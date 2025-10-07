Posted in: Comics, IDW | Tagged: a quiet place, IDW Dark, Smile

A Quiet Place & Smile Get Horror Comics Sequels From IDW

IDW Publishing have announced, courtesy of EW, the creative teams of the previously announced upcoming comic book series based on movie franchises Smile and A Quiet Place, with the IDW imprint in 2026, as well as The Exorcism At Buckingham Palace and Operation: Iron Coffin.

Smile: For the Camera #1 by Hannah Rose May and Miriana Pugli, a story set within the universe of the two Smile movies. Set in 2005, the title follows a group of international models in New York amid Fashion Week festivities when they're stalked by the Smile Entity. February 2026. "Like how Smile 2 took us inside the world of a present-day pop star, our series throws it back to the early 2000s and drops the Entity right into the ruthless world of the modelling industry," – Hannah Rose May. "I love the scenes relating to the hectic life of those working in this field, behind the scenes of a fashion show and the constant need to be aesthetically top notch at all times (even when you are infected by the Entity). I am having a lot of fun imagining each scene, especially the tension and fear of turning the page!" – Miriana Pugli

A Quiet Place: Storm Warning #1 by Phil Hester and Ryan Kelly for March 2026 now takes us to a small island town in the midwest, Pearl, Iowa. "As a franchise, I think A Quiet Place stands out for two reasons. Each movie is a relentless torrent of suspenseful action, but with a genuinely moving drama at its core. Secondly, it's an innovative formal exercise in visual storytelling without dialogue. With A Quiet Place: Storm Warning, I feel Ryan Kelly and I have replicated those qualities, but in an entirely different medium." – Phil Hester

The Exorcism at 1600 Penn sequel, The Exorcism at Buckingham Palace, by Hannah Rose May and Kelsey Ramsay, is a new horror story about London's royal residence and its shocking family curse for March 2026. "I've been truly humbled by the response to The Exorcism at 1600 Penn. Returning to this world with the team at IDW Dark has been an absolute thrill. The Exorcism at Buckingham Palace expands the universe with a brand-new setting, cast, and mythology. It's a fresh entry point for new readers, while rewarding the fans who've been with us since the beginning. I'm delighted to have Kelsey Ramsay on board for art and we can't wait to welcome everyone into the next chilling chapter of 'The Exorcism At' universe." – Hannah Rose May

Operation: Iron Coffin, with Count Dracula fighting Nazis on a train during World War II, for July 2026 by Kenny Porter and artist Tyrell Cannon. "A British bomber drops an iron coffin onto a heavily fortified Nazi train full of superweapons. Dracula emerges, ready to tear through hordes of enemies and stop Hitler from creating an army of vampires to win the war." "I can't wait to share this bold new take on Dracula with the world.] Working with Tyrell is always a dream, and we've got a really unique, horror/action take on the character that fans of Castlevania, Metal Gear, and Hellboy are going to love." – Kenny Porter. "As a lifelong horror fan, drawing Dracula verses the ultimate evil is a dream (nightmare?) come true. Get on board for this bloody train ride!" – Tyrell Cannon.

"At IDW, we love nothing more than keeping readers up at night — and with these new titles, we're about to unleash a quadruple shot of terror to kick off 2026. From royal hauntings to apocalyptic silence to Fashion Week frights, this lineup proves horror can be elegant, inventive, and downright terrifying. Buckle up…because the nightmares are only getting started." – Heather Antos, Group Editor of IDW Dark.

