A New Look At The Big, Big, Absolute Batman

Here is a new look at Absolute Batman, the new look Batman from DC Comics for a new shared-universe series of titles, showrun by Scott Snyder

And, much taller than both Absolute Wonder Woman and Absolute Superman… maybe he's wearing lifts.

We've been told that the book is being written by Scott Snyder and drawn by Nick Dragotta and I would say at this point that's pretty locked in, after we ran extensive previews from the upcoming Absolute Batman San Diego Comic-Con ashcan.

Back in October 2023, I scooped the existence of what would later called the Absolute Universe line, naming it in April this year as part of DC All-In. I scooped that it would launch from DC Comics in October 2024 with Absolute Batman. That the lead writers and artists would be Jason Aaron, Deniz Camp, Wes Craig, Nick Dragotta, Al Ewing, Che Grayson, Jeff Lemire, Jahnoy Lindsay, Pornsak Pichetshote, Nick Robles, Rafa Sandoval, Hayden Sherman, Scott Snyder and Kelly Thompson.

Then that the line would include Absolute Batman by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, Absolute Superman by Jason Aaron. Absolute Wonder Woman by Kelly Thompson. Absolute Flash by Jeff Lemire. Then that Al Ewing would write Absolute Green Lantern and Deniz Camp would write Absolute Martian Manhunter.

Since then, Bleeding Cool has run how the Absolute Universe will be about superheroes as underdogs. A radical reinvention of classic DC superheroes in a shared universe, as if they had been invented today with a Batman as a huge, street-level thug. But also that this will be one strand of DC narratives going forward, with a jumping-on point across the DC Comics publishing line, as part of DC All-In. And later today, Scott Snyder and Joshua Williamson will tell all…

