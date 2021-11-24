A Not-Immortal Hulk #1 – With Bruce Banner Literally In Control

Today sees the release of Hulk #1 from Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley, taking over from another bunch of creatives who have been on the Hulk for quite some time. Al Ewing, Joe Bennett, Paul Mounts… what was the name of their comic book again?

He said the thing! He said the thing! Well, almost, anyway. So we have a new way for the Hulk to be, and for Bruce Banner to be. Over the years they have swapped in and out, with Bruce Banner in charge, the Hulk was weaker, with the Hulk in full control, he was as strong as he could be angry. So can Bruce Banner have the best of both worlds…

…while still getting to play out his Star Trek fanboy games? Why yes, yes he can. Because in this new psychologically engineered experience, not only is Bruce Banner at the helm of the Hulk…

…but he can turn the Hulk's anger – and therefore strength – up to eleven at the touch of a button. Or a lever. Show me a lever lomng enough and a fulcrum on which to place it and you can move the Earth? Looks like Bruce Banner has found both for the new Hulk series…

HULK #1

MARVEL COMICS

SEP210797

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Ryan Ottley

"MAD SCIENTIST" PART 1 OF 6

The uncontrollable rage of the Hulk has reached an all-new level, and nobody – including the Avengers – is prepared to handle it. But is it really the Hulk that people should be afraid of, or is there something missing to this puzzle? Join the superstar creative team of Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley as they look to the stars for the next era of HULK!

RATED T+In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: $4.99