IDW's Exclusives For New York Comic Con 2025 - TMNT, Naruto, Godzilla, Star Trek, Street Sharks, Twilight Zone, 30 Days Of Night, and more
From a special manga edition Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles X Naruto, two dozen signing events and three comic book panels, IDW Publishing, with a New York Comic Con booth #4551, has a full line-up. The following NYCC exclusive releases can only be purchased down at the IDW booth.
- TMNT X NARUTO Manga Edition TPB NYCC exclusive cover by Jorge Jiménez
- STARSHIP GODZILLA #1 NYCC exclusive cover by Jesse Hernandez
- STREET SHARKS #1 NYCC exclusive cover by Ben Bishop
- THE TWILIGHT ZONE #1 NYCC exclusive cover by Rod Reis
- STAR TREK: THE LAST STARSHIP #1 NYCC exclusive variant by Sean Von Gorman
- STAR TREK: VOYAGER – HOMECOMING #1 NYCC exclusive photo variant
- STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS – THE SEEDS OF SALVATION #1 NYCC exclusive variant by Gregory Maldonado, Anthony Fowler Jr. & Charlie Kirchoff
- TALES OF THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #1 NYCC exclusive cover by Chalky Wong (releasing one week early!)
- TMNT: SHREDDER #1 and TMNT: CASEY JONES #1 NYCC exclusive variants by Amancay Nahuelpan
- EVENT HORIZON: DARK DESCENT #1 NYCC exclusive variant by Rob Carey
- RETURN TO SLEEPY HOLLOW #1 NYCC exclusive variant by Audrey Estok
- 30 DAYS OF NIGHT: FALLING SUN #1 NYCC exclusive variant by Jim Mahfood
- MONSTER HIGH: HOUSE HAUNTERS #1 NYCC exclusive variant by Serena Mercado
- BENEATH THE TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES: RITE OF SPRING #1 NYCC exclusive variant by Jared Cullum
- TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #13 NYCC exclusive ashcan, cover by Freddie E. Williams II, Andrew Dalhouse (exclusive first inked preview of the new era from writer Gene Luen Yang!)
- Also available at the booth will be an IDW DARK exclusive flipbook, featuring the first look at upcoming comics from the worlds of SMILE and A QUIET PLACE. Free while supplies last!
As well as the panels…
And the following singing schedules:
