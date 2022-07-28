A Guardian, Argus & Postmasters in Source Point October 2022 Solicits

Source Point Press launches A Guardian #1, Argus #1 and Postmasters #1 as ongoing series in their October 2022 solicits and solicitations as well as all manner of continuing series and one-shots. Take a peek…

A GUARDIAN #1 (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

AUG221835

(W) Eastin DeVerna (A / CA) Kay Baird

"High up in the Windy Mountains, there is a tomb. And there are rumors

about this tomb."

Aylward is the ancient guardian of The Tomb of Livia. When the Northern,

Middle, and Southern kingdoms of the Great Sphere plunge into a threewar once again, events are set in motion that will trigger the

beginning of the End Times, and Aylward will soon find that the fate of the

realm is a heavy weight to bear, indeed.

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

POSTMASTERS #1 (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

AUG221842

(W) Garrett Gunn, Christina Blanch (A / CA) Ruben Mocho

n a Post-Pandemic America, one of the only things still remotely functioning

is the mail. But with mass casualties to their ranks, the postal service has been

forced to adapt to a consistently more aggressive set of routes with less and

less carriers to service them. One of the last remaining Postmasters, 32, sets out to deliver a one-of-a-kind letter that's mysteriously appeared at the Western States Distribution Center. Rugged terrain, highway robbers, and The Wicked all stand between 32 and

his destination. But he knows the motto.Neither rain, nor sleet, nor dark of night will stay the swift and timely completion of his assigned route.

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 5.99

ARGUS #1 (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

AUG221847

(W) Mark Bertolini (A / CA) Darryl Knickrehm

Time travel is real! Scientific prodigy Randall Patton has had a breakthrough

that allows travel through the timestream, which immediately led to the

creation of The Argus, the temporal law enforcement organization that polices

the time/space continuum. After an accident renders one of the members of

The Argus insane, he begins killing off the others – except they are all versions

of Randall Patton from various points in his own life! Who can stop Randall

but himself?

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

CAFFEINATED HEARTS (ONE SHOT) (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

AUG221836

(W) Jonathan Hedrick (A / CA) Stefano Cardoselli

Follow a beautifully tattooed barista named Amarella across four vignettes

that are blended through this slice-of-life comic book set in a coffee shop

with a cyberpunk backdrop. These robust tales will warm your heart like a

fresh batch of java poured into your favorite morning mug. Step inside and

enjoy

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

HEAVENS REJECT #2 (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

AUG221837

(W) Greg Wright (A) Scott Sackett (CA) Alex Monik

The ladies from the 80s are back! And they're going to the MALL!

Imagine Charlie's Angels were real angels. These Heaven's Rejects-angels

with filthy souls-are dumped on Earth because they're too rebellious for

Heaven's army, and they start to freelance as hellfire-fighters for hire.

Their demonic employer wants to take out the rival mythological creatures at

the mall food court, but the ladies will also have to deal with gigantic space

toads, cross-cultural hellions, and macho, mansplaining rival angels. Will good

whip evil's ass again? Which versions of good and evil are we even talking

about? And how's the Greek food at The Gyro's Journey?

These angels have answers. And ass-kicking action! So do it! Say YES to

Heaven's Rejects!

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

HYPER AWARE (ONE SHOT) (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

AUG221838

(W) Jonathan Hedrick (A / CA) Debora Lancianese

After three astronauts are stranded in deep space, they learn that only two of them will be able to enter hypersleep for the long return home. One of the crew members makes the difficult decision to remain awake and live the rest of his life alone with only the spacecraft's onboard A.I. for company. But when the other two astronauts wake up, they discover something horrible has happened while they were unconscious!

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TUFF STUFF (ONE SHOT) (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

AUG221839

(W) Kevin Delgado (A / CA) Kevin Delgado

Tuff Stuff is a washed out cretin who spends his days scouring the beach

boardwalk for loose drugs. When a string of disasters causes his normal

haunts to be destroyed he sets out on a quest for retribution. His goal… TO

SAVE SPRING BREAK!

For fans of cheesy 80's/90's B-Action Movies… and cats

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

NOOK TP (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

AUG221840

(W) Caleb Thusat (A) Marcelo Biott (CA) Martha Webby

Fleeing the oppression of WWII Germany, Avery and her parents move to a remote town on the border of France. It is here she finds her new best friend, a cat named Nook. But, there is more to this cat than it seems. A dark and twisted history longs to be revealed. Avery is swept up into a deadly cycle of violence and will come to both fear and love her fuzzy new friend as the history of her new home is revealed

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 19.99

NOA NOT OTHERWISE AUTHORIZED #3 (OF 3) (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

AUG221841

(W) Mikael Bergkvist (A / CA) Mikael Bergkvist

A nuclear device will destroy New York in fifteen minutes. More than one

kaiju monster is already burning it to the ground. The stakes are rising every

second. The finale of the Kaiju Crisis is fifteen minutes in real time and all

bets are off

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ULTRAMAX TP VOL 01 (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

AUG221843

(W) Douglas Wood, Michael Pickard (A / CA) Michael Pickard

This special paperback collects issues 1 – 4, the full UltraMax story in one book!

A lowly henchman has done the impossible and killed the world's most famous

super hero. Now locked up in a prison for supervillains, he hopes no one will

uncover his secret… and find out he is actually a snitch for the feds.

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 19.99

WILD BULLETS HOMICIDE FOR HOLIDAYS TP

SOURCE POINT PRESS

AUG221844

(W) Greg Wright (A) Various (CA) Stan Yak, Robert Nugent

This year, be thankful your family is slightly less homicidal than the Bullet family.

Since each of the Bullet siblings grew up to be a different kind of pulp adventurer-a

detective, an archaeologist, a mad scientist, and a monster hunter-when they take turns

telling the story, a different artist takes over in a different style and genre. So these holidaymurder mysteries explode into an epic pulp mashup of crime, science fiction, horror, and adventure.Thanksgiving. Christmas. New Year's. How will the Bullet family save themselves from their enemies-and each other? No spoilers, but their solution involves gunfire. Lots of it. So give the Bullet family a shot … before it's too late. Ready, aim, FIRE!

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 19.99

SECOND PLACE TP

SOURCE POINT PRESS

AUG221845

(W) Ben Goldsmith (A / CA) Ed Smith

A family adventure about bodybuilding aliens told like a documentary. What

happens when all you fought for seems to slip away? What would you do not to

lose or at worse, come in… 2nd Place?

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 19.99

DOCTOR RIGBY WHERE DWELLS GHOSTLY BARON (ONE SHOT) (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

AUG221846

(W) John Kissee (A / CA) John Kissee

A thrilling hybrid of weird horror and stylish 60's spy adventure! Shrouded

in mystery, Doctor Rigby is an impeccably dressed soldier in a secret,

ancient war of magic, monsters, and cosmic madness. In this one-shot tale,

Rigby discovers horrors beyond imagining in a theme park haunted house

ride turned hellishly real!

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 4.99