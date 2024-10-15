Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: action comics, kevin smith

Action Comics #1071 Revives *That* From Kevin Smith's Superman Lives

Tomorrow, Action Comics #1071 revives *that specific thing* from Kevin Smith's Superman Lives (Spoilers... but yeah. You know.)

Article Summary Action Comics #1071 revisits Kevin Smith's Superman Lives

Surprising Phantom Zone threats and Superman's past are explored in this issue.

Spoilers for tomorrow's Action Comics #1071 by Mark Waid, Mariko Tamaki, Clayton Henry, Michael Shelfer, and Skylar Patridge, as Superman has entered the Phantom Zone…

…dealing with the prisoners who have been captured there, but also looking after their best interests. And that means dealing with, well… is this a Thanagarian Snare Beast?

Or is it just a giant spider? Famously, Kevin Smith and Tim Burton's unmade movie Superman Lives was intended to include such a monster which resembled a gigantic spider, to satisfy the demands of producer Jon Peters, who insisted Superman battle a giant spider. Kevin Smith made this incident famous in his An Audience With Kevin Smith events,in which he detailed his involvement with the doomed production.

Kevin Smith later voiced a character in the Superman: Doomsday cartoon who comments on Toyman's attack on the city and Superman's response, "Like we really needed him to bust up a mechanical spider, right? Lame!" When Kevin Smith wrote the Supergirl TV second season episode Supergirl Lives, the snare beast got a mention.

Mark Waid also used such a creature with Leinil Yu in Superman: Birthright #10. And in the 2023 film The Flash, a Superman variant portrayed as Nicolas Cage fights a giant spider…

Action Comics #1071 is published by DC Comics tomorrow.

ACTION COMICS #1071 CVR A CLAYTON HENRY

(W) Mark Waid, Mariko Tamaki (A) Clayton Henry, Michael Shelfer, Skylar Patridge (CA) Clayton Henry

TRAPPED IN THE PHANTOM ZONE! Investigating the ethereal prison created by his father, Superman finds himself helpless before the dreaded Phantom King. But what surprise reveal is in store for him? A clue lies in Superman's teenage years! Plus, Supergirl finds herself on trial as she comes face-to-face with the judge of the United Planets' highest court!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/16/2024

