Scott Snyder & Joshua Williamson On DC All-In & Absolute Universe

DC Comics looks like they will be announcing the DC All-In and the Absolute Universe on Wednesday with Scott Snyder and Joshua Williamson.

Article Summary DC Comics set to announce DC All-In relaunch, with Absolute Universe, led by Snyder and Williamson.

The reveal is scheduled for live stream on DC's YouTube channel Wednesday, July 17, at noon PDT.

The Absolute Universe lineup includes top talents like Jason Aaron, Scott Snyder, and Kelly Thompson.

This new initiative presents a modern reinvention of DC superheroes, focusing on underdog narratives.

The excitement and anticipation for this is real. DC Comics looks like they will be announcing the DC All-In line-wide relaunch, including the Absolute Universe launch this Wednesday at noon PDT, 5pm EDT, 8pm BST. With Scott Snyder and Joshua Williamson on DC's YouTube channel. Or, at least, that's what it looks like…

DC's Twitter account, which was mothballed for much of the year, has come roaring back in recent weeks, and included this note, which read "Head to DC's YouTube at noon PDT on Wednesday, July 17 for a major announcement from @ssnyder1835 and @Williamson_Josh .

Scott Snyder replied saying "This Wednesday" followed by Joshua Williamson saying "7/17 @ Noon PST"

It's not entirely the first official announcement as Comics actually managed to announce Absolute Batman's existence by accident in a merchandise post.

Back in October 2023, I scooped the existence of what would later called the Absolute Universe line, naming it in April this year as part of DC All-In. I scooped that it would launch from DC Comics in October 2024 with Absolute Batman. That the lead writers and artists would be Jason Aaron, Deniz Camp, Wes Craig, Nick Dragotta, Al Ewing, Che Grayson, Jeff Lemire, Jahnoy Lindsay, Pornsak Pichetshote, Nick Robles, Rafa Sandoval, Hayden Sherman, Scott Snyder and Kelly Thompson.

Then that the line would include Absolute Batman by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, Absolute Superman by Jason Aaron. Absolute Wonder Woman by Kelly Thompson. Absolute Flash by Jeff Lemire. Then that Al Ewing would write Absolute Green Lantern and Deniz Camp would write Absolute Martian Manhunter.

Since then, Bleeding Cool has run how the Absolute Universe will be about superheroes as underdogs. A radical reinvention of classic DC superheroes in a shared universe, as if they had been invented today with a Batman as a huge, street-level thug. But that this will be one strand of DC narratives going forward, with a jumping-on point across the DC Comics publishing line, as part of DC All-In. And on Wednesday it all goes official….

