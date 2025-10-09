Posted in: Comics, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: new york comic con, vertigo

DC Vertigo Announces More New Series At New York Comic Con

DC Vertigo: Bleeding Hearts, End Of Life, The Peril Of The Brutal Dark, Black Tower, Necretateous, Fanatic, A Walking Shadow and 100 Bullets

Article Summary DC Vertigo returns with three new series: Bleeding Hearts, End Of Life, and Ezra Caine Mystery.

Creators Deniz Camp, Kyle Starks, and Chris Condon headline the revived imprint’s launch lineup.

Vertigo revival follows Pamela Lifford’s departure and DC’s previous Black Label rebranding.

Classic Swamp Thing #88 by Rick Veitch and more creator-owned projects teased for Vertigo's future.

The DC Vertigo panel at New York Comic Con has much to announce. Back in May, five months ago, Bleeding Cool reported three teams lined up for the imprint. Deniz Camp and S. Morian, Kyle Starks and Steve Pugh and Chris Condon and Jake Phillips. Well, it looks like we were entirely on the money with new series Bleeding Hearts by Deniz Camp and Stipan Morian, End Of Life by Kyle Starks and Steve Pugh, and The Peril Of The Brutal Dark: An Ezra Caine Mystery by Chris Condon and Jacob Phillips. But there was plenty more to come as well.

Bleeding Cool also reported that Ram V would be writing a new series for DC Vertigo, and so it seems. Black Tower: The Raven Conspiracy by the Swamp Thing team of Ram V and Mike Perkins. And also Necretaceous by Tom Taylor and Darick Robertson, Fanatic by Grace Ellis and Hannah Templer, A Walking Shadow by Simon Spurrior and Aaron Campbell, and the return of 100 Bullets: The US Of Anger by Eduardo Risso and Brian Azzarello. Everything buit the comic from Gretchen Felker-Martin…

Here's what we previously reported. No news about Swamp Thing yet… In 2020, Bleeding Cool broke the news that DC Comics was to 'shutter' Vertigo, the mature readers line at the publisher that spawned and spotlighted Sandman, Hellblazer, Preacher, The Invisibles, Y The Last Man, We3 and Transmetropolitan. We stated that some books would move to Black Label, and some would no longer be published. We were told, repeatedly, that we were wrong, and we were talking nonsense. Well, American Vampire moved to Black Label, Image Comics announced they'd be publishing the comic SFSX (Safe Sex), previously announced as coming from Vertigo, and finally, DC made it official that they were going to shutter Vertigo – and more besides. The command came from the previous big boss Pamela Lifford, who had an aversion to imprints. Certain projects were folded into the DC Black Label line, intended only as a reading age signifier.

In 2023, at Thought Bubble Comic Con, Bleeding Cool got the scoop that "in 2024 (or at this stage, more likely 2025), DC Comics will be bringing back Vertigo" as Pamela Lifford is gone now. In 2024, at New York Comic Con, they announced that a) this was indeed happening and that b) the creator-owned series Nice House By The Sea by James Tynion IV and Alvaro Martinez Bueno was pivoting from being a Black Label series to being a Vertigo book to launch the imprint. It's 2025, New York Comic Con is almost upon us again, and so are the expected DC Comics Vertigo announcements. But what and from whom?

Well, comic book reader and fan Titoune went to a New Gods signing with Ram V and Evan Cagle, and she posted on X, "Finally Ram V did confirm he was taking a break from superheroes outside that one Batman book that's going to be announced soon, but he's going to do some vertigo! (If they do … do that at DC lol" That is at least partial confirmation of another previous Bleeding Cool report that saw these three teams lined up for the imprint.

Deniz Camp and S. Morian

and Kyle Starks and Steve Pugh

and Chris Condon and Jake Phillips

We are also expecting the final publication from Vertigo of Swamp Thing #88 by Rick Veitch and the late Michael Zulli, with Veitch adding the three subsequently planned but cancelled issues from almost forty years ago now.

James Tynion IV had his Something Is Killing The Children turned down by Vertigo, so they were keen to get his Nice House series-of-series on their books. But Tynion likes his contracts to be more creator-owned than DC Vertigo has generally agreed to. He is expected to have projects, but will DC match what he demands these days?

And they may be missing one, as cancelled Red Hood writer Gretchen Felker-Martin posted to BlueSky in the wake of that cancellation, "So, the gig at DC is over. I imagine the original horror comic I had cooking with their creator-owned imprint is gone as well." The DC Vertigo panel at New York Comic Con is on the Friday…

THURSDAY: DC Vertigo: We're Back!

One year ago, at NYCC, DC announced the return of its legendary adult graphic fiction imprint, Vertigo…and this year, we're welcoming attendees to be the very first fans anywhere to see Vertigo's new ongoing slate. A series of special guests will have exclusive announcements, reveals, and surprises in store, as DC Vertigo reclaims its title as the home for comics which refuse to fit the mold. Moderated by DC Executive Editor Chris Conroy.Thursday, October 9th, 12:30 PM, Room 409

