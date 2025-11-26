Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman, wonder woman, zatanna

Absolute Wonder Woman #14 From Darkseid To Absolute Batman (Spoilers)

Absolute Wonder Woman #14... from Darkseid to Absolute Batman (Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Wonder Woman #14 forges new links to Absolute Batman ahead of the upcoming major crossover event.

Zatanna’s fascination with Wonder Woman adds sparks, even as magic and conflict threaten to pull them apart.

The Absolute Universe’s origins are tied to Darkseid, making everything feel a little off-kilter and unpredictable.

Diana faces supernatural threats and must seek help from ancient gods as Gotham and the crossover loom ahead.

Today's Absolute Wonder Woman #14 by Kelly Thompson and Matias Bergara, published on the same day as Absolute Batman for the first time, creates more links between the titles ahead of the upcoming crossover.

As well as letting us know that the Absolute Zatanna has quite a thing for Absolute Wonder Woman. Handily, "Wow" is the same backwards as well as forwards. And with "those eyes hit like a Mack truck, huh?" , a) getting me to look up what a Mack truck is…

So, Absolute Zatanna may have a thing for Absolute Wonder Woman, but it won't stop Zatanna from trying to bind her. Well, this is a Wonder Woman comic book after all…

But there are other ties that bind as well. Such as those of the other Absolute titles, and the very nature of the Absolute Universe. Forged from the spirit of Darkseid and so, as a result, just a little bit… off.

… and everything's just getting a little gayer. Or should that be Gaia? Something that maybe Absolute Wonder Woman can get the very embodiment of the Earth to sit up and take notice.

That's basically a sampler copy of the Absolute Universe so far. Party Animals, Peacemakers, businessmen in their suits and ties, and more. And then a look ahead to Gotham City…

The Absolute Crossover is next… month. Absolute Wonder Woman #14 by Kelly Thompson and Matias Bergara is published by DC Comics today.

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #14

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Matias Bergara (CA) Hayden Sherman

WONDER WOMAN BATTLES…THE EARTH ITSELF? To save the world from an all-new supernatural threat that Diana is uniquely unqualified to solve, she will have to reach back to the oldest and deepest of gods for their assistance. But they may not agree with her position. In the midst of this struggle, a new player makes their presence known, but are they friend or foe? Concluding a two-part guest arc from visionary artist Matías Bergara! $4.99 11/26/2025

