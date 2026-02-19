Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: 100 Bullets, comicspro, Fanatic, vertigo

A Look Through Vertigo Wave Two, And The Comic That Contains A Secret

A Look Through Vertigo Wave Two, and the comic that contains a secret, at ComicsPRO with DC Comics

Article Summary DC Vertigo unveils Wave Two lineup with six new series launching throughout 2026 at ComicsPRO.

100 Bullets: The US of Anger returns in July, set in 2026, tackling current events in signature style.

Fanatic teases a mysterious secret, with more details teased for upcoming announcements and parties.

New series explore wizard espionage, time-traveling scientists, and psychological thrillers in winter 2026.

At the ComicsPRO retailer event being held at Glendale, California, ten minutes from DC Comics' offices in Burbank, with Vertigo Editor Chris Conroy taking the lead at a retailer event, DC Comics announced more from DC Vertigo coming in 2026, including where Wave Two will be lined up. And he began by announcing that the second new Vertigo series End Of Life which came out this week, has sold out and gone to a second printing, just as Bleeding Hearts #1 did the previous week… check out more ComicsPRO coverage with this handy tandy tag.

We knew the titles, previously announced last year, but this is a bit more specific as to where they will end up.

First talking about 100 Bullets: The US of Anger by Brian Azzarello and Eduardo Risso as Lono returns to America and reignites chaos, taking the nation's darkest impulses to their violent extremes. Launching to celebrate the fourth of July, "they are going there in the way that they always went there. It is set right now in 2026 in real time, after the events of the original 100 Bullets, and they are talking about everything that we are seeing outside our windows in that 100 Bullets kind of way." July 2026

Fanatic by Grace Ellis and Hannah Templer as A woman's obsession with a comic book spirals into a deadly parasocial fixation on its creator. "I'm really excited about this one, that book has a secret, we're going to talk to you about it later, but it has a secret." Not for the video it seems. Summer 2026.

Black Tower: The Raven Conspiracy by Ram V and Mike Perkins as Wizard spies in the UK navigate a global cold war over sorcery, revealing a hidden world of occult power. "From the creator who always should've been at Vertigo and he's here with a classic Vertigo magic book" Autumn 2026.

Necretaceous by Tom Taylor and Darick Robertson as Scientists attempt to time-travel to stop a zombie virus, only to land 66 million years in the past, among dinosaurs. "Co-creators of Deceased and co-creator of The Boys. You're going to get what you expect from that". Autumn 2026.

The Crying Doll by Mariko Tamaki and Rosemary Valero-O'Connell as A Jekyll-and-Hyde thriller about just how far a young woman would go to protect her best friend, who may (or may not) be a killer, and A Walking Shadow by Simon Spurrier and Aaron Campbell as Eight strangers wake up chained to a boat in the woods. No memory. No escape. No explanation. "what I'm calling kind of our literary thrillers", both Winter 2026.

"And there will be a party tonight with goodies" and maybe you'll find out more about that Fanatic secret… anyone going? More details on the party here…

