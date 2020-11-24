A Green Lantern Ring Around Her Neck? Wonder Woman's Future State

You wait for ages for Wonder Woman and then three come along at once, in Future State. Welcome to Future State, courtesy of DC previews today.

When we meet Yara Flor in Future State: Wonder Woman, set in the year 2050, she is already established as the new Wonder Woman—and that means the world will inevitably compare her to Diana. But Yara Flor hails not from the island of Themyscira but from the rainforests of the Amazon in South America. Regardless of her beginnings, she continues Diana's mission to project Man's World from evil—starting with a threat from the heart of the underworld! One of the Themysciran Amazons has been captured by Hades—and this new Wonder Woman is ready to risk everything, including the wrath of a god, to save this sister she's never even met before.

"I see Yara as someone who will run toward a fight to right injustices even when faced with incredi-ble odds," says JoeIle Jones, writer and artist of Future State: Wonder Woman. "She refuses to be deterred, and through her courage and conviction, she reminds us all to be true to yourself and what you are guided to do, even If it seems impossible." The first mission we see for this new Wonder Woman is to rescue a Themysciran Amazon from the clutches of Hades—a daunting undertaking for any hero, let alone one as new as she is. "In Future State, Yara is the leader of the Amazon army," says Jones. "She is still fairly new to the role, so neither she nor the Amazons truly know the depth of her power yet"

In Future State: Superman/Wonder Woman set in 2070, she teams up with Jonathan Kent, Superman, they face two cosmic gods battle over the fate of the Earth Itself. "An evil robot sun and an ancient sun god get into something of a solar-ray measuring contest, and Wonder Woman and Superman can pretty much only solve half the problem each," says Dan Watters, writer of Future State: Superman/ Wonder Woman. "My favourite takes on Wonder Woman treat her as a mythic figure, almost folktale-ish. This Wonder Woman, Yara Flor, really embodies this," Watters continues. "Basically, if your job is to look after people and you're not doing it, she's everything you should be afraid of. Whereas Superman has a far more scientific mind. Jon spent a great deal of his youth in the far future with the Legion of Super-Heroes, and he's half alien, so that's the lens he sees the world through."

Both Jon Kent and Yara Flor are poised to become great heroes—but they have a lot to learn from those who came before them. "These heroes grew up in a world that always had a Superman and a Wonder Woman—Clark and Diana were out there saving the world before they were born. Jon and Yara have never known a world without heroes, and now they have to take their place. Which is a lot of pressure, and there's a shared sense of responsibility, even though they think they're so different from each other. They're going to have to figure it out together."

Future State: The Immortal Wonder Woman, we meet another Amazonian hero: Nubia. She's come to Man's World—specifically, to the city of Atlanta—to escape a Themyscira that's become more threatening over time. But she's about to encounter danger from more than just one mythos as she adjusts to her new surroundings.

"Nubia is in Man's World because the sacred duty of the Amazons has been neglected In the years following the war," says L.L. McKinney writer of Future State: The Immortal Wonder Woman, as well as the upcoming DC Graphic Novel for Young Adults Nubia: Real One, which introduces this new hero. "She spent her formative years observing mortals, interacting with them under the tutelage of her Aunt Nancy. Having established a connection with this place and its inhabitants, she is keen to help them where and when she can. This is her world, and she will not abandon it."

Of course, being an Amazon warrior in a far-off land won't be easy—but like Yara, Nubia has her own sense of the mission she's been given.

"Who she is as Wonder Woman starts with who she is as Nubia," McKinney says."She knows her duty, for herself and for this world. When she sees to the first, she will fulfill the second."

Far further into the future, Diana Prince dwells at the end of time, immortal and alone. But somewhere in the vastness of the universe, a new threat is coming…one that could rend the fabric of reality itself. The entity called the Undoing has already brushed past the might of Darkseid. Now it's Wonder Woman's turn to face the Undoing in Future State: The Immortal Wonder Woman!

"Immortality, while attractive in some respects, means watching everyone you love die," says co-writer Michael W. Conrad. "It's is an emotional burden in many ways, and Diana doesn't have any option but to face this darkness and seek a value to existence without the relation-ships that have in many ways defined her life."

Adds co-writer Becky Cloonan, "She definitely has to face herself in a way she's never had to before. She has to answer the question, why does she keep fighting when there is seemingly nothing left to fight for?" On top of that, this is literally the end of time so even if she battles on and wins, she has to wonder what comes next for her and the rest of reality. "She's convinced herself that her existence is proof someone else is still out there—someone she would never expect," says Cloonan. "In this story, Wonder Woman is a god without anyone left to believe in her—and here at the end of time, she has to redefine what it means to be a hero."

"Wonder Woman doesn't understand the Undoing," says Conrad. "She doesn't know why it exists, what purpose it serves, or if it's even something she can fight against. If she manages to find a way, she will be faced with the grim task of resuscitating a dying reality."

Of course, no matter which Wonder Woman we're talking about, their mission of peace remains as essential as the Lasso of Truth itself.

Oh and yes that's a Batman beltbuckle – and a Green Lantern ring around her neck. Explanations coming… Read more, much more, on Future State with this tag.