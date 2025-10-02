Posted in: Comics, IDW | Tagged: naruto, NYCC, tmnt

IDW's Exclusives For New York Comic Con 2025 – TMNT, Naruto, Godzilla.

IDW's Exclusives For New York Comic Con 2025 - TMNT, Naruto, Godzilla, Star Trek, Street Sharks, Twilight Zone, 30 Days Of Night, and more

From a special manga edition Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles X Naruto, two dozen signing events and three comic book panels, IDW Publishing, with a New York Comic Con booth #4551, has a full line-up. The following NYCC exclusive releases can only be purchased down at the IDW booth.

TMNT X NARUTO Manga Edition TPB NYCC exclusive cover by Jorge Jiménez

STARSHIP GODZILLA #1 NYCC exclusive cover by Jesse Hernandez

STREET SHARKS #1 NYCC exclusive cover by Ben Bishop

THE TWILIGHT ZONE #1 NYCC exclusive cover by Rod Reis

STAR TREK: THE LAST STARSHIP #1 NYCC exclusive variant by Sean Von Gorman

STAR TREK: VOYAGER – HOMECOMING #1 NYCC exclusive photo variant

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS – THE SEEDS OF SALVATION #1 NYCC exclusive variant by Gregory Maldonado, Anthony Fowler Jr. & Charlie Kirchoff

TALES OF THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #1 NYCC exclusive cover by Chalky Wong (releasing one week early!)

TMNT: SHREDDER #1 and TMNT: CASEY JONES #1 NYCC exclusive variants by Amancay Nahuelpan

EVENT HORIZON: DARK DESCENT #1 NYCC exclusive variant by Rob Carey

RETURN TO SLEEPY HOLLOW #1 NYCC exclusive variant by Audrey Estok

30 DAYS OF NIGHT: FALLING SUN #1 NYCC exclusive variant by Jim Mahfood

MONSTER HIGH: HOUSE HAUNTERS #1 NYCC exclusive variant by Serena Mercado

BENEATH THE TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES: RITE OF SPRING #1 NYCC exclusive variant by Jared Cullum

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #13 NYCC exclusive ashcan, cover by Freddie E. Williams II, Andrew Dalhouse (exclusive first inked preview of the new era from writer Gene Luen Yang!)

Also available at the booth will be an IDW DARK exclusive flipbook, featuring the first look at upcoming comics from the worlds of SMILE and A QUIET PLACE. Free while supplies last!

As well as the panels…

And the following singing schedules:

