDW's brand-new, flagship Star Trek ongoing series that goes where no one has gone before! "

Hitomi #1 by H.S. Tak and Isabella Mazzanti launches from Image Comics with a 1:25 cover. "In Feudal Era Japan, a drifter with no prospects begins training in secret under Yasuke, a once-famous, displaced, disgraced warrior, as she struggles to find her place in a society entrenched in discrimination and violence. Combining the historical sweep and elegance of Kurosawa with the visceral action of Tarantino, this saga follows the trials and tribulations of a young female warrior who travels the countryside unendingly as she works to gain the rank of Samurai-a title no man, monster, or myth can give to her, but one that she will have to take for herself."

Marked returns for a Hallowe'een special by David Hine, Brian Haberlin and Geirrod Van Dyke with a 3D version as well from Image Comics. "Celebrate the holiday with a 3D RED-AND-BLUE GLASSES version of THE MARKED HALLOWEEN SPECIAL #1 with an exclusive Halloween-themed cover and lovingly rendered, state-of-the-art full-color 3D throughout. Issue comes bagged and includes custom-printed glasses."

Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man #1 was dropped but now is back from Taboo, B. Earl and Juan Ferreyra. With 1:25, 1:50 tiered covers for FOC. "A REVOLUTIONARY DARK TAKE ON SPIDER-MAN BEGINS HERE! What is reality and what is dream? What is science and what is magic? At the intersection of all of this stands the Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Peter Parker goes to Los Angeles and what he finds there are definitely not angels. The demons waiting for Peter are going to test him like never before. One demon in particular, a very famous one for Marvel and X fans in particular, might just eat Spider-Man alive."

Crypt Of Shadows #1 by Chris Cooper and Karen Darboe is out from Marvel in time for Hallowe'en. "The heroes of the Marvel Universe spend most of their time in the bright sun, flying high above it all…but every once in a while, they venture into the darkness that lurks in the hidden corners of the world. There lurk the creatures, the monsters, the vampires…the ones who prey on innocence and goodness. Join us, and some of your favorite heroes, for tales of fangs, claws and silent, stalking swamp creatures to celebrate All Hallows' Eve!"

Miracleman Silver Age #1 launches – the same Neil Gaiman script but with all-new Mark Buckingham Miracleman artwork. And 1:25, 1:50 and 1:200 tiered covers for FOC. "Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham's unfinished storyline "The Silver Age" begins! Young Miracleman – the lost member of the Miracleman Family – is back! His last memories were of a 1963 world of joy and innocence. Now, he's been thrust into the 21st century, where his best friends have become gods and monsters. Remastered with stunning new artwork by Mark Buckingham! Including material originally presented in MIRACLEMAN (1985) #23, plus bonus content. With 1:25, 1:50 and 1:200 tiered covers for FOC."

Far Cry: Esperanza's Tears #1 by Mathieu Mariolle, Afif Khaled and Salaheddine Basti launches from Ablaze Comics. With 1:10, 1:20, 1:30, 1:40 and 1:50 tiered covers for FOC. "THE GLOBAL BESTSELLING VIDEOGAME COMES TO COMICS! For Juan Cortez, guerrilla warfare is a profession. Death, a hobby. There are many of them…humans plagued by addictions. Some only experience extreme sensations, others can't do without euphoric substances. Juan Cortez is a guerrilla warfare addict. For years, he's traveled from countries at war to conflict zones, putting his experience and training at the service of the highest bidder. This time, fate led him to Santa Costa, a South American country that curiously reminds him of Yara, his native land. Because here, as on the island of Antón Castillo, the recent discovery of a rare resource, a mineral called "Tantalum," has upset the economy of a small nation previously ignored. Three camps now face each other: the military junta recently established in power by Di Stefano, the bourgeois party led by the daughter of the assassinated former leader, and a revolutionary group, defender of labor and indigenous rights. It was the latter, guided by their leader Max Purillo, who called on Juan's talents. And for him, it's blessed bread. A nascent guerrilla, a troubled period politically, and above all: money. A lot of money. To save the country, he is asked to strike a blow by assassinating General Di Stefano. But of course, nothing will go as planned… A prequel to the events of Far Cry 6, this amphetamine-boosted comic introduces Juan Cortez, one of the central characters in the newest installment of Ubisoft's bestselling video game series."

