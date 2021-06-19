A Massive Temper Tantrum Ensues in Batman Superman #19 [Preview]

Batman Superman races toward its conclusion after the news it will be canceled in September, and Auteur.io is raging mad as he tries to create the best possible comic story starring the titular characters, though honestly, we've seen creators behave much worse on Twitter. Batman and Superman are getting off light here, compared to, say, what happens when the post office doesn't deliver Matthew Rosenberg's packages on time, or if Donnie Cates doesn't receive enough compliments on his latest hair dye job. Give us Auteur.io destroying all but his preferred reality any time over comic creators finding out someone gave them a bad review on the internet. Whew! Check out the preview of Batman Superman #19 below.

BATMAN SUPERMAN #19

DC Comics

(W) Gene Luen Yang (A) Various (CA) Ivan Reis

art by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO, STEVE LIEBER, DARICK ROBERTSON, AND KYLE HOTZ To thwart the apocalypse cascading across multiple realities, Batman and Superman must join forces with their counterparts and sojourn to strange lands! The World of the Knight and the World of Tomorrow are not the only two creations crafted by the sinister Auteur.io — and this nefarious cybernetic despot is hell-bent on at last crafting his own twisted notion of utopia. Join a list of all-star artists as we tour through the ARCHIVE OF WORLDS!

In Shops: 6/22/2021

SRP: $3.99