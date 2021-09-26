A Tour of the Alien Universe in Classic Dark Horse Comics at Auction

Coming two years after the company's founding in 1986, the 1988 Aliens comic book series by Mark Verheiden (which followed a debut in Dark Horse Presents #24) helped put Dark Horse on the map as a licensed comics powerhouse. This series would ultimately set the tone for mature readers film and television adaptations in comics in a way that persists to the current day, as well as provide a blueprint for a mix of licensed material that numerous other publishers would follow. Dark Horse would follow up with a number of other Aliens series, and in the subsequent years the franchise itself would transform into a comic book-style universe with storylines that involve the core film series (including Prometheus), games and the comics. Important contributions to an extremely popular franchise, there's a number of high-grade Dark Horse Aliens comic books up for auction in the 2021 September 26-27 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122139 from Heritage Auctions.

The Aliens franchise has evolved into such a fascinatingly complex universe that there's a cottage industry on Youtube that strives to explain it all (Kroft talks about Movies is the best of these in my opinion). This universe obviously includes the Predator franchise (the Predator and Aliens storylines first crossed over in the Dark Horse comic books), and there are some pretty compelling fan theories out there that brings Blade Runner — and perhaps even Terminator — into play. Such speculations are a major part of fandom in the modern day, and the Dark Horse comics are a key part of how it all fits together. Early contributions to an important franchise, there's a number of high-grade Dark Horse Aliens comic books up for auction in the 2021 September 26-27 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122139 from Heritage Auctions.