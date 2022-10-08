Action Comics Will Contain Three Ongoing Stories, Including Power Girl

DC Comics promised us that the New Era of Superman would starts this January. And so it is. When Action Comics began it was an anthology of different stories including that of Superman. In the eighties when it became Action Comics Weekly, it returned to that format. Of late it has contained a back-up telling a different story with a different artist. And now it will be splitting into three, with three different creative teams telling stories of Superman and other members of the Super-Family.

It was revealed at New York Comic Con today that Action Comics #1051 will begin that format. "Following the bombshell events of Action Comics #1050, the world's relationship with Superman is forever changed, the upper limits of his supercharged powers have yet to be reached, and the House of El's transformation of Metropolis, led by Steel, has begun. But Lex Luthor has found the perfect instrument with which to undo everything Superman is working to achieve: Metallo, whose hatred of Superman is matched only by his hatred for Luthor himself. "

So we have Clark Kent Superman, the only Superman allowed a cape, and Jon Kent Superman, Supergirl, Natasha Irons, Kenan Kong, Jon Kent, Conner Kent and the Phaelosians twins?

"My one-word mission statement for Action Comics in 2023 is 'Super-Family,' and I draw inspiration from the 100-page Giant 'Superman Family issues," said writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson. "We're giving everyone in the House of El their own role and personal journey while still keeping Superman at the forefront, and tying all the Super-titles together in a way that's reminiscent of the Triangle Era. I couldn't be more excited to be part of this new era of Action Comics, and doing it alongside such a consummate artist as Rafa Sandoval and comics titan Dan Jurgens truly makes it a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

Then, in "Lois and Clark 2: Doom Rising," Dan Jurgens and Lee Weeks return to tell the tale of "young Jon Kent on the farm with his parents, learning about his abilities, coming of age… and battling the Doombreaker?!"

And the final story in Action Comics features Power Girl's return in part one of a three-part story by Leah Williams and Marguerite Sauvage spinning out of Lazarus Planet. Action Comics #1051 will be available at local comic shops on January 24, 2023.