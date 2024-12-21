Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: superman

Action Comics #1081 Preview: Phantom Zone Gets a Makeover

Action Comics #1081 hits stores on Thursday, bringing a climactic battle and shocking changes to the Phantom Zone. Plus, Kara begins her perilous journey home!

IT'S ALL LED TO THIS! As the final battle between Aethyr's forces and the heroes of Earth reaches its climax, the Phantom Zone is changed forever…altered from the ground up and ready for new prisoners. But who of the super family will be amongst them? It's the shocking finale to the Action Comics weekly, and you're going to have to read it to believe it! Plus, Kara's perilous journey home begins!

ACTION COMICS #1081

DC Comics

1024DC065

1024DC066 – Action Comics #1081 Mark Spears Cover – $5.99

1024DC067 – Action Comics #1081 David Talaski Cover – $5.99

1024DC886 – Action Comics #1081 Fico Ossio Cover – $7.99

(W) Mark Waid, Mariko Tamaki (A) Clayton Henry, Michael Shelfer, Skylar Patridge (CA) Clayton Henry

In Shops: 12/26/2024

SRP: $4.99

