Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: ,

A Third Course For Storm And Doctor Doom? Spoilers…

Lots of folk seem rather excited by certain events occurring in today's Storm #3 by Murewa Ayodele and Lucas Werneck

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Storm #3 reveals Doctor Doom as the new Sorcerer Supreme, enticing Storm with a powerful summons.
  • Storm faces a pivotal choice, rekindling past encounters with Doctor Doom in Latveria.
  • The storyline merges mutant and Avenger elements, setting the stage for future epic battles.
  • Upcoming issues promise high stakes as Storm confronts Oblivion in a universe-defining struggle.

Lots of folk seem rather excited by certain events occurring in today's Storm #3 by Murewa Ayodele and Lucas Werneck. But the series is also heading into what looks like the One World Under Doom event, with Doctir Doom as the new Sorcerer Supreme and sending a big bird to summon Ororo.

A Third Course For Storm And Doctor Doom? Spoilers...

Third time? Well, way back in Uncanny X-Men #145, Doctor Doom treated Storm to a slap-up meal as part of his own machinations and displays of grace.

Doctor Doom Lays it On Thick in SWORD #7 [Preview]
 Uncanny X-Men #145, by Chris Claremont, Dave Cockrum, Joe Rubinstein, Glynis Oliver, and Joe Rosen
Over forty years, she returned the favour…. on Mars. In SWORD #7 by Al Ewing, and Stefano Caselli.

And now it seems that we may be getting a third course… as Storm acquiesces for her own reasons.

Marvel Comics Spoilers

Partly mutant ones, partly Avengers matters. But all heading in one direction… Latveria.


Marvel Comics Spoilers

Storm #3 by Murewa Ayodele and Lucas Werneck is published today from Marvel Comics.

STORM #3
MARVEL COMICS
OCT240652
(W) Murewa Ayodele (A) Lucas Werneck (CA) Mateus Manhanini
GUEST-STARRING THE UNCANNY X-MEN! STORM finds her way to NEW ORLEANS with DOCTOR VOODOO. The cost of VOODOO's medical treatment is the loss of STORM's powers for seven days. STORM seeks refuge with her former teammates, the UNCANNY X-MEN, but it doesn't turn out to be the relaxing holiday she thought it would be. A secret that aches the heart is born, and it sends STORM into the hands of DOOM. RATED T+In Shops: Dec 11, 2024 SRP: $3.99

STORM #4
MARVEL COMICS
NOV240637
(W) Murewa Ayodele (A) Lucas Werneck (CA) Mateus Manhanini
A FLAME IN THE WIND! DOCTOR DOOM is the SORCERER SUPREME. He has special plans for Earth's mutants. He would like to discuss them with the beautiful STORM over fine cuisines and expensive wines. What could possibly go wrong? The epic saga continues-with this new installment featuring a battle that Latveria will never forget. RATED T+In Shops: Jan 15, 2025 SRP: $3.99

STORM #5
MARVEL COMICS
DEC240614
(W) Murewa Ayodele (A) Lucas Werneck (CA) Mateus Manhanni
OBLIVION WAITS…NO LONGER! Trivial is the fight with DOCTOR DOOM, SORCERER SUPREME. For in a realm beyond our own, in the DIMENSION OF MANIFESTATIONS, a trial-by-combat brews between ETERNITY (the physical embodiment of our universe) and OBLIVION (the physical embodiment of the void). The fate of our universe is at stake. Who shall fight on behalf of our universe if not ORORO MUNROE – the ETERNAL STORM? And how will she fare against the ageless primordial behemoth that is OBLIVION? Rated T+In Shops: Feb 19, 2025 SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.