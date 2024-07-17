Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Superman, absolute universe, DC All-In

Our First Look At Absolute Superman… With Floppy Hair

Here is your look at Absolute Superman, the new look Superman from DC Comics for a new shared-universe series of titles.

We've been told that the book is being written by Jason Aaron, but we are always willing to be surprised. You never know what might come up. Either way, we have an Absolute Superman, grey suit, no red trunks, a new chest logo somewhere between the classic and the upcoming James Gunn movie, and floppy, floppy hair. Maybe no one has Kryptonite clippers in the Absolute Universe. But also, I suppose, a bit like the new Clark Kent look in the movie as well.

Back in October 2023, I scooped the existence of what would later called the Absolute Universe line, naming it in April this year as part of DC All-In. I scooped that it would launch from DC Comics in October 2024 with Absolute Batman. That the lead writers and artists would be Jason Aaron, Deniz Camp, Wes Craig, Nick Dragotta, Al Ewing, Che Grayson, Jeff Lemire, Jahnoy Lindsay, Pornsak Pichetshote, Nick Robles, Rafa Sandoval, Hayden Sherman, Scott Snyder and Kelly Thompson.

Then that the line would include Absolute Batman by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, Absolute Superman by Jason Aaron. Absolute Wonder Woman by Kelly Thompson. Absolute Flash by Jeff Lemire. Then that Al Ewing would write Absolute Green Lantern and Deniz Camp would write Absolute Martian Manhunter.

Since then, Bleeding Cool has run how the Absolute Universe will be about superheroes as underdogs. A radical reinvention of classic DC superheroes in a shared universe, as if they had been invented today with a Batman as a huge, street-level thug. But also that this will be one strand of DC narratives going forward, with a jumping-on point across the DC Comics publishing line, as part of DC All-In. And later today, Scott Snyder and Joshua Williamson will tell all…

Use our Absolute tag, and DC All-In tag to catch up on all our previous and future reporting on this story.

