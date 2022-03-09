A New Version Of Prime Minister Boris Johnson For The Marvel Universe

In the new Captain Carter comic from Marvel Comics, we see a Peggy Carter who was given the super-soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers in her universe, out of the ice and recruited to serve Britain.

And in this reality, the call comes from the Prime Minister of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Harry, who looks like a young tech bro but has the verbal mannerisms and vocabulary of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Marvel Comics
Captain Carter #1

Piffle? Bally? This is Boris Johnson to a T. And rather than being a member of SHIELD, Carter is recruited for the British organisation with ties to the Captain Britain storylines, STRIKE. Not the only ties to the Braddocks either.

Marvel Comics
Captain Carter #1

Elizabeth Braddock, Brian Braddock's sister, Psylocke of the X-Men and current Captain Britain in the 616.

Once And Future #12

As for Boris Johnson, it is Jamie McKelvie writing the comic book. This is how his former creative partner Kieron Gillen recently depicted Boris Johnson in the comic book series Once & Future.

As well as predicting Partygate with uncanny accuracy, Kieron Gillen…

Once And Future #18

Lots of flag-waving piffle as above.

Once And Future #18

But just saying… it doesn't end well for "Bors".

Once And Future #18

Will Harry suffer a similar fate?

CAPTAIN CARTER #1 (OF 5)
MARVEL COMICS
JAN220852
(W) Jamie McKelvie (A) Cresta, Marika (CA) Jamie McKelvie
WOMAN OUT OF TIME?  A reality where Agent Peggy Carter took the Super-Soldier Serum is turned upside down when the World War II hero is pulled from the ice where she was lost in action decades before. Peggy struggles to find her footing in a modern world that's gotten a lot more complicated – cities are louder, technology is smarter and enemies wear friendly faces. Everyone with an agenda wants Captain Carter on their side, but what does Peggy want? And will she have time to figure it out when mysterious forces are already gunning for her?
Prolific comics creator and designer Jamie McKelvie teams with rising star Marika Cresta to tell an unforgettable Captain Carter story for a modern age. RATED T+In Shops: Mar 09, 2022 SRP: $3.99

 

