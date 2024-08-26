Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: Absolute Power, amanda waller

Absolute Power, Amanda Waller And The Multiverse (DC Comics Spoilers for this Wednesday)

Previously, Bleeding Cool reported Absolute Power gossip saying "Amanda Waller's criticism of superheroes smacks of criticism of governments after 9/11 or the pandemic, using the circumstances to seize as much power as possible to save people, but in the process, changing the balance in the world and not giving that power back. World government of Justice League? Amanda Waller doesn't see the difference."

This week's Absolute Power: Origins #2 looks to confirm Bleeding Cool gossip on what's going down with Absolute Power. But what else?

It's all about the multiverse now. Amanda Waller closed off the multiverse for Absolute Power, preventing those from coming to help. But as of this week, the multiverse is coming in hot.

Her Bureau Of Sovereignty top team includes Peacewrecker, a parallel universe version of Peacemaker, as well as Bright, a parallel counterpart of… someone. Known to Oliver Queen, with light powers, disfigured behind a suit of armour, his identity remains a mystery. But it seems that Professor Ivo might know who Bright is, in Green Arrow #15 out on Wednesday. As a certain someone said, "it's just miss after miss after miss."

While over in Absolute Power: Task Force VII #5, the Amazo known as Velocity, the Zur-En-Arrh back-up personality of a Batman from another universe, discovers that when it comes to Barry Allen, facts do care about your feelings.

But there is another familiar face awaiting Amanda Waller.

Donna Troy is the Superwoman of Earth 3 and the Crime Syndicate of America. Amanda Waller made her home in Earth 3 before the events of Dark Crisis, and her return from that world, facilitated by the Council of Light, made up of a multiverse of Brainiacs, was still a mystery. It looks like the multiversal chickens are coming home to roost for Amanda on Wednesday, with Absolute Power Origins #2 by John Ridley and Alitha Martinez and Norm Rapmund, Absolute Power: Task Force VII #1 by Alex Paknadel and Pete Woods, and Green Arrow #15 by Joshua Williamson and Amancay Nahuelpan.

