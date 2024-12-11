Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: doctor doom, storm

A Third Course For Storm And Doctor Doom? Spoilers…

Lots of folk seem rather excited by certain events occurring in today's Storm #3 by Murewa Ayodele and Lucas Werneck

Lots of folk seem rather excited by certain events occurring in today's Storm #3 by Murewa Ayodele and Lucas Werneck. But the series is also heading into what looks like the One World Under Doom event, with Doctir Doom as the new Sorcerer Supreme and sending a big bird to summon Ororo.

Third time? Well, way back in Uncanny X-Men #145, Doctor Doom treated Storm to a slap-up meal as part of his own machinations and displays of grace.

Over forty years, she returned the favour…. on Mars. In SWORD #7 by Al Ewing, and Stefano Caselli.

And now it seems that we may be getting a third course… as Storm acquiesces for her own reasons.

Partly mutant ones, partly Avengers matters. But all heading in one direction… Latveria.





Storm #3 by Murewa Ayodele and Lucas Werneck is published today from Marvel Comics.

STORM #3

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240652

(W) Murewa Ayodele (A) Lucas Werneck (CA) Mateus Manhanini

GUEST-STARRING THE UNCANNY X-MEN! STORM finds her way to NEW ORLEANS with DOCTOR VOODOO. The cost of VOODOO's medical treatment is the loss of STORM's powers for seven days. STORM seeks refuge with her former teammates, the UNCANNY X-MEN, but it doesn't turn out to be the relaxing holiday she thought it would be. A secret that aches the heart is born, and it sends STORM into the hands of DOOM. RATED T+In Shops: Dec 11, 2024 SRP: $3.99 STORM #4

MARVEL COMICS

NOV240637

(W) Murewa Ayodele (A) Lucas Werneck (CA) Mateus Manhanini

A FLAME IN THE WIND! DOCTOR DOOM is the SORCERER SUPREME. He has special plans for Earth's mutants. He would like to discuss them with the beautiful STORM over fine cuisines and expensive wines. What could possibly go wrong? The epic saga continues-with this new installment featuring a battle that Latveria will never forget. RATED T+In Shops: Jan 15, 2025 SRP: $3.99 STORM #5

MARVEL COMICS

DEC240614

(W) Murewa Ayodele (A) Lucas Werneck (CA) Mateus Manhanni

OBLIVION WAITS…NO LONGER! Trivial is the fight with DOCTOR DOOM, SORCERER SUPREME. For in a realm beyond our own, in the DIMENSION OF MANIFESTATIONS, a trial-by-combat brews between ETERNITY (the physical embodiment of our universe) and OBLIVION (the physical embodiment of the void). The fate of our universe is at stake. Who shall fight on behalf of our universe if not ORORO MUNROE – the ETERNAL STORM? And how will she fare against the ageless primordial behemoth that is OBLIVION? Rated T+In Shops: Feb 19, 2025 SRP: $3.99

