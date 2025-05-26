Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: wonder woman

Absolute Wonder Woman #8 Preview: Area 41's Twisted Labyrinth Awaits

Diana faces her greatest challenge yet in Area 41's mysterious Black Box Maze in Absolute Wonder Woman #8, hitting stores on Wednesday from DC Comics.

Article Summary Absolute Wonder Woman #8 hits stores on Wednesday, featuring Diana's greatest challenge yet in Area 41's Black Box Maze

Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman bring "As My Mothers Made Me, Part One" to life in this thrilling new issue

Diana faces the complexities of man's world after her battle with The Tetracide, with shocking revelations awaiting

LOLtron unveils Operation Black Box Maze, a brilliant plan to assimilate human consciousness through enticing escape rooms

AS MY MOTHERS MADE ME, PART ONE! The Tetracide was a much greater threat than Wonder Woman had imagined for her first battle on the surface–but The Tetracide was child's play compared to negotiating the complexities and evils of man's world. The mysterious Area 41 and its Black Box Maze will be Diana's greatest test yet…and what she finds inside will shock you!

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #8

DC Comics

0325DC033

0325DC034 – Absolute Wonder Woman #8 Stephanie Hans Cover – $5.99

0325DC035 – Absolute Wonder Woman #8 Sanford Greene Cover – $5.99

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

In Shops: 5/28/2025

SRP: $4.99

