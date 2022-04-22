Ablaze's Animal Castle on Next Week's Diamond Previews Cover

Next week's edition of Diamond Comic Distributors' monthly Previews catalogue (still at $3.99) arrives in comic shops and digitally on Wednesday, the 27th of April and features comic books, graphic novels, toys, and other pop culture merchandise scheduled to go on sale beginning July 2022. And we have a look at the front and back covers, with Ablaze's Animal Castle Volume 1 HC, Xavier Dorison and Felix Delep riff on George Orwell's Animal Farm on the front cover and Diamond Select Toys' The Green Hornet: Kato Deluxe Action Figure on the back cover, continuing their collectibles based on Bruce Lee and The Green Hornet, featuring an authorized likeness of the martial arts legend.

On the spin of the Previews catalogue is featured the culmination of thirty years work, Liam Sharp's long-awaited, time-spanning Arthurian epic begins this summer in Image Comics' Starhenge Book One: The Dragon & The Boar #1.

Other Previews "Gems Of The Month" include Boom Studios' Hollow HC

HOLLOW OGN HC

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

JAN228139

(W) Shannon Watters, Branden Boyer-White (A) Berenice Nelle (CA) Naomi Franquiz

Isabel "Izzy" Crane and her family just moved to the infamous Sleepy Hollow, but as a slick skeptic from the city, she's too busy adjusting to the change of scenery for ghost stories-they're not real, after all. Then she meets Vicky Van Tassel (yes, THAT Van Tassel) and the loveable prankster Croc Byun. Vicky's weariness with the legend turns to terror when the Horseman himself shows up, along with a curse set on destroying the Van Tassel line. Now, they have only until Halloween night to break the curse. What an inconvenient time for Izzy to develop a massive crush on Vicky! Can Izzy and her new friends uncover the mystery of the Headless Horseman before it's too late? New York Times-bestselling writer Shannon Watters (Lumberjanes) and debut author Branden Boyer-White are joined by artist Berenice Nelle (Wanderlicht) in a modern coming of age sequel to The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. In Shops: Sep 14, 2022 SRP: $24.99

And Image Comics' Rogues' Gallery #1

ROGUES GALLERY #1 CVR A SHALVEY (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAY220009

(W) Hannah Rose May (A) Justin Mason, Triona Farrell (CA) Declan Shalvey

SERIES PREMIERE Writer HANNAH ROSE MAY makes her comic debut with rising-star artist JUSTIN MASON for an all-new series with DECLAN SHALVEY. The Purge meets Scream in a home invasion thriller that follows disenfranchised TV superhero actress Maisie Wade as she is terrorized by an unhinged group of intruders cosplaying her day job's archvillains. If Maisie is going to survive the night, she'll need to be the hero she has come to despise. GENRE Action & Adventure, Horror, Thriller REGISTER PITCH: The Purge meets Misery in a twist on the classic slasher tale where a celebrity's biggest fans can become her biggest foes.In Shops: Jul 20, 2022 SRP: $3.99

