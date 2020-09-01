A Reminder the 2020 Event is Still Going on – iWolverine 2020 #2 [XH]

Okay, okay, yes, usually, I get these things out on Monday. But do you know how much wrestling there was to recap last week? A lot of wrestling. And wrestling, as we all know, is superior to comics in every way. But the X-Men are still cool, and there were four X-books out last week: X-Men #11, iWolverine 2020 #2, Hellions #3, and X-Factor #2. And I'm gonna tell you what happened in every one.

Sworn to sell comics for Marvel executives who feared and hated the fact that Fox owned their movie rights, The Uncanny X-Men suffered great indignities. Still, thanks to a corporate merger, a line-wide relaunch, and Jonathan Hickman's giant ego, the X-Men can finally get back to doing what they do best: being objectively the best franchise in all of comics.

2020 IWOLVERINE #2 (OF 2)

APR200965

(W) Larry Hama (A) Roland Boschi (CA) Juan Jose Ryp

Murder in Madripoor!

• Albert may have recovered Elsie-Dee, but the bloodshed isn't over yet…

• When the two androids attempt to get revenge, they'll find that their enemies aren't the only things at risk for permanent deletion!

Rated T+

In Shops: Aug 26, 2020

SRP: $3.99

iWolverine 2020 #2 Recap

Wow, I almost completely forgot the 2020 event existed. Lucky me. Less lucky, now I've had to remember to recap this comic. So the story here is that Albert, the cyborg version of Wolverine, traveled to Madripoor to find and rescue Elsie Dee. He did, but he pissed off a bunch of criminal groups in the process, and they're now all coming for him.

We see the Reavers setting up for an ambush. Meanwhile, Albert and Elsie Dee are fighting members of the Vladivostok Mafia. They hit Albert with a rocket launcher, which kinda messes him up, but Elsie Dee catches a second rocket and throws it back at them.

The Reavers set up at the airport, where Albert and Elsie Dee are heading to escape. But first, they run into the Jade Dragons, and another fight ensues. Elsie Dee kicks their asses while Albert continues to recover. Meanwhile, the Reavers have set up a rail gun.

Albert and Elsie Dee run into a Yakuza roadblock. They crash through it and then begin killing everyone. The boss, Kimura, doesn't want to see any more of his people die, so he offers to fight Albert one-on-one. Albert asks if they can't come to an agreement. He agrees to help them leave Madripoor in exchange for a penance, which is that Albert cuts one of his two robot dicks off and gives it to Kimura. He helps them escape in a cargo plane while a deco limo gets blown up by the Reavers. Elsie Dee promises to help Albert find a replacement dick. The end.

This story was almost shockingly linear and straightforward. That kind of storytelling is a relic of a bygone era. As far as being a tie-in, nobody cares about an event nobody cares about; this is far from essential reading. I'd love to see Larry Hama get to do something longer term at Marvel, but that's not gonna happen because Marvel is agist and only hires older creators for stuff like this.

