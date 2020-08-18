A New Origin (For Now) For Dick Grayson In Nightwing #73 (Spoilers)

A new issue of Nightwing is out, it must be time for a new origin for the character, he has had so many. Well, at least we know from the off this time that this origin is a fake, a ruse, one planted by the Joker using the memory crystals that has already given Grayson several conflicting lives. We even get a new name to add to all the others – Dickie Boy.

His parents not transformed into career-circus performing child abusers. From whom any escape would be a gratifying one.

Their death taken out of his hands, by The Joker, now transformed into his saviour, with Dick Grayson becoming his ward, his father even. And so the R symbol of Robin becomes a D for Dickie-Boy…

Fighting against a Batman-With-Guns, still without any leggings, but strangely fitting the Joker's colour scheme with greater synchronicity. And now fighting with the Joker, alongside, the Joker, for the Joker. I know it won't last long but you know there will be toys, spinoffs and reprises to come – but will they stick with Dicky-Boy?

NIGHTWING #73 JOKER WAR (RES)

DC COMICS JUN200459

(W) Dan Jurgens (A) Ronan Cliquet (CA) Travis Moore

The Joker knows Dick Grayson is Nightwing-and the plans The Joker has set in motion in this summer's event "Joker War" will haunt Batman forever. Under the control of The Joker's new henchperson, Punchline, Nightwing must battle the people he once loved most: Batgirl, the Robins, and… himself.In Shops: Aug 19, 2020 SRP: $3.99

Nightwing #73 is out today from DC Comics… I bought mine from Piranha Comics in Kingston-Upon-Thames. Piranha Comics is a small south London comic store chain with a small south-east store in Kingston-Upon Thames's market centre, which runs Magic The Gathering nights on Fridays, and a larger south-west store in Bromley, which also runs Magic nights and has an extensive back issue collection and online store. If you are in the neighbourhood, check them out.