Alpha Betas #1 is the launch title from WhatNot Publishing by Kyle Starks and Michael Calero, with a 40 copy unlock and 1:10 tiered cover for FOC. "Origins Part 1. It's Rick and Morty meets Tron as top gamers Eddie, Buck, Mason, and Tommy find themselves caught in the middle of a high stakes battle between the U.S. government and a digital terrorist inside the virtual realm of video games. Now they must save the pixelated world of NIMBUS to prevent catastrophic consequences in the real world. Based on the new animated series with over 7 million views, Alpha Betas is a collaboration between popular Youtube creators, Evan "VanossGaming" Fong, Marcel "BasicallyIDoWrk" Cunningham, Tyler "I AM WILDCAT" Wine, and Brian "Terroriser" Hanby, with more than 60 million subscribers across their channels, and the voice talents of Hollywood heavy hitters like Paget Brewster (Community), Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), and Chris Parnell (Rick and Morty)."

Road Trip from Hell #1 by Nicole D'Andria and Monika Maccagni launches from from Scout Comics. "Francis Rhoades has had a life full of hardship, but things get even worse when he learns that his father is Satan himself. Now aware of his heritage, Francis quickly discovers his father has died-and named him the new king of Hell! The catch? All the damned have escaped from Hell. If one of them can kill Francis before he can reach the netherworld himself, that soul will become the new leader of Hell! With the demonic legions in pursuit, Francis will need to rely on his own special power to survive… along with an angelic ally sent by God themself!"

Chickens Devils #1 by Brian Buccellato and Mattia Monaco launched with a 1:15 tiered cover for FOC from AfterShock Comics. "The world's FIRST (and perhaps only) hot chicken sandwich-inspired vigilante is BACK…and this time he's not flocking around! See Mitchell Moss thrust in the middle of a new gang war! Watch Mitch battle his family as they actively thwart his efforts to keep them safe! And let out an exasperated SIGH alongside Mitch as he is forced into teaming up with the kill-crazy bad cops! Written by Brian Buccellato (Injustice: Gods Among Us, Detective Comics: Endgame) and illustrated by Mattia Monaco (KNOCK 'EM DEAD), these are the further adventures of a regular guy plucked out of obscurity by destiny to deliver justice with all the fixins!"

Batman & Scooby Doo Mysteries gets a new #1 from Sholly Fisch and Dario Brizuela. "THE TEAM-UP SERIES YOU DEMANDED IS BACK! A strange mystery pulls Batman, Robin, the Batmen of All Nations, Scooby, and the gang into a jet-setting race to some of the most haunted places on Earth. Even scarier, the trail leads straight to Ra's al Ghul and his League of Assassins!"

Batman Incorporated returns with a new #1 by Ed Brisson and John Timms with 1:25, 1:50 and 1:100 tiered covers for FOC. "From the pages of Batman comes an all-new, all-exciting adventure for Ghost-Maker and his Batman Incorporated team! The team's trust issues and detective skills are immediately put to the test when someone from Ghost-Maker and Batman's recent past is brutally murdered… Is this an isolated event, sending a message to the two? Or is this the start of something darker and more sinister? (Hint–it's sinister and dark!) The all-star creative team of Ed Brisson and John Timms chart a new future for Batman Incorporated in this exciting new ongoing series, loaded with adventure, excitement, and amazing new members and villains!"

Dark Crisis keeps Dark Crisising with Worlds Without A Justice League: Green Arrow by Stephanie Phillips and Clayton Henry with 1:25, 1:50 tiered covers for FOC. "When Pariah and his forces of the Great Darkness laid waste to the most powerful superheroes of all time, all hope was lost…until now. To power his weapons of war, Pariah has captured each member of the Justice League and trapped them on worlds suited to their every dream and desire…while the planets themselves slowly eat away at their respective inhabitants. When the Justice League went toe-to-toe with Pariah's Dark Army, Green Arrow was fatally wounded by Doomsday…so how did he wake up on a world tailored to his every desire? And what dark bargain has Black Canary made to will these worlds into existence? Where there's life there's hope, and with that hope comes a deeper unraveling of the tapestry of the DCU's biggest event of 2022!"

Fruiting Bodies is a one-shot by Ashley Robin Franklin published by Silver Sprocket. "All Frances wants is to start a new life with her new partner in the dreamy Pacific Northwest. To get there, she's forced to join a "bro's trip" with her brother, Charlie, and his annoying best friend, Trent. But their journey is abruptly altered when a wrong turn forces the trio to spend the night in the rain-soaked Oregon woods. As luck would have it, they come across a beautiful, friendly stranger, who is eager to help them—but is her convenient arrival their salvation, or something else entirely? Printed with foil cover."

