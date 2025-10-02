Posted in: Comics, IDW | Tagged: , ,

IDW's Exclusives For New York Comic Con 2025 – TMNT, Naruto, Godzilla.

IDW's Exclusives For New York Comic Con 2025 - TMNT, Naruto, Godzilla, Star Trek, Street Sharks, Twilight Zone, 30 Days Of Night, and more

From a special manga edition Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles  X Naruto, two dozen signing events and three comic book panels, IDW Publishing, with a New York Comic Con booth #4551, has a full line-up. The following NYCC exclusive releases can only be purchased down at the IDW booth.

IDW New York Comic Con 2025 NYCC

  • TMNT X NARUTO Manga Edition TPB NYCC exclusive cover by Jorge Jiménez
  • STARSHIP GODZILLA #1 NYCC exclusive cover by Jesse Hernandez
  • STREET SHARKS #1 NYCC exclusive cover by Ben Bishop
  • THE TWILIGHT ZONE #1 NYCC exclusive cover by Rod Reis
  • STAR TREK: THE LAST STARSHIP #1 NYCC exclusive variant by Sean Von Gorman
  • STAR TREK: VOYAGER – HOMECOMING #1 NYCC exclusive photo variant
  • STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS – THE SEEDS OF SALVATION #1 NYCC exclusive variant by Gregory Maldonado, Anthony Fowler Jr. & Charlie Kirchoff
  • TALES OF THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #1 NYCC exclusive cover by Chalky Wong (releasing one week early!)
  • TMNT: SHREDDER #1 and TMNT: CASEY JONES #1 NYCC exclusive variants by Amancay Nahuelpan
  • EVENT HORIZON: DARK DESCENT #1 NYCC exclusive variant by Rob Carey
  • RETURN TO SLEEPY HOLLOW #1 NYCC exclusive variant by Audrey Estok
  • 30 DAYS OF NIGHT: FALLING SUN #1 NYCC exclusive variant by Jim Mahfood
  • MONSTER HIGH: HOUSE HAUNTERS #1 NYCC exclusive variant by Serena Mercado
  • BENEATH THE TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES: RITE OF SPRING #1 NYCC exclusive variant by Jared Cullum
  • TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #13 NYCC exclusive ashcan, cover by Freddie E. Williams II, Andrew Dalhouse (exclusive first inked preview of the new era from writer Gene Luen Yang!)
  • Also available at the booth will be an IDW DARK exclusive flipbook, featuring the first look at upcoming comics from the worlds of SMILE and A QUIET PLACE. Free while supplies last!

As well as the panels…

And the following singing schedules:

