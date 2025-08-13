Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League | Tagged: DC All-In, Justice League Red

A Look Ahead At Justice League Red #1 (Spoilers)

A Look Ahead At Justice League Red #1 by Saladin Ahmed and Clayton Henry (Spoilers)

Article Summary Justice League Red debuts a covert black-ops team led by Red Tornado with a thrilling all-star roster.

Power Girl, Cyborg, Simon Baz, Deadman, and Red Arrow are recruited for secret missions the main League can’t know.

Red Tornado’s ominous predictions set up tense alliances and conflicts within this new Justice League Red team.

Issues promise high stakes, dark secrets, and a battle against cult threats like the Church of Blood.

Justice League Red is a new comic book mini-series by Saladin Ahmed and Clayton Henry from DC Comics, a black-ops Justice League, or rather a red-ops team. With Power Girl, Red Tornado, Deadman, Simon Baz: Green Lantern, Cyborg and Red Arrow… and here's how the first issue, out next week, will begin.

JUSTICE LEAGUE RED #1 (OF 6)

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A/CA) Clayton Henry

ALL-STARS SALADIN AHMED AND CLAYTON HENRY SOUND THE ALARM! The Justice League has a new spec-ops team so covert, the founders can't know it exists. And its leader is the only hero who could keep JLR off its radar…because he is the radar. Red Tornado is the heart and mind of the Watchtower–watching, projecting into the future, and his projections point to apocalypse as a direct result of the concentrated power of the JLU. When your Justice League ID card lights up red, Reddy needs you. For the fate of humanity, and for yourself, because you don't want to find out what Red can do with what he knows about you. Join a best-in-the-biz creative team–Saladin Ahmed (Wolverine, Daredevil) and Clayton Henry (Action Comics, We Are Yesterday)–and an all-star team of heroes, and find out how far they'll go to keep the peace and keep Red Tornado's secrets. $3.99 8/20/2025

JUSTICE LEAGUE RED #2 (OF 6)

AN INNOCENT LIFE HANGS IN THE BALANCE! Red Tornado conscripts Cyborg, but after his first mission, Vic, Green Lantern, and Power Girl aren't ready to team up unless it's to shut Reddy down. But RT can't let anyone step out of line–to stop the future his analyses predict, he's willing to leverage the one bargaining chip heroes can't ignore. $3.99 9/17/2025

JUSTICE LEAGUE RED #3 (OF 6)

CANARY IN THE CULT MINES! Cyborg, Green Lantern Simon Baz, and Power Girl have no choice but to trust Red Tornado a little longer: he's the only one who knows how to find Red Canary, who's about to be sacrificed to the Church of Blood! Is Sienna a red herring or another pawn in RT's game? All this, plus Deadman makes his first apparition! Why does the ghost in the Justice League's machines need a ghost? $3.99 10/15/2025